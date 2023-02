UFC Fight Night 218: Make your predictions for Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac

We want your predictions for Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 218 event in Las Vegas.

Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Those MMA Junkie reader consensus picks will be part of the UFC Fight Night 218 main card staff predictions we release Friday ahead of the event. UFC Fight Night 218 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.

Make your picks for the fights below.

Jesus Santos Aguilar vs. Tatsuro Taira

Records: Jesus Santos Aguilar (8-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Tatsuro Taira (12-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC)

Past five: Aguilar 5-0, Taira 5-0

Division: Flyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 01.28.23): Aguilar +650, Taira -1000

Junyong Park vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Records: Junyong Park (15-5 MMA, 5-2 UFC), Denis Tiuliulin (11-6 MMA, 1-1 UFC)

Past five: Park 4-1, Tiuliulin 3-2

Division: Middleweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 01.28.23): Park -200, Tiuliulin +165

Mandy Bohm vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Records: Mandy Bohm (7-2 MMA, 0-2 UFC), Ji Yeon Kim (9-6-2 MMA, 3-6 UFC)

Past five: Bohm 3-2, Kim 1-4

Division: Women’s flyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 01.28.23): Bohm +225, Kim -280

Seung Guk Choi vs. Sung Hyun Park

Records: Seung Guk Choi (6-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Sung Hyun Park (7-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Past five: Choi 5-0, Park 5-0

Division: Flyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 01.28.23): Choi +165, Park -200

Toshiomi Kazama vs. Rinya Nakamura

Records: Toshiomi Kazama (10-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Rinya Nakamura (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Past five: Kazama 4-1, Nakamura 5-0

Division: Banatamweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 01.28.23): Kazama +325, Nakamura -425

Jeong Yeong Lee vs. Yi Zha

Records: Jeong Yeong Lee (9-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Yi Zha (21-3 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Past five: Lee 5-0, Zha 4-1

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 01.28.23): Lee -250, Zha +200

Anshul Jubli vs. Jeka Saragih

Records: Anshul Jubli (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), Jeka Saragih (13-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Past five: Jubli 5-0, Saragih 5-0

Division: Lightweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 01.28.23): Jubli -115, Saragih -105

Adam Fugitt vs. Yusaku Kinoshita

Records: Adam Fugitt (8-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC), Yusaku Kinoshita (6-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC)

Past five: Fugitt 4-1, Kinoshita 4-1

Division: Welterweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 01.28.23): Fugitt +225, Kinoshita -280

Dooho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson

Records: Dooho Choi (14-4 MMA, 3-3 UFC), Kyle Nelson (13-5 MMA, 1-4 UFC)

Past five: Choi 2-3, Nelson 1-4

Division: Featherweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 01.28.23): Choi -210, Nelson +170

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcin Tybura

Records: Blagoy Ivanov (19-4 MMA, 3-3 UFC), Marcin Tybura (23-7 MMA, 10-6 UFC)

Past five: Ivanov 3-2, Tybura 4-1

Division: Heavyweight

Rankings: Tybura No. 10, Ivanov honorable mention

Odds (as of 01.28.23): Ivanov +130, Tybura -150

Devin Clark vs. Da-un Jung

Records: Devin Clark (13-7 MMA, 7-7 UFC), Da-un Jung (15-3-1 MMA, 4-1-1 UFC)

Past five: Clark 2-3, Jung 3-1-1

Division: Light heavyweight

Rankings: None

Odds (as of 01.28.23): Clark +190, Jung -240

Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac

Records: Derrick Lewis (26-10 MMA, 17-8 UFC), Serghei Spivac (15-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC)

Past five: Lewis 2-3, Spivac 4-1

Division: Heavyweight

Rankings: Lewis No. 6, Spivac No. 14

Odds (as of 01.28.23): Lewis +180, Spivac -230

