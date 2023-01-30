Read full article on original website
Related
KATV
Black History in Arkansas: Joycelyn Elders, first African American Surgeon General
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Women's rights in America have many similarities to racial rights fought for by minority communities where equality is challenged. Joycelyn Elders is a staple to trailblazing women who not only became the first African American Surgeon General but set a standard by standing for the rights of women, sex education for youth, and national health care.
aymag.com
Something to Smile About: Dr. Lee Wyant & Smile Arkansas
Something to Smile About: Dr. Lee Wyant & Smile Arkansas. Main photo features an example of beautiful Invisalign results, courtesy of Dr. Lee Wyant and Smile Arkansas. If ever there were a business summed up well by its name, it would be Smile Arkansas in Little Rock. Dr. Lee Wyant...
Arkansas offers residents way to check unclaimed property
The state of Arkansas is giving residents a way to see if they have unclaimed property in celebration of Unclaimed Property Day.
Arkansas AG Tim Griffin files to take embattled Big Country Chateau into receivership
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin says he believes the owners of an embattled Little Rock apartment are failing their tenants and wants someone else to take over the property
Kait 8
Biden-Harris Administration announces $2 Million for Arkansas to improve roads
WASHINGTON (KAIT) - On Wednesday, Feb. 1, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, including six grants for communities in Arkansas. The six communities include Batesville, Fort Smith, Forrest City, Mississippi County, Metroplan (a council of local governments in Arkansas), and Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission Metropolitan Planning Organization.
redriverradio.org
Proposed Bill Would Penalize Arkansas Agencies For Affirmative Action Hiring Practices
PENALIZE STATE AGENCIES?: A bill aimed at blocking affirmative action regarding employment or procurement decisions based on a person’s gender, ethnicity, or race was advanced by the Arkansas Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee this week during the 94th legislative session in Little Rock. Senate Bill 71 would create a law to penalize state employees who use affirmative action in business decisions with a Class A misdemeanor. It would also subject any state agency that uses affirmative action programs to a lawsuit.
KATV
Black History in Arkansas: Scipio Africanus Jones; prominent Little Rock attorney
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Scipio Africanus Jones, commonly known as S. A. Jones was born to an enslaved woman and would later become known as one of the most notable businessmen and attorneys in central Arkansas. Jones was born in 1863 near Tulip in Dallas County to Jemmina Jones,...
AMI plans to continue Thursday for many central Arkansas schools
With a third round of icy weather on the way, many central Arkansas schools are preparing for the worst.
KATV
Gov. Sanders proclaims February as 'Career and Technical Education Month in Arkansas'
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed on Wednesday proclaimed February 2023 as Career and Technical Education Month in Arkansas. Gov. Sanders said she urges all citizens to join her voluntarily in recognizing healthcare professionals for their contribution in adding to the quality of life in our country.
armoneyandpolitics.com
Arkansas’s Gambling Laws: Past, Present and Future
Previously known as one of the most popular gambling destinations throughout the United States, Arkansas is a state that gamblers today tend to avoid. This boycott is due to the state’s strict and often outdated gambling laws. Opened in 1905, Oaklawn was the first venue that could be classified...
littlerocksoiree.com
Women's Foundation of Arkansas, Little Rock Soirée Team Up for Top 100 Women of Arkansas List
In light of its 25th anniversary, the Women's Foundation of Arkansas is joining forces with Little Rock Soirée magazine to publish a list of the Top 100 Women of Arkansas, highlighting women across the state for their career accomplishments and commitment to leadership in business and their communities. The...
Migration to NW Arkansas fuels state’s population growth in 2022
BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Jasmine Hudson never thought she would be a long-term Arkansas resident after moving to the Bentonville area to take a job with Walmart Inc. The Tennessee State University graduate joined the Arkansas retail giant nearly a decade ago. She left the company during the COVID-19 pandemic to start her own business with […] The post Migration to NW Arkansas fuels state’s population growth in 2022 appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
agfc.com
Habitat barges and hatcheries produce banner year for Arkansas anglers
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission hatchery system and its partners stocked more than 14.6 million fish into Arkansas waters last year, even with a massive renovation project limiting the output of the Jim Hinkle Spring River Fish Hatchery in Mammoth Spring. Add to that more than 650,000 cubic feet of cover placed in fish attractors throughout the state last year and Arkansas anglers have plenty to cheer about.
Attorney General Tim Griffin addresses Summit Utilities overcharge in energy bills
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin said he has reached out to Summit Utilities officials to address the overcharges in energy bills.
Here are the finalists for 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame
ARKANSAS, USA — After receiving more than 1,800 submissions from all 75 of the counties in Arkansas, the finalists for the 2023 class of the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame have been announced. In October, Arkansans were able to nominate their favorites for the following five categories: Proprietor of...
heritagetalon.org
NWA Family Fights for Trans Rights Statewide
During the last two weeks of October, an Arkansas law prohibiting gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth finally had its day in court. The law, originally passed by the Arkansas legislature in March 2021, would effectively place a ban on gender-affirming healthcare for transgender minors by preventing doctors from providing referrals and allowing private insurers to refuse coverage of gender-affirming care to transgender persons at any age.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Blossom Festival, Mayhaw Festival, Betty's Old Fashion, 4-Dice Restaurant among Arkansas FHOF finalists
Maybe the third time will be the charm for the Magnolia Blossom Festival and World Championship Steak Cook-Off. The festival has been a finalist in the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame’s “Food-Themed Event” in 2021 and 2022. On Monday, the festival was named a finalist for the third consecutive year.
KATV
Arkansas AG files emergency petition to have receiver pay Big Country Chateau's bills
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin filed an emergency petition Wednesday to have the court appoint a receiver for the owners of the troubled Big Country Chateau apartment complex after months of tenants speaking out on the condition of the property. If the motion is granted...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
‘Most Crop Per Drop’ contest rewards Arkansas producers for water efficiency
JONESBORO, Ark. — When it comes to the annual Arkansas Irrigation Yield Contest, less is always more. The annual University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture program — referred to as “Most Crop per Drop” — promotes the use of irrigation management practices and rewards growers who demonstrate the highest water use efficiency in growing corn, rice, and soybean.
cassville-democrat.com
Something smells in Barry County
A federal judge ruled on Jan. 18 that Tyson Foods, George’s Inc. and other poultry processors were responsible for polluting the Illinois River Watershed in Oklahoma with run-off from chicken litter that had been land-applied as fertilizer. They are likewise responsible for cleaning it up, said the accompanying edict....
Comments / 0