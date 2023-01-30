Now and again, a post surfaces on social media platforms like Reddit and Twitter that asks a strange question: does the Nintendo Switch have a hidden camera, and if so, why is it on the Joy-Con? The answer, of course, is no; the Switch doesn't have a camera, at least not in the way you'd think. What users are spotting on the Joy-Con does look somewhat like a notch that would hide a webcam, and there is a camera behind the black rectangle, but it exists in the form of an infrared sensor.

