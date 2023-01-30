ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Related
aymag.com

The People Behind Your News: Melinda Mayo

Melinda Mayo’s love for news began because of The Brady Bunch. As a young girl growing up in Pine Bluff, Mayo knew once the nightly news was over; she could watch her favorite television show. While waiting for her show to begin, Mayo watched former news anchors like Steve Barnes and Amy Oliver, and developed a love for news reporting.
ARKANSAS STATE
aymag.com

Something to Smile About: Dr. Lee Wyant & Smile Arkansas

Something to Smile About: Dr. Lee Wyant & Smile Arkansas. Main photo features an example of beautiful Invisalign results, courtesy of Dr. Lee Wyant and Smile Arkansas. If ever there were a business summed up well by its name, it would be Smile Arkansas in Little Rock. Dr. Lee Wyant...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell discusses changes coming to the 2023 competition

Little Rock (KATV) — Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell was on Good Afternoon Arkansas kicking off the Road to Miss Arkansas 2023. Every week leading up to the Miss Arkansas Competition, the contestants headed to compete for the title will appear on Good Afternoon Arkansas to talk about who they are, their chosen career fields and the charitable causes they champion.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Black History in Arkansas: Joycelyn Elders, first African American Surgeon General

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Women's rights in America have many similarities to racial rights fought for by minority communities where equality is challenged. Joycelyn Elders is a staple to trailblazing women who not only became the first African American Surgeon General but set a standard by standing for the rights of women, sex education for youth, and national health care.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Trash pickup changes in Arkansas after ice delays

ARKANSAS, USA — After almost a full week of icy roads hindering transportation of all types, including trash pickup, cities have released their plans on rescheduling waste management services. Trash pickup is paused, impacting all residential waste and recycle services. Fayetteville. Trash pickup is canceled but will resume on...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Finalists announced for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame

Finalists announced for the Arkansas Food Hall of …. Finalists announced for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. Police identify remains as missing man Christian …. Police identify remains as missing man Christian Hernandez. 5,720 pairs of pajamas recalled. Question of the Day 2/2. When will my neighborhood be clear...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

How Northwest Arkansas students spend AMI days during icy weather

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Through this week of winter weather in Arkansas, many area schools have closed and taken what's called "AMI days." But what exactly are those?. JB Hunt Elementary School in Springdale is usually busy with students, but on snow days like today, it's empty. However, educators have become flexible and students are continuing to learn through AMI (Alternative Method of Instruction) days.
SPRINGDALE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Sam Pittman updates recruiting after signing 30

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ recruiting Class of 2023 has 30 members with the addition of Ashdown four-star tight end Shamar Easter on Wednesday. Easter, 6-5, 225, didn’t sign early instead opting to make his decision in the traditional signing period. Easter had been committed to Arkansas since Aug. 13, 2021. However, when Dowell Loggains, his lead recruiter at Arkansas, left to take the offensive coordinator job at South Carolina then Easter took a visit to Columbia in mid-December. However, he solidified his pledge to Arkansas on an unofficial visit Jan. 14 when he got to spend time with Morgan Turner, the new tight ends coach. Sam Pittman talked about Easter’s signing on Wednesday.
ARKANSAS STATE
Courthouse News Service

Fired for using prescribed marijuana

TEXARKANA, Ark. — A federal judge in Arkansas dismissed two former paper mill employees’ retaliation lawsuit against their former employer, which fired them for testing positive for marijuana use despite their status as medical marijuana patients. Employers are protected against claims related to qualifying marijuana patients’ termination when they work “safety sensitive” positions, as these two did.
ARKANSAS STATE
sportstravelmagazine.com

Arkansas’s Winning Ways

Successful tournaments and sporting events are right at home in The Natural State. With the perfect combination of fields and facilities, plus plenty to see and do when the games are over, Arkansas is where teams and their families make winning memories. Arkansas is an ideal location for every kind...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

FBI Little Rock warns about new Spanish-speaking virtual scam

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The FBI Little Rock office is warning Arkansans about Spanish-speaking scammers that are currently targeting the Natural State, according to our content-sharing partner, KARK-TV. The scam starts with a victim receiving a phone call from a number they do not know. They proceed to tell them about a loved one who has been kidnapped and can be freed if the victim sends money.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Majic 93.3

Some Parts of Arkansas Without Power+Texarkana School Closings

Old Man Winter is working overtime some parts of Northern Arkansas are without power due to freezing rain and sleet that continues to push across much of the state. As of this morning, around 10,000 residential and businesses in Region 8 had no electricity in the Jonesboro, Arkansas area. Meanwhile, Entergy Arkansas has reported stating that by 11 a.m., that number had dwindled to 3,779 customers. Work crews have been working hard to restore power as quickly as possible for that area. The counties affected the hardest by the power outage were Crittenden and Mississippi Counties.
TEXARKANA, AR
KHBS

Arkansas National Guard activated to Northwest Arkansas, River Valley

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated Arkansas National Guard teams to help respond to winter weather. Support teams from the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade are being deployed to help state police in Lowell, Fort Smith, and Clarksville. Heavy sleet and freezing rain are hitting Northwest...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Treacherous travel on ice-covered roads

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An overnight ice storm caused traffic troubles for thousands of motorists Tuesday across Region 8. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, virtually every road and highway in the northern half of the state, from Bentonville to Blytheville, was covered with ice. Before the sun rose...
ARKANSAS STATE

