aymag.com
The People Behind Your News: Melinda Mayo
Melinda Mayo’s love for news began because of The Brady Bunch. As a young girl growing up in Pine Bluff, Mayo knew once the nightly news was over; she could watch her favorite television show. While waiting for her show to begin, Mayo watched former news anchors like Steve Barnes and Amy Oliver, and developed a love for news reporting.
aymag.com
Something to Smile About: Dr. Lee Wyant & Smile Arkansas
Something to Smile About: Dr. Lee Wyant & Smile Arkansas. Main photo features an example of beautiful Invisalign results, courtesy of Dr. Lee Wyant and Smile Arkansas. If ever there were a business summed up well by its name, it would be Smile Arkansas in Little Rock. Dr. Lee Wyant...
KATV
Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell discusses changes coming to the 2023 competition
Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell was on Good Afternoon Arkansas kicking off the Road to Miss Arkansas 2023. Every week leading up to the Miss Arkansas Competition, the contestants headed to compete for the title will appear on Good Afternoon Arkansas to talk about who they are, their chosen career fields and the charitable causes they champion.
KATV
Black History in Arkansas: Scipio Africanus Jones; prominent Little Rock attorney
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Scipio Africanus Jones, commonly known as S. A. Jones was born to an enslaved woman and would later become known as one of the most notable businessmen and attorneys in central Arkansas. Jones was born in 1863 near Tulip in Dallas County to Jemmina Jones,...
KATV
Black History in Arkansas: Joycelyn Elders, first African American Surgeon General
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Women's rights in America have many similarities to racial rights fought for by minority communities where equality is challenged. Joycelyn Elders is a staple to trailblazing women who not only became the first African American Surgeon General but set a standard by standing for the rights of women, sex education for youth, and national health care.
Trash pickup changes in Arkansas after ice delays
ARKANSAS, USA — After almost a full week of icy roads hindering transportation of all types, including trash pickup, cities have released their plans on rescheduling waste management services. Trash pickup is paused, impacting all residential waste and recycle services. Fayetteville. Trash pickup is canceled but will resume on...
AMI plans to continue Thursday for many central Arkansas schools
With a third round of icy weather on the way, many central Arkansas schools are preparing for the worst.
nwahomepage.com
Finalists announced for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame
Finalists announced for the Arkansas Food Hall of …. Finalists announced for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. Police identify remains as missing man Christian …. Police identify remains as missing man Christian Hernandez. 5,720 pairs of pajamas recalled. Question of the Day 2/2. When will my neighborhood be clear...
Linemen share why they made the trek to Arkansas to help in the case of major power outages
Power companies still have lots of crews coming in on stand-by for if this last final wave of the ice storm causes any power outages.
How Northwest Arkansas students spend AMI days during icy weather
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Through this week of winter weather in Arkansas, many area schools have closed and taken what's called "AMI days." But what exactly are those?. JB Hunt Elementary School in Springdale is usually busy with students, but on snow days like today, it's empty. However, educators have become flexible and students are continuing to learn through AMI (Alternative Method of Instruction) days.
nwahomepage.com
Sam Pittman updates recruiting after signing 30
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ recruiting Class of 2023 has 30 members with the addition of Ashdown four-star tight end Shamar Easter on Wednesday. Easter, 6-5, 225, didn’t sign early instead opting to make his decision in the traditional signing period. Easter had been committed to Arkansas since Aug. 13, 2021. However, when Dowell Loggains, his lead recruiter at Arkansas, left to take the offensive coordinator job at South Carolina then Easter took a visit to Columbia in mid-December. However, he solidified his pledge to Arkansas on an unofficial visit Jan. 14 when he got to spend time with Morgan Turner, the new tight ends coach. Sam Pittman talked about Easter’s signing on Wednesday.
Courthouse News Service
Fired for using prescribed marijuana
TEXARKANA, Ark. — A federal judge in Arkansas dismissed two former paper mill employees’ retaliation lawsuit against their former employer, which fired them for testing positive for marijuana use despite their status as medical marijuana patients. Employers are protected against claims related to qualifying marijuana patients’ termination when they work “safety sensitive” positions, as these two did.
In the dark: 74,000 customers in south Arkansas without power
The ice storm’s aftermath on Thursday is taking out power lines and putting tens of thousands in the dark in south Arkansas.
sportstravelmagazine.com
Arkansas’s Winning Ways
Successful tournaments and sporting events are right at home in The Natural State. With the perfect combination of fields and facilities, plus plenty to see and do when the games are over, Arkansas is where teams and their families make winning memories. Arkansas is an ideal location for every kind...
KATV
First responders in central Arkansas say they are staying prepared for winter storms
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — While many are home staying out of the cold weather and off Arkansas' slippery roads, first responders are prepared to work. "It's not your normal 9 to 5," said Captain Shawn Allen of Metropolitan Emergency Services. "They don't ring the bell and say to go home."
KATV
FBI-Little Rock warning of a scam directed to Spanish speaking Arkansans
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — FBI- Little Rock is investigating a racially motivated scam they say targets the "Spanish speaking" individuals in Arkansas. Officials said the scam tricks victims over the phone into believing a loved one has been kidnapped and demands ransom for their return. Authorities said victims usually...
Kait 8
FBI Little Rock warns about new Spanish-speaking virtual scam
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The FBI Little Rock office is warning Arkansans about Spanish-speaking scammers that are currently targeting the Natural State, according to our content-sharing partner, KARK-TV. The scam starts with a victim receiving a phone call from a number they do not know. They proceed to tell them about a loved one who has been kidnapped and can be freed if the victim sends money.
Some Parts of Arkansas Without Power+Texarkana School Closings
Old Man Winter is working overtime some parts of Northern Arkansas are without power due to freezing rain and sleet that continues to push across much of the state. As of this morning, around 10,000 residential and businesses in Region 8 had no electricity in the Jonesboro, Arkansas area. Meanwhile, Entergy Arkansas has reported stating that by 11 a.m., that number had dwindled to 3,779 customers. Work crews have been working hard to restore power as quickly as possible for that area. The counties affected the hardest by the power outage were Crittenden and Mississippi Counties.
KHBS
Arkansas National Guard activated to Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated Arkansas National Guard teams to help respond to winter weather. Support teams from the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade are being deployed to help state police in Lowell, Fort Smith, and Clarksville. Heavy sleet and freezing rain are hitting Northwest...
Kait 8
Treacherous travel on ice-covered roads
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An overnight ice storm caused traffic troubles for thousands of motorists Tuesday across Region 8. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, virtually every road and highway in the northern half of the state, from Bentonville to Blytheville, was covered with ice. Before the sun rose...
