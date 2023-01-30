LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission hatchery system and its partners stocked more than 14.6 million fish into Arkansas waters last year, even with a massive renovation project limiting the output of the Jim Hinkle Spring River Fish Hatchery in Mammoth Spring. Add to that more than 650,000 cubic feet of cover placed in fish attractors throughout the state last year and Arkansas anglers have plenty to cheer about.

