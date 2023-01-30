ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Man charged with manslaughter for allegedly driving 98 mph before fatal crash on Glenstone

By Harrison Keegan, Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago
A man is facing criminal charges after police say he was driving almost 100 mph down Glenstone Avenue before a fatal crash in December.

Alan Gray Jones, of Carthage, was charged Monday with involuntary manslaughter in connection with a Dec. 3 crash in Springfield that resulted in the death of 57-year-old Rita Deckard.

A probable cause statement in the case says Deckard was turning left from Glenstone Avenue to go onto Interstate 44 when her vehicle was struck by Jones's Tesla, which was speeding northbound on Glenstone.

Deckard was pronounced dead at the scene, and a passenger in Jones's vehicle suffered several broken bones, the statement says.

Police say they determined Jones was traveling 98 mph in the 5 seconds prior to the crash and 94 mph at the time of the crash, which occurred at about 3:15 p.m. The posted speed limit was 40 mph.

In addition to the manslaughter charge, Jones was also charged with tampering with evidence after police say he removed a media drive from his vehicle's glove box after the crash. The media drive, which contained video from the dash camera and other information, was eventually turned over to police.

Online records indicate a warrant has been issued for Jones's arrest. As of Monday afternoon, online court records did not list an attorney as representing him.

The manslaughter charge carries a possible punishment of up to 10 years in prison. The evidence tampering charge and an additional assault charge (for the passenger's injuries) carry possible prison terms of four and seven years, respectively.

