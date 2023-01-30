Read full article on original website
Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia: Player ratings as Los Blancos seal comfortable win
San Jose Earthquakes sign midfielder Carlos Gruezo as Designated Player
Carlos Gruezo has completed his return to Major League Soccer, signing as a Designated Player (DP) with the San Jose Earthquakes. The Ecuador international midfielder has signed a three-year deal through the 2025 MLS season with a club option on 2026, joining fellow midfielder Jamiro Monteiro and Argentine winger Cristian Espinoza as the Quakes' third DP.
Seattle Sounders vs Al Ahly - FIFA Club World Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Here's everything you need to know about the clash between the Seattle Sounders and Al Ahly.
Vancouver Whitecaps forward Tosaint Ricketts retires, joins club staff
Veteran forward Tosaint Ricketts has announced his retirement from professional soccer following a 14-year career ranging 10 clubs in seven different countries. The 35-year-old played in Major League Soccer for almost the final seven years of his career, initially with Toronto FC before heading the Whitecaps for a 65-game spell which yielded seven goals and two assists, as well as a Canadian Championship title.
Toronto FC transfer confirmed by Brondby IF
Brondby IF have said their goodbyes to defender Sigurd Rosted, who appears to be on his way to complete a transfer to Toronto FC. The 28-year-old center-back has been linked with a move to the Reds, who are looking to significantly boost their roster after missing out on the MLS Cup Playoffs for two consecutive seasons.
Last time Newcastle won a trophy: List of titles in Magpies history as they chase Carabao Cup 2023
Newcastle United are on the cusp of being in a cup final, 24 years on from their last one. How likely are they to get there?
International breaks 2022/23: When windows are and what competitions are there?
England are back in action soon, so who will they be facing and in what competition?
Marc Skinner praises Alessia Russo's attitude following rejected Arsenal bids
Everything Marc Skinner said about Alessia Russo and her Man Utd future following Arsenal transfer saga.
Lynn Williams reacts to 'shock' trade from Kansas City Current to Gotham FC
As the NWSL draft took place on January 12, Lynn Williams was on the other side of the world in New Zealand for the US women’s national team camp.
Matthew Hoppe: Why did the USMNT striker join Hibernian on loan?
Matthew Hoppe completed a loan move from Middlesbrough to Scottish Premiership side Hibernian late on transfer deadline day.
Portland Timbers midfielder David Ayala sidelined with knee surgery
The Portland Timbers have announced they'll be without midfielder David Ayala for around two months following successful surgery on his right knee (arthroscopic debridement). Ayala's surgery was conducted by Dr Rich Edelson, and the player will now begin rehab at the Providence Sports Care Center. The 20-year-old is going into...
Why Man City fans boo the Champions League anthem
Manchester City fans always boo the UEFA Champions League anthem at every game it is played, but why is that?
Andre Ayew arrives in England for Premier League talks
Andre Ayew arrives in England for talks with a number of Premier League clubs
Real Madrid vs Valencia - La Liga: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Everything you need to know about Real Madrid vs Valencia in La Liga - Thursday 2 February.
Lucas Cavallini: CanMNT striker joins Club Tijuana in Liga MX
Canadian Men's National Team striker Lucas Cavallini has sealed a return to Liga MX, joining Club Tijuana on Wednesday. The 30-year-old had been without a club since leaving the Vancouver Whitecaps at the end of the 2022 MLS season. Cavallini joins a Xolos side sitting 15th in the Clausura standings,...
Xavi responds to Raphinha exit speculation
Xavi has reacted to suggestions that Barcelona could let Raphinha go.
Crystal Palace hoping to sign Arsenal midfielder on loan
Crystal Palace want to sign Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga on loan prior to Tuesday's 11pm transfer deadline, sources have told 90min.
RB Leipzig End Liverpool's Hopes of Early Naby Keita Move
Andre Ayew chooses Premier League club he wants to join
Andre Ayew has made his choice of Premier League clubs following interest from Everton, Nottingham Forest, West Ham, Crystal Palace & Bournemouth.
