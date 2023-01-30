ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
90min

San Jose Earthquakes sign midfielder Carlos Gruezo as Designated Player

Carlos Gruezo has completed his return to Major League Soccer, signing as a Designated Player (DP) with the San Jose Earthquakes. The Ecuador international midfielder has signed a three-year deal through the 2025 MLS season with a club option on 2026, joining fellow midfielder Jamiro Monteiro and Argentine winger Cristian Espinoza as the Quakes' third DP.
SAN JOSE, CA
90min

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Tosaint Ricketts retires, joins club staff

Veteran forward Tosaint Ricketts has announced his retirement from professional soccer following a 14-year career ranging 10 clubs in seven different countries. The 35-year-old played in Major League Soccer for almost the final seven years of his career, initially with Toronto FC before heading the Whitecaps for a 65-game spell which yielded seven goals and two assists, as well as a Canadian Championship title.
90min

Toronto FC transfer confirmed by Brondby IF

Brondby IF have said their goodbyes to defender Sigurd Rosted, who appears to be on his way to complete a transfer to Toronto FC. The 28-year-old center-back has been linked with a move to the Reds, who are looking to significantly boost their roster after missing out on the MLS Cup Playoffs for two consecutive seasons.
90min

Portland Timbers midfielder David Ayala sidelined with knee surgery

The Portland Timbers have announced they'll be without midfielder David Ayala for around two months following successful surgery on his right knee (arthroscopic debridement). Ayala's surgery was conducted by Dr Rich Edelson, and the player will now begin rehab at the Providence Sports Care Center. The 20-year-old is going into...
PORTLAND, OR
90min

Lucas Cavallini: CanMNT striker joins Club Tijuana in Liga MX

Canadian Men's National Team striker Lucas Cavallini has sealed a return to Liga MX, joining Club Tijuana on Wednesday. The 30-year-old had been without a club since leaving the Vancouver Whitecaps at the end of the 2022 MLS season. Cavallini joins a Xolos side sitting 15th in the Clausura standings,...
90min

90min

2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy