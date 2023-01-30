ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Augusta Free Press

Central Virginia farm family on mental health: ‘Be vulnerable with each other’

A recent American Farm Bureau Federation research poll found that farmers and rural residents are increasingly comfortable discussing stress and mental health challenges, and stigma around seeking help or treatment has decreased in rural and farm communities. Last summer, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services launched the AgriStress...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Last SNAP emergency allotment benefits set for February 16 in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is the last month Virginia families enrolled in SNAP will receive extra emergency allotment benefits. February 16 will be the last time SNAP beneficiaries get that extra money automatically. ”We’re finding that people are far, far more food-insecure than before,” said Rachel Theo-Maurelli, Plenty! Assistant...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Report: Virginian’s out-of-pocket costs for health insurance continue surge

A new report on health care costs and spending data in the Commonwealth shows that while Virginians spend less on health care than the national average, their out-of-pocket costs for health insurance premiums and deductibles continue to surge year-after-year. The Altarum Institute, a non-partisan, non-profit research and consulting organization, examined...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Albemarle working on resource list for SNAP recipients

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is currently set to expire in March. Only the emergency mid-month allotments are ending. The regular monthly issuance at the beginning of the month will continue. Now, Albemarle County’s Department of Social Services is working on distributing...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia public schools seek solutions after Dept. of Ed error leads to $201 million shortfall

Statewide aid estimates for Virginia’s public schools were $201 million short of what districts expected to receive, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration confirmed last week after discovering a flaw in the budget in December.  On Friday, Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow notified school division superintendents that the basic aid calculation tool used to determine how […] The post Virginia public schools seek solutions after Dept. of Ed error leads to $201 million shortfall appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
sungazette.news

Measure would expand oversight of Va. swimming pools

A proposal by a local delegate to give a state agency more power to regulate public swimming pools has moved forward in Richmond. The measure by Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington) to give the Virginia Department of Health oversight over the water quality in pools on Jan. 26 passed a subcommittee of the House Committee on Health, Welfare and Institutions.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Give state regulators the power to lower electric bills

In late December 2022, all Virginians faced below freezing temperatures for several days in a row. Some people lost power due to outages. They didn’t know when their power would be restored, but they took comfort in the fact that eventually it would be. Energy burdened Virginians whose power is shut off because they cannot pay high utility bills face much greater uncertainty and stress. They worry about how they will be able to afford to have their power turned back on and how they will manage without it during extreme temperatures. Losing power during very cold or hot days can be lethal, especially for older people, young children, people with disabilities, and people with medical conditions requiring access to electricity. Shutoffs also expose households to evictions, job loss, and mental health impacts.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Two bills tied to western Virginia advance in Richmond

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two bills with special significance for western Virginia continue to advance In the General Assembly. One would authorize a major transformation of Catawba Hospital. The second would make the Virginia Museum of Transportation a state agency. The vote was 19 to 0 in the House Health...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia State Police launch tip line to report illegal gaming operations

As the options and opportunities for legal gaming in Virginia expand, Virginia State Police has launched a statewide gaming tip line and online form for the public to report concerns of suspected gaming operations. Anyone needing to report criminal violations of gaming laws associated with Virginia lottery games, sports betting,...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

New warning system in place at Va. power stations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s nuclear power stations have a new warning system in case of an emergency. Dominion Energy’s North Anna Power Station and Surry Power Station are now using the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, which has two methods for alerting the public about an emergency.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Youngkin blocked a battery factory from coming to Va. and an entire economic sector’s potential

By Michael O’Grady Recently, Gov. Glenn Youngkin blocked a deal with Ford Motor Company and Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) to bring car battery research and manufacturing to Southside Virginia, an area desperately needing this type of investment. The move is odd given that Youngkin left the Carlyle Group to champion Virginia workforce development. Furthermore, […] The post Youngkin blocked a battery factory from coming to Va. and an entire economic sector’s potential appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

VA Department of Education announces teacher apprentice program

STATE OF VIRGINIA (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has announced an agreement with the Virginia Department of Labor that creates a new registered teacher apprentice program throughout the Commonwealth. This new program will approve VDOE’s applications and allow schools to hire classroom aides, paraprofessionals, substitute teachers,...

