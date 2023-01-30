Rodrick Pleasant, nation's top uncommitted cornerback, sets decision details; Oregon, UCLA, USC among finalists

The December early signing period has replaced the traditional signing period as the go-to time for top prospects to ink their binding National Letters of Intent.

This year, 145 of the nation's top 150 prospects signed in December, leaving just five major targets left on the board nationally.

Gardena Serra (California) star Rodrick Pleasant , the nation's No. 8 cornerback and arguably the top sprinter in the country, is set to announce his commitment at 10:30 a.m. PT Wednesday at his high school.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound speedster is down to a final five of Boston College, Cal, Oregon, UCLA and USC:

Pleasant is widely believed to be favoring USC and Oregon over the rest of the field, but his recruitment has been difficult to read throughout and he has remained tight-lipped.

Here's what 247Sports had to say about him in its scouting report:

"Pleasant has tremendous speed and is arguably the fastest player in the ’23 class. He had personal bests of 10.14-100m and 20.40-200m as a junior and will double sport in college. His speed shows up on the football field and he’s a dangerous player in all three phases of the game. He’s very quick breaking on the football and obviously has the top end speed to open up and run with anyone down the field. He has improved from a technique standpoint over the last year, playing with more patience and not trying to jump everything. He’s not a big corner at 5-10 but is an aggressive player and isn’t afraid to step up in run support. He is rarely kicked to but is always a threat to make a big play in the return game and has looked natural playing receiver and taking some running back snaps as well. In some areas, he’s still raw and can make a big jump once he gets to college and fine tunes a few things. His upside is very high and he should be able to contribute early at the college level."

Senior season highlights