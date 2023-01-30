Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
All Samsung Galaxy owners need to have the latest version of the Galaxy Store on their phones
Researchers at NCC Group, the cybersecurity firm, discovered vulnerabilities in the Galaxy Store, the app storefront that is available only to those with a Samsung Galaxy handset. The vulnerabilities were found between November 23 and December 3, 2022, and could have allowed an attacker to install any app from the Galaxy App Store on a Galaxy phone without the user's knowledge.
Phone Arena
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
Phone Arena
Galaxy S23 proves Samsung has huge crush on iPhone after years of anti-Apple propaganda
The new Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra are less than two weeks from being officially unveiled now (February 1, save the date), and to no one’s surprise, we keep receiving newly-leaked, official-looking renders of the phones. Well, one of those official-looking renders seems to have sparked what phone...
Phone Arena
MWC 2023: Honor teases the global launch of its most advanced foldable phone
The global market for foldable phones will soon welcome a new addition: the Honor Magic Vs. This sleek and lightweight foldable was officially announced in China back in November last year with some cool specs and a great design. Now, about a month before one of the biggest events in...
Samsung reveals brand new ‘iPhone killer’ Galaxy phones
SAMSUNG has unveiled brand new flagship Galaxy S23 smartphones in its latest bid to take on the iPhone. The South Korean electronics giant has revealed three fresh versions - though on the surface you might struggle to tell the difference to their predecessors. Samsung has largely stuck with the same...
Phone Arena
T-Mobile will give you the fastest Samsung Galaxy S23 in the US for free with no trade-in
Samsung's next big thing(s) are finally here, and according to T-Mobile, the best place to get a Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, or S23 Ultra from is, you've guessed it, T-Mobile. The nation-leading "Un-carrier" is backing what might seem like a generic and largely meaningless claim with a number of very interesting propositions, including an unusually simple and straightforward free flagship deal and the prospect of 16 percent higher 5G speeds on average than on other networks.
Phone Arena
Samsung's latest report doesn't bode well for the immediate success of the Galaxy S23 line
Just days away from introducing its new 2023 flagship line, Samsung reported a sharp drop in profits for the fourth quarter of 2022. The South Korean-based company said, "The business environment deteriorated significantly in the fourth quarter due to weak demand amid a global economic slowdown." The current quarter is also not looking too good for the company as it expects factory utilization rates in the semiconductor business to decline leading to another drop in profits for Q1 of 2023.
Phone Arena
Hands-on Galaxy S23 images show the phones in all their glory
Galaxy S23 series is almost here, but leakers are not quite done yet and continue to post rumors, specs, and images. The latest one comes from known leaker Ice Universe and Twitter user @DylanXitton who have both posted hands-on images of the unreleased phones. It's not unusual for photos of...
How To Customize The Lock Screen On Your Samsung Galaxy S22
From Android's earliest days, these smartphones running on Google's operating system have been packed with features and capabilities that would make even the most die-hard iPhone fan jealous. Despite how far Apple has come with the latest versions of iOS, Android phones still reign supreme in some areas. Samsung was...
Phone Arena
Google Meet on Android may soon allow you to listen to YouTube music in a group call
The latest apk — this is the file format of Android apps — teardown from 9to5 Google’s team of the YouTube Music app unearthed signs that it may be next to join Google Meet’s ever growing list of group activities. Wait, you didn’t know that you...
iOS 16.3 is out now. Here are the new features coming to your iPhone.
Apple released the latest major update to its iOS 16 operating system.
Phone Arena
Nothing Ear (2) buds product images leak along with list of improved features
Carl Pei is definitely keeping us on our toes this year. In addition to yesterday's news that there will be a U.S. release of the upcoming Nothing Phone (2) later this year, today images leaked of the second iteration of the Nothing Ear buds. The leaked images below arrive courtesy...
Apple Has Released An Updated Column HomePod
with surround sound and the ability to combine two speakers into a stereo pair. With the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini, Apple's series of fresh releases is not limited: now the company has officially introduced the 2nd generation HomePod. Outwardly, it is no different from the original model, but it received new features and better hardware.
Phone Arena
A mysterious OnePlus Nord 3 leak shows some specs and a sketch
The Nord 2 was a midrange smartphone from OnePlus. When it was released in the summer of 2021, we found it to be eye-catching, fast and reliable, especially for its asking price. All that, however, happened two years ago, which is a lot of time in smartphone years. Well, considering...
Phone Arena
Tipster says Huawei will surprise later this year with a new homegrown chipset
Earlier today we told you that the U.S. had made matters worse for Huawei by expanding its chip ban to include the 4G-only Qualcomm Snapdragon chips that the company has been using on its flagship models. So what will Huawei do? It's possible that the company already purchased enough chips to cover the upcoming P60 series and Mate 60 series. On the other hand, earlier this year there was a rumor that Huawei had mass-produced chipsets using the 12nm and 14nm process nodes.
Phone Arena
Here's everything you missed from the Samsung Galaxy S23 Unpacked Event in 6 minutes
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Missed the Samsung Galaxy S23 Unpacked event when it aired? No worries. We got you covered. Today Samsung unveiled its next generation flagship smartphones: The Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Pre-orders for the phones have begun, and they will begin shipping on February 17.
Phone Arena
A 'new' version of Meta's first-ever smartwatch is (allegedly) 'in development'
The social media giant formerly known as Facebook hasn't exactly achieved great success in the consumer electronics space, but evidently, Mark Zuckerberg hopes that will change... at some point in the future with the launch of a Meta-branded Apple Watch alternative. The first such product was reportedly in the pipeline...
Phone Arena
Samsung unveils Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus: Cleaner design, bigger batteries, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus, along with the big boy Galaxy S23 Ultra, at today's 2023 Unpacked event. The phones are already available for pre-order, and will start shipping on February 17. Here's what's new with the Galaxy S23 and its bigger counterpart –...
Phone Arena
Google plans to tackle ChatGPT with its own Apprentice Bard
The amazing ChatGPT language AI is everywhere these days! People use it to write articles (this one may or may not have been written by the bot, ha!), compose songs, invent new recipes, solve mathematical equations, and, most importantly, get information on every topic imaginable. Sounds familiar? That's what Google...
Phone Arena
Faulty OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro update gets halted, DO NOT install if you still see it
There's only one smartphone OnePlus would probably like to be in the spotlight ahead of the company's big "Cloud 11" launch event on February 7, but unfortunately (for everybody), two significantly older devices are diverting a lot of attention away from the hot new OnePlus 11 flagship right now. We're...
