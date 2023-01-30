ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rodrick Pleasant, nation's top uncommitted cornerback, sets decision details; Oregon, UCLA, USC among finalists

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fOBza_0kWUw83i00

The December early signing period has replaced the traditional signing period as the go-to time for top prospects to ink their binding National Letters of Intent.

This year, 145 of the nation's top 150 prospects signed in December, leaving just five major targets left on the board nationally.

Gardena Serra (California) star Rodrick Pleasant , the nation's No. 8 cornerback and arguably the top sprinter in the country, is set to announce his commitment at 10:30 a.m. PT Wednesday at his high school.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound speedster is down to a final five of Boston College, Cal, Oregon, UCLA and USC:

Pleasant is widely believed to be favoring USC and Oregon over the rest of the field, but his recruitment has been difficult to read throughout and he has remained tight-lipped.

Here's what 247Sports had to say about him in its scouting report:

"Pleasant has tremendous speed and is arguably the fastest player in the ’23 class. He had personal bests of 10.14-100m and 20.40-200m as a junior and will double sport in college. His speed shows up on the football field and he’s a dangerous player in all three phases of the game. He’s very quick breaking on the football and obviously has the top end speed to open up and run with anyone down the field. He has improved from a technique standpoint over the last year, playing with more patience and not trying to jump everything. He’s not a big corner at 5-10 but is an aggressive player and isn’t afraid to step up in run support. He is rarely kicked to but is always a threat to make a big play in the return game and has looked natural playing receiver and taking some running back snaps as well. In some areas, he’s still raw and can make a big jump once he gets to college and fine tunes a few things. His upside is very high and he should be able to contribute early at the college level."

Senior season highlights

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chatsports.com

Football: 2023 Prep Signing Class

9575 - ATH Rodrick Pleasant, 5-11, Gardena, CA. Pleasant’s commitment today was a remarkable recruiting coup that capped a top-10 signing class for Oregon in the 2023 cycle. He’s potentially a two-way player with experience at wide receiver and is a California champion track athlete with incredible footspeed – 10.14 seconds in the 100m and 20.40 seconds in the 200m. Most of his tape is at cornerback, and while Oregon has plenty of returners at that position there’s certainly an opportunity for an unmistakably talented athlete to break in as true freshman.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Ducks add Pleasant on National Signing Day

EUGENE, Ore. — It was another National Signing Day, and while teams in the Willamette Valley didn't make a big splash the way they did back in December of 2022, Dan Lanning and the University of Oregon football didn’t waste an opportunity to add to their team. The...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Top 2024 Recruit Dylan Harper Announces Final 5 Schools

Five-star combo guard Dylan Harper, one of the top prospects in the 2024 recruiting class, has officially trimmed his list of schools. The 6-foot-4 Harper revealed his five finalists on Tuesday: Auburn, Duke, Indiana, Kansas and Rutgers.  The Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep star told 247Sports ...
LONG BEACH, CA
247Sports

Dan Lanning won't rule out possibility of adding more players

Once four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant's letter of intent arrives in Eugene, the Ducks will have signed 29 prep players this cycle. When you include the 10 transfer portal additions, the scholarship newcomer total for 2023 comes to 39. That number could reach or even surpass 40, head coach Dan Lanning...
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

University of Oregon announces executive director for Ballmer Institute

An institute promising to transform higher education’s impact on a major challenge facing the state and the country has taken a key step toward that goal. The University of Oregon announced Tuesday the first executive director for its new Ballmer Institute for Children’s Behavioral Health. Katie McLaughlin, a...
EUGENE, OR
Eater

Wolfgang Puck to Close Upscale Restaurant at Hotel Bel-Air After More Than a Decade

Chef Wolfgang Puck, one of America’s most recognizable culinary figures, is moving on from Hotel Bel-Air at the end of March, ending an 11-year run overseeing a high-end restaurant at the LA hospitality landmark. The Dorchester Collection-owned property has mutually agreed to part ways with Puck as of March 31, with no new tenant listed for the property as of yet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KSLTV

Kidnapping suspect in custody after leading Nevada police in car chase

ELKO COUNTY, Nevada — An Oregon man is in police custody for possible kidnapping and other crimes committed across multiple states Monday. According to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Kyle Keith Martin from Lowell, Oregon, was spotted by one of their deputies as they responded to a found stolen car in Wells, Nevada.
WELLS, NV
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy