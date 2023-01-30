NBA Power Rankings: Knicks Climbing After Win Over Celtics?

The New York Knicks went 2-2 this week, including a big win against the top-seeded Boston Celtics. Where does that place them in this week's power rankings?

The New York Knicks find themselves three games over .500 as January wraps up.

Last week, the Manhattanites grabbed crucial wins against the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, proving that they can compete with some of the best in the NBA. Despite coupling those wins with losses to the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets on the road, the Knicks move up two spots in this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated, jumping from 12th to 10th.

"The Knicks knocked off the Cavaliers and Celtics last week, two teams that they’re behind in the standings," SI writes . "But pitted against their crosstown rival Nets, they fell flat and dropped their ninth consecutive game in the series. Julius Randle went for 36 against Cleveland and 37 to beat Boston, but he was stymied against Brooklyn as his outside shot was not falling. New York is on the cusp of a top-six seed in the conference with four home games ahead."

The Knicks are now preparing for a four-game homestand, which starts tomorrow night when LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers come to town for their annual visit (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT). Miami visits on Thursday night before the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers make weekend visits on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener .

To The Garden and beyond! Get your Knicks game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here .

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.

Want even more New York Knicks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.