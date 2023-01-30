Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
Sam's Club Unexpectedly Closes a Location in Maine Until Further NoticeBryan DijkhuizenScarborough, ME
4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, using high-quality ingredients only.
25 Businesses That Could Replace Sears at the Maine Mall in South Portland
That's a lot of space just sitting there...empty. So what could move in? What would YOU like to see replace the Sears that has been empty going on three years? It closed for good back in 2020. I was curious after hearing that the very last two Sears Homestores closed....
Peek Inside the Lyman, Maine, Home Featured on HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ Tonight
HGTV is no stranger to Maine and vice versa. Actually, you could even maybe even go as far to say that HGTV has a bit of a preference to Maine, considering that we've been showcased on the network before in one way or another. Maine on HGTV. Back in 2020,...
Why Are There Two Burlington Stores One Mile Apart in South Portland, Maine?
In larger cities, it's not uncommon to find multiple locations of a business within the city limits. Even midsized cities might find the same grocery store, pharmacy, coffee purveyor, or fast food chain available in multiple spots to satisfy demand. What is uncommon is for a big box store to have multiple locations barely over a mile from one another. But that's what has been going on in South Portland with Burlington.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine
MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
Anna Kendrick talks life in Maine while eating progressively spicier wings on Hot Ones
MAINE, USA — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published Sept. 9, 2022. Portland native Anna Kendrick recently showed up on a popular YouTube series to eat hot wings, discuss her latest movie, and even talk about life in Maine. On Thursday, the Maine celebrity appeared...
Extreme Cold Temps Forcing One Maine Ski Area To Close
Considering it is a winter sport, it should not be a big surprise that skiers and snowboarders are a really hearty bunch. Having spent over a decade living in a ski resort town, I have seen people hit the slopes in all conditions. From sunny, 45 degree days, to white-out blizzard conditions.
Brutal Cold: The coldest temperatures in Maine in years are set to arrive
PORTLAND (WGME)--- A final mild day is in store Thursday. Enjoy it! Our arctic blast arrives Thursday night, and you won’t want to be outdoors on Friday and Saturday with extreme cold and winds. Luckily, the arctic blast abates by the time we get to Sunday. Highs Thursday will...
HGTV Says This Maine Town Is One of the Most Charming Small Towns in America
Let us talk about charm. It’s a warming feeling visiting or touring a place that seems like it has come straight out of a Hallmark movie or Gilmore Girls episode. A charming location makes you feel comfortable and immediately pulled into relaxation and peace. It is not at all...
Train causing delays, heavy traffic in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Heavy traffic can be seen on Brighton Avenue in Portland as Greater Portland Metro reports delays. Officials say several METRO routes are delayed due to a stopped train, including Routes 5 and the Husky Line on Brighton Avenue, as well as Routes 1, 4, and 9B on Congress Street.
Mainers prepare homes ahead of dangerously cold weather
PORTLAND (WGME) – Dangerously cold temperatures this weekend already have people looking for ways to keep their home warm. It’s been about five years since Maine has seen temperatures as cold as what’s being forecast for Saturday. However, there are a few things that Mainers can do...
The Most Historic, Scrumptious Fast Food Place From Each New England State
From burgers to hot dogs, fries, lobster rolls, and sandwiches, we know fast, delicious food doesn't always mean a chain drive-through. So here you go if you want historic, delicious, and fast around New England, with six of the most historic serving up their well-known fast food for decades and beyond.
Is This Really Going to Stop People From Hitting the Walmart Pole in Auburn, Maine?
It's not news that one pole at the Auburn, Maine, Walmart is a problem. Well, I guess it is news, as the pole has been on the news. Also, is the pole really the problem or is it the drivers that shop there?. If you have no idea what I...
