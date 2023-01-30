Earlier today we told you that the U.S. had made matters worse for Huawei by expanding its chip ban to include the 4G-only Qualcomm Snapdragon chips that the company has been using on its flagship models. So what will Huawei do? It's possible that the company already purchased enough chips to cover the upcoming P60 series and Mate 60 series. On the other hand, earlier this year there was a rumor that Huawei had mass-produced chipsets using the 12nm and 14nm process nodes.

