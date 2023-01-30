ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Hospital Association posthumously honors Anthony Parker

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43osdC_0kWUtjXr00
The Georgia Hospital Association posthumously honored the late Anthony Parker with its Distinguished Service Award for his years of dedication to improving health care services in southwest Georgia. Special Photo: Phoebe

ALBANY — The Georgia Hospital Association has posthumously honored the late Anthony Parker with its Distinguished Service Award for his years of dedication to improving health care services in southwest Georgia. Parker served on the Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Board of Directors from 2004-2008 and on the Phoebe Putney Health System Board from 2009 until his death last year, and Phoebe nominated him for the prestigious honor.

“When Dr. Parker spoke, people listened,” Phoebe Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner said in a news release. “He didn’t talk just to talk. He always tried to make an impact and wanted to be sure that people were able to experience their full potential. We miss his leadership immensely, but we were blessed to have his guidance for as long as we did.”

Comments / 0

Related
WALB 10

Sam Watson wins District 11 seat in Ga. State Senate

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Sam Watson is no stranger to politics and now, he has a new role — the state senator-elect of the District 11 seat in Georgia. Dean Burke stepped down from the seat to become the chief medical officer for Georgia, creating a vacant seat. Watson...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Lawmakers discuss adoption and foster care system in Georgia

ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia lawmakers say new models are needed with the state spending nearly $30 million in a process called “hoteling” just last year alone – where foster children stay in hotels because the state can’t find them a home. “I think foster care and adoption are obvious pieces. We have areas that need […]
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: 'Cop City' update; tax credits for music industry; the Alzheimer’s Music Fest

LISTEN: On the Wednesday Feb. 1 edition of Georgia Today: A full update on 'Cop City,' tax credits for the music industry, and the Alzheimer’s Music Fest this weekend. Peter Biello: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Wednesday, Feb. 1. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode: Plans for the controversial Atlanta Public Safety Training Center take a step forward; a Georgia rock and roll legend advocates for music tax credits; and this weekend, a music festival in Atlanta will shine a light on a disease that is becoming more prevalent. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
WDEF

Johnny Chastain wins Special Election runoff in North Georgia

ELLIJAY, Georgia (WDEF) – There was an upset in the Special Election to replace David Ralson in the Georgia House on Tuesday. North Georgia banker Johnny Chastain defeated Sheree Ralston for the seat but just a few hundred votes. Ralson led the field of five candidates in the general...
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
WCTV

Election Day: Two vacant South Georgia legislative seats are up for grabs

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCTV/AP) - Voters in one Georgia House district and one Senate district go to the polls Tuesday to fill vacant seats. In Georgia’s Senate District 11, former state House member Sam Watson, of Moultrie, is running as a Republican against Democrat Mary Weaver-Anderson and Libertarian John Monds, both of Cairo.
GEORGIA STATE
winemag.com

Welcome to Georgia’s Dahlonega Plateau AVA

Affectionately called “Napa of the South,” the Dahlonega (pronounced ‘duh-lah-neeguh’) Plateau AVA offers wine lovers a dose of Southern comfort. Tucked away about an hour north of Atlanta, the Dahlonega Plateau is one of two American viticultural areas in the state of Georgia—the other being the Upper Hiwassee Highlands AVA shared with North Carolina.
GEORGIA STATE
Garden & Gun

Remembering a Georgia Original: Okefenokee Joe

If you don’t slow down and stop at the end of the rural road behind Grace Acres, my family’s hunting land in Southeast Georgia, you’ll cross a highway and sail off a steep embankment into the Nine Run Swamp, so there’s a yellow-and-black striped road sign to warn you. On that sign is where you hung the diamondback rattlesnakes you killed.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

PATTY DURAND: Plant Vogtle is nearly complete, but is it time to celebrate?

As spring approaches, so does the in-service date for Plant Vogtle’s Unit 3, the first of two nuclear reactors under construction in Georgia. If Unit 3 enters service in April as projected, should we congratulate Georgia Power? Is it time to celebrate the Georgia Public Service Commission for approving this plant in 2009?
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
11K+
Followers
223
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy