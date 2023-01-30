Georgia Hospital Association posthumously honors Anthony Parker

The Georgia Hospital Association posthumously honored the late Anthony Parker with its Distinguished Service Award for his years of dedication to improving health care services in southwest Georgia. Special Photo: Phoebe

ALBANY — The Georgia Hospital Association has posthumously honored the late Anthony Parker with its Distinguished Service Award for his years of dedication to improving health care services in southwest Georgia. Parker served on the Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Board of Directors from 2004-2008 and on the Phoebe Putney Health System Board from 2009 until his death last year, and Phoebe nominated him for the prestigious honor.

“When Dr. Parker spoke, people listened,” Phoebe Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner said in a news release. “He didn’t talk just to talk. He always tried to make an impact and wanted to be sure that people were able to experience their full potential. We miss his leadership immensely, but we were blessed to have his guidance for as long as we did.”