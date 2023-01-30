ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, NC

abc11.com

ABC11 Black History Month: Darrell T. Allison, J.D.

Darrell T. Allison, J.D. is the 12th Chancellor of Fayetteville State University, the second-oldest public university in the UNC System. Under his leadership, he has successfully boosted institutional resources, revitalized the campus, and led efforts to participate in affordable tuition as part of the NC Promise Tuition Plan.
bladenonline.com

Heavyn Smith Inducted Into National Honor Society

Heavyn Smith, a junior at East Bladen High School, was recently inducted into the school’s Chapter of the National Honor Society. A student’s membership is based on character, scholarship, leadership, and service. Heavyn Smith is the daughter of Miss Carla Smith and Mr. Boris Powell. Her grandparents are...
WRAL News

35 years ago today: WRAL News anchor had live TV conversation with man holding Lumberton newspaper staff hostage

LUMBERTON, N.C. — Thirty-five years ago, two men walked into a newspaper office in Robeson County and took 17 people hostage. On Feb. 1, 1988, Eddie Hatcher and Timothy Jacobs –two members of the Tuscarora tribe – walked into the Robesonian newspaper office in Lumberton with sawed-off shotguns and chained the door closed behind them.
LUMBERTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Elizabethtown experiencing technical difficulties

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Tuesday night, The Town of Elizabethtown sent out an advisory to the community regarding technical difficulties. The advisory stated that their computer system is experiencing difficulties that disable the town’s ability to process administrative actions until the problem is resolved. This is affecting all...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Teen unicyclist who made stop in Cape Fear reaches final destination

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– An update to a story we brought you in December about a 20-year-old unicyclist traveling from Maine to the Florida Keys, who made a stop in the Cape Fear along the way. Avery Seuter reached the Florida Keys on Saturday to complete a record-setting, one-wheeled, 2,400-mile...
WILMINGTON, NC
Army Times

Fort Bragg authorities seek rape suspect

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The Army Criminal Investigation Division is seeking to question a man in a rape investigation that happened on post, a spokesman confirmed Monday. The alleged incident was reported during the morning of Oct. 11, in the parking lot of a gym on Armistead Road, Army CID spokesman Jeffrey Castro said.
FORT BRAGG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Sorority gives back to the community

Under the leadership of Mrs. Kachina Singletary, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated ®, Rho Alpha Omega Chapter President, local AKA chapter continues to “Soar to Greater Heights of Service and Sisterhood.” On January 16, 2023, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, Rho Alpha Omega Chapter sponsored a Winter Apparel & Coat Drive. Members of Rho Alpha Omega collected 73 gently used or new coats, ten toboggans, and 15 pairs of gloves to donate to the Church Community Services of Scotland County, Inc. Since its founding on January 15, 1908, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® strives to be of “Service to All Mankind.”
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC

