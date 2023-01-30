ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
KATV

Black History in Arkansas: Joycelyn Elders, first African American Surgeon General

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Women's rights in America have many similarities to racial rights fought for by minority communities where equality is challenged. Joycelyn Elders is a staple to trailblazing women who not only became the first African American Surgeon General but set a standard by standing for the rights of women, sex education for youth, and national health care.
ARKANSAS STATE
aymag.com

Something to Smile About: Dr. Lee Wyant & Smile Arkansas

Something to Smile About: Dr. Lee Wyant & Smile Arkansas. Main photo features an example of beautiful Invisalign results, courtesy of Dr. Lee Wyant and Smile Arkansas. If ever there were a business summed up well by its name, it would be Smile Arkansas in Little Rock. Dr. Lee Wyant...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Biden-Harris Administration announces $2 Million for Arkansas to improve roads

WASHINGTON (KAIT) - On Wednesday, Feb. 1, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, including six grants for communities in Arkansas. The six communities include Batesville, Fort Smith, Forrest City, Mississippi County, Metroplan (a council of local governments in Arkansas), and Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission Metropolitan Planning Organization.
ARKANSAS STATE
redriverradio.org

Proposed Bill Would Penalize Arkansas Agencies For Affirmative Action Hiring Practices

PENALIZE STATE AGENCIES?: A bill aimed at blocking affirmative action regarding employment or procurement decisions based on a person’s gender, ethnicity, or race was advanced by the Arkansas Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee this week during the 94th legislative session in Little Rock. Senate Bill 71 would create a law to penalize state employees who use affirmative action in business decisions with a Class A misdemeanor. It would also subject any state agency that uses affirmative action programs to a lawsuit.
ARKANSAS STATE
armoneyandpolitics.com

Arkansas’s Gambling Laws: Past, Present and Future

Previously known as one of the most popular gambling destinations throughout the United States, Arkansas is a state that gamblers today tend to avoid. This boycott is due to the state’s strict and often outdated gambling laws. Opened in 1905, Oaklawn was the first venue that could be classified...
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Migration to NW Arkansas fuels state’s population growth in 2022

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Jasmine Hudson never thought she would be a long-term Arkansas resident after moving to the Bentonville area to take a job with Walmart Inc. The Tennessee State University graduate joined the Arkansas retail giant nearly a decade ago. She left the company during the COVID-19 pandemic to start her own business with […] The post Migration to NW Arkansas fuels state’s population growth in 2022 appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
agfc.com

Habitat barges and hatcheries produce banner year for Arkansas anglers

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission hatchery system and its partners stocked more than 14.6 million fish into Arkansas waters last year, even with a massive renovation project limiting the output of the Jim Hinkle Spring River Fish Hatchery in Mammoth Spring. Add to that more than 650,000 cubic feet of cover placed in fish attractors throughout the state last year and Arkansas anglers have plenty to cheer about.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Here are the finalists for 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame

ARKANSAS, USA — After receiving more than 1,800 submissions from all 75 of the counties in Arkansas, the finalists for the 2023 class of the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame have been announced. In October, Arkansans were able to nominate their favorites for the following five categories: Proprietor of...
ARKANSAS STATE
heritagetalon.org

NWA Family Fights for Trans Rights Statewide

During the last two weeks of October, an Arkansas law prohibiting gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth finally had its day in court. The law, originally passed by the Arkansas legislature in March 2021, would effectively place a ban on gender-affirming healthcare for transgender minors by preventing doctors from providing referrals and allowing private insurers to refuse coverage of gender-affirming care to transgender persons at any age.
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

‘Most Crop Per Drop’ contest rewards Arkansas producers for water efficiency

JONESBORO, Ark. — When it comes to the annual Arkansas Irrigation Yield Contest, less is always more. The annual University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture program — referred to as “Most Crop per Drop” — promotes the use of irrigation management practices and rewards growers who demonstrate the highest water use efficiency in growing corn, rice, and soybean.
JONESBORO, AR
cassville-democrat.com

Something smells in Barry County

A federal judge ruled on Jan. 18 that Tyson Foods, George’s Inc. and other poultry processors were responsible for polluting the Illinois River Watershed in Oklahoma with run-off from chicken litter that had been land-applied as fertilizer. They are likewise responsible for cleaning it up, said the accompanying edict....
BARRY COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy