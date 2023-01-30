Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
USDA invests $2.7 billion so three Virginia electric cooperatives can work smarter
A $2.7 billion U.S. Department of Agriculture investment is making it possible for three Virginia electric cooperatives to soon be “working smarter.”. The cooperatives will be able to provide enhanced services to more than 270,000 customers with the expansion of the nation’s rural power grid and modernization for increased security.
WSET
Gov. Youngkin removes regulatory burdens to increase opportunities for nurse aides
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced this week that the Virginia Board of Nursing is implementing changes to improve the quality of training, availability of training, and the hiring process of qualified nurse aides in the Commonwealth of Virginia. “Today’s actions by the Board of Nursing will...
Augusta Free Press
Central Virginia farm family on mental health: ‘Be vulnerable with each other’
A recent American Farm Bureau Federation research poll found that farmers and rural residents are increasingly comfortable discussing stress and mental health challenges, and stigma around seeking help or treatment has decreased in rural and farm communities. Last summer, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services launched the AgriStress...
WDBJ7.com
Last SNAP emergency allotment benefits set for February 16 in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This is the last month Virginia families enrolled in SNAP will receive extra emergency allotment benefits. February 16 will be the last time SNAP beneficiaries get that extra money automatically. ”We’re finding that people are far, far more food-insecure than before,” said Rachel Theo-Maurelli, Plenty! Assistant...
Augusta Free Press
Twelve Virginia hospitals named ‘best’ in the nation for clinical excellence
Twelve Virginia hospitals have been recognized by Healthgrades as the 2023 “Best Hospitals” in the nation for clinical excellence. The rankings are based on a Healthgrades review of patient outcome data from more than 45 million Medicare medical claims records associated with nearly 4,500 hospitals across the nation.
Augusta Free Press
Report: Virginian’s out-of-pocket costs for health insurance continue surge
A new report on health care costs and spending data in the Commonwealth shows that while Virginians spend less on health care than the national average, their out-of-pocket costs for health insurance premiums and deductibles continue to surge year-after-year. The Altarum Institute, a non-partisan, non-profit research and consulting organization, examined...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle working on resource list for SNAP recipients
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is currently set to expire in March. Only the emergency mid-month allotments are ending. The regular monthly issuance at the beginning of the month will continue. Now, Albemarle County’s Department of Social Services is working on distributing...
Virginia public schools seek solutions after Dept. of Ed error leads to $201 million shortfall
Statewide aid estimates for Virginia’s public schools were $201 million short of what districts expected to receive, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration confirmed last week after discovering a flaw in the budget in December. On Friday, Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow notified school division superintendents that the basic aid calculation tool used to determine how […] The post Virginia public schools seek solutions after Dept. of Ed error leads to $201 million shortfall appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
sungazette.news
Measure would expand oversight of Va. swimming pools
A proposal by a local delegate to give a state agency more power to regulate public swimming pools has moved forward in Richmond. The measure by Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington) to give the Virginia Department of Health oversight over the water quality in pools on Jan. 26 passed a subcommittee of the House Committee on Health, Welfare and Institutions.
Virginians weigh in on whether or not the state should leave RGGI initiative
NORFOLK, Va. — Starting this week, Virginians can weigh in on the state’s future in a multi-state initiative to reduce carbon pollution. For 60 days, public comment is open on whether the Commonwealth should stay in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or RGGI. The agreement caps carbon dioxide...
cardinalnews.org
Give state regulators the power to lower electric bills
In late December 2022, all Virginians faced below freezing temperatures for several days in a row. Some people lost power due to outages. They didn’t know when their power would be restored, but they took comfort in the fact that eventually it would be. Energy burdened Virginians whose power is shut off because they cannot pay high utility bills face much greater uncertainty and stress. They worry about how they will be able to afford to have their power turned back on and how they will manage without it during extreme temperatures. Losing power during very cold or hot days can be lethal, especially for older people, young children, people with disabilities, and people with medical conditions requiring access to electricity. Shutoffs also expose households to evictions, job loss, and mental health impacts.
As COVID-19 emergency relief ends in May, people say they still need help
NORFOLK, Va. — People who run organizations across Hampton Roads are bracing their budgets for the end of COVID-19 emergency declarations. President Joe Biden announced the national emergency will end in May. This means the extra federal relief funds to help people during the pandemic will either change or get cut completely.
WSET
ABC13 Investigates: Delayed unemployment funds & the Virginia Employment Commission
(WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin boasted the success of the Virginia Employment Commission during his State of the Commonwealth Address. “The Virginia Employment Commission worked through 900,000 backlog claims." The governor said under his administration people are finally getting the benefits they've been waiting on. However, not everyone agrees...
WDBJ7.com
Two bills tied to western Virginia advance in Richmond
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two bills with special significance for western Virginia continue to advance In the General Assembly. One would authorize a major transformation of Catawba Hospital. The second would make the Virginia Museum of Transportation a state agency. The vote was 19 to 0 in the House Health...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia State Police launch tip line to report illegal gaming operations
As the options and opportunities for legal gaming in Virginia expand, Virginia State Police has launched a statewide gaming tip line and online form for the public to report concerns of suspected gaming operations. Anyone needing to report criminal violations of gaming laws associated with Virginia lottery games, sports betting,...
NBC12
New warning system in place at Va. power stations
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s nuclear power stations have a new warning system in case of an emergency. Dominion Energy’s North Anna Power Station and Surry Power Station are now using the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, which has two methods for alerting the public about an emergency.
WSET
'Be passionate about it:' State Registrar retires after nearly half a century of service
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — During her nearly half-century working for Virginia’s Vital Records unit, the Virginia Department of Health said State Registrar Janet Rainey had a front-row seat to historical, cultural, societal, and technological changes. The changes, all impacting the state’s collection and distribution of information about births,...
Bill to restrict electric utility monopoly profits passes first phase of Virginia General Assembly
A bill that would restrict the profits of utility monopolies in Virginia, passed its first phase in the Virginia General Assembly on Monday.
Youngkin blocked a battery factory from coming to Va. and an entire economic sector’s potential
By Michael O’Grady Recently, Gov. Glenn Youngkin blocked a deal with Ford Motor Company and Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) to bring car battery research and manufacturing to Southside Virginia, an area desperately needing this type of investment. The move is odd given that Youngkin left the Carlyle Group to champion Virginia workforce development. Furthermore, […] The post Youngkin blocked a battery factory from coming to Va. and an entire economic sector’s potential appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
wfxrtv.com
VA Department of Education announces teacher apprentice program
STATE OF VIRGINIA (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has announced an agreement with the Virginia Department of Labor that creates a new registered teacher apprentice program throughout the Commonwealth. This new program will approve VDOE’s applications and allow schools to hire classroom aides, paraprofessionals, substitute teachers,...
