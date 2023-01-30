Read full article on original website
How To Factory Reset A Nintendo Switch
Chances are you'll need to reset your Switch at least a few times over the coming years (or you may have had to already), but that's just a basic restart that will mostly be used to deal with the Switch's slight technical hiccups or the occasional system update. A factory reset is a different thing entirely, which will remove all traces of your account and library of games.
The Forgotten Nintendo Switch Joy-Con IR Feature Is Made For Select Games
Now and again, a post surfaces on social media platforms like Reddit and Twitter that asks a strange question: does the Nintendo Switch have a hidden camera, and if so, why is it on the Joy-Con? The answer, of course, is no; the Switch doesn't have a camera, at least not in the way you'd think. What users are spotting on the Joy-Con does look somewhat like a notch that would hide a webcam, and there is a camera behind the black rectangle, but it exists in the form of an infrared sensor.
IGN
Sony PlayStation Plus Essential Games for February 2023 Leaked, Check Out Which Titles Will Be Available
PlayStation Plus Essential titles for February have gotten leaked. The leak comes from Dealabs user billbil-kun, who has accurately leaked the monthly games from the service for over a year. February’s games will include titles such as OlliOlli World for PS4 and PS5, Mafia Definitive Edition for PS4, Destiny 2:...
Nintendo, Microsoft, And Sony All Reportedly Skipping E3 2023
While the pandemic and subsequent years have seriously impacted the organization of E3, it seems wavering support for the expo has pushed away the Big Three.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Free Games for February 2023 Revealed
The free games with an Xbox Live Gold subscription for February 2023 have been revealed, and once again Xbox Live Gold subscribers are getting two Xbox One games. Xbox Series X|S games continue to not be included in the offer, and as of last year, classic Xbox and Xbox 360 games are also no longer included. This wouldn't be a problem if the Xbox One games were high quality, but they very rarely are. Where PlayStation Plus offers both high-quality PS4 and PS5 games, Games With Gold usually offers smaller indie games. Sometimes these games are decent, other times they are downright insignificant. This month it's a mix of the two.
game-news24.com
Microsoft will keep selling Windows 10 Home, Pro from beginning January
Windows can’t sell the downloads from the 31th January. The move shouldn’t come as much as surprise Windows 11 has been around for a long time and Microsoft plans to stop supporting Windows 10 on October 14th, 2025. The Verge saw updates from Microsoft’s online store so it could stop selling Windows 10 Home and Pro downloads by the end of the month.
People are only just realizing there’s an Android feature that makes your home screen much more useful
ANDROID users have been informed of a feature on their devices that can make their home screens more efficient. If you have an Android device, then you are aware of the many features it comes loaded with. These tools are meant to enhance the user experience and streamline common smartphone...
ZDNet
How to factory-reset your Windows 10 PC
Here's one scenario that most of us have likely faced. You're bumping into a persistent problem in Windows 10. Maybe the PC keeps crashing or blue-screening, or perhaps certain features aren't working properly. You've exhausted all the usual troubleshooting steps, from running the built-in troubleshooters to reinstalling drivers to checking your PC for hardware issues. But the problem persists.
PS Plus February 2023 Free Games Leaked
PlayStation's free games for PS Plus in February 2023 have been leaked once again.
iOS 16.3 RC now available, here are the best new iPhone features
After Apple announced the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini models and the HomePod 2, the company is now releasing iOS 16.3 RC version to all users. In addition, the Release Candidate version of macOS 12.2, iPadOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3, and watchOS 9.3 are now available. As of now, there...
Android Headlines
How to take a screenshot on Samsung's Galaxy S23
Samsung’s shiny new Galaxy S23 series is one of the best smartphones so far in 2023. And it’s likely going to be one of the more popular models too. But now, how do you take a screenshot on the Galaxy S23 series? Well, it’s quite easy. And it being a Samsung phone, there’s also quite a few ways that you can do it.
ComicBook
New Steam Game Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever
A fairly new Steam release is soon going to be delisted from the PC digital storefront and unplayable forever. The announcement comes from Konami, the publisher of the game, and the company best known for games and series like Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, Bomberman, and Castlevania. That said, for fans of its iconic series, it's thankfully not a game from any of these famous and, in some cases, dormant IP. Rather, the game in question is a smaller release called Crimesight, a title developed and published by Konami, and that was just released on April 14, 2022.
Engadget
Netflix brings spatial audio to hundreds more titles, but only for Premium subscribers
Last summer, Netflix started using a spatial audio system that doesn't require dedicated equipment. After debuting the tech with season four of Stranger Things and a few other other titles, Netflix is now rolling it out more broadly. However, you'll need to be subscribed to the top-end Premium tier to check it out. The company says spatial audio is now available on more than 700 of its most-watched titles, including The Watcher, Wednesday and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
The 15 Best Co-Op Games On Xbox Game Pass Right Now
Xbox Game Pass supports hundreds of games on its constantly-shifting collection, and many of them support cooperative, or "co-op" play with two or more players on the same team. Co-op games are a great way for gamers of different skill levels to play together while striving for the same goal, and Xbox Game Pass currently hosts a sizable variety of exciting, clever, and challenging co-op games for all ages.
Apex Legends Mobile And Battlefield Mobile Are Shutting Down: What You Need To Know
Two major mobile games will go permanently dark in a few months, leaving players with only the console and PC versions of the titles to play.
Android Headlines
Official Galaxy S23 series unboxing videos are now live!
Samsung announced its new flagship smartphone series yesterday, that’s not exactly a secret. We already have a ton of content on the site, and more is coming. Speaking of which, Samsung just released some official unboxing videos, featuring all three Galaxy S23 series devices. Samsung published two new unboxing...
One UI 5.1 will bring co-editing to Samsung Notes on Google Meet calls
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In revealing the Galaxy S23 series, Samsung also shined a light on one neat One UI 5.1 feature that will let fellow busy Galaxy phone and tablet owners collaborate over Google Meet and Samsung Notes.
iOS 16 lock screen: How to customise your iPhone
The iOS 16 update late last year brought with it the biggest update to the iPhone lock screen, offering more personalisation than ever before. New widgets, fonts, colours, images options, iOS 16 lets you create a gallery of lock screen options to best suit your mood and environment. Since it's...
Update These Xbox Settings To Get The Most Out Of Each Gaming Experience
You should ensure you're getting the most heightened Xbox gaming experience possible, whether it's by tweaking your TV settings or exploring audio tools.
Amazon Takes Aim at Marvel With Its Newest Venture
The company has a treasured new IP to play with.
