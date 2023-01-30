ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeside, OR

nbc16.com

MISSING: 83-year-old Bandon man with dementia and PTSD

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Coos County Sheriff's Office and Bandon Police Department are asking for the public's help to locate an 83-year-old man with dementia and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. 83-year-old Clarence Edward Pitts walked away from his home in Bandon on Tuesday, January 31 at around 1:00...
BANDON, OR
nbc16.com

UPDATE: Missing woman found safe

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE: As of 9:41 p.m. the Coos County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Alicia has been found and reunited with family. CCSO thanks everyone for their help in locating her. --- Original Story:. Monday morning the Coos County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a call regarding...
COOS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED STORE THEFT

Winston Police jailed a woman early Wednesday following an alleged store incident. A WPD report said the 35-year old allegedly walked into a convenience store on Northwest Main Street and started eating and drinking items with no intention of paying for them. The suspect was charged with third-degree theft. She...
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED-MISDEMEANOR

A Roseburg man was jailed for driving while suspended-misdemeanor, by Roseburg Police early Tuesday. An RPD report said at 12:15 a.m. the 57-year old was contacted as he was parking his vehicle at Gaddis Park in the 800 block of Northwest Highland Street. During his arrest, an officer allegedly located methamphetamine on his person. He was cited for unlawful possession of meth and for driving uninsured.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COOS COUNTY MAN JAILED ON RAPE CHARGES

A Coos County man has been jailed on rape and related charges following an alleged attack on Friday night. Sergeant Adam Slater of the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year old Sigmund “Ray” Caswell is accused of committing a sexual assault against a female victim at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Airport Way in Lakeside. Slater said the suspect left the area on his bicycle. A probable cause warrant was issued for the suspect.
COOS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING TRAFFIC STOP

Roseburg Police jailed a man following a traffic stop Saturday night. An RPD report said just after 7:10 p.m. and officer initiated a traffic stop on a pickup with inoperable tail lights and no license plate, near the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Chestnut Avenue. When officers walked up to the vehicle, the 28-year old driver said he was suspended.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TWO FUGITIVES JAILED IN SEPARATE INCIDENTS

Two fugitives were jailed by the Roseburg Police Department after being contacted separately on Monday. An RPD report said at 5:00 a.m. officers contacted a 28-year old at his camp in the 400 block of Southeast Spruce Street and knew he had a warrant for his arrest. He was detained and held without bail.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COOS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SEEKING SUSPECT IN ALLEGED RAPE

Deputies with the Coos County Sheriff’s office are seeking the suspect in an alleged rape. Public Information Officer Sergeant Adam Slater said Friday night at 6:30 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to the Presbyterian Church on North 8th Street in Lakeside to take a report of a sexual assault that had just occurred. Slater said during the investigation it was discovered the victim had been forcibly raped and held against her will in the 600 block of Airport Way in Lakeside.
LAKESIDE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

4 DUII INCIDENTS BETWEEN FRIDAY AND EARLY SUNDAY

Roseburg Police cited 4 people on DUII charges between Friday night and early Sunday, in separate incidents. Information from RPD said 1 took place Friday night, 2 happened Saturday night and 1 was early Sunday. 3 of the citations were related to traffic accidents that had taken place. No one was injured in those accidents. 2 of the driver’s were also cited for driving while suspended.
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT

Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged trespass incident on Friday. An RPD report said at about 1:50 p.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Southeast Cobb Street, after a caller said there was a verbal disturbance. The 32-year old jumped the fence of a residence where he was not authorized to be at.
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Coos Bay Police take part in 'Click It or Ticket' safety campaign

COOS BAY, Ore. — Drivers going through Coos Bay may notice an increased police presence on the roads this week. The Coos Bay Police Department is joining law enforcement agencies statewide through February 12 for the "Click It or Ticket" campaign. Chief Chris Chapanar says the patrols will focus...
COOS BAY, OR
nbc16.com

North Bend cancels police agreement with Coos County Airport

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The North Bend City Council came to a unanimous decision to cancel a police agreement with the Coos County Airport, according to a press release from the City of North Bend. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the council voted 7-0, at its business meeting, to...
NORTH BEND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DRIVER TREATED AT HOSPITAL FOLLOWING TWO-VEHICLE WRECK

One driver was treated at a hospital following a two-vehicle wreck on Friday. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:15 p.m. officers responded to a crash near the 1400 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The investigation concluded that a female driver turned out of a parking lot in front of a second vehicle as that driver was turning into the parking lot from Garden Valley.
ROSEBURG, OR

