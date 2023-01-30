Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
N.C. History Center organizers face resistance in some minority communities
A lack of participation from the Black and Native American communities in planning for a Civil War history center sparked a discussion during a forum on the contents of its exhibits. The forum was held Monday morning, Jan. 23 by organizers of the $80 million N.C. History Center on the...
abc11.com
ABC11 Black History Month: Darrell T. Allison, J.D.
Darrell T. Allison, J.D. is the 12th Chancellor of Fayetteville State University, the second-oldest public university in the UNC System. Under his leadership, he has successfully boosted institutional resources, revitalized the campus, and led efforts to participate in affordable tuition as part of the NC Promise Tuition Plan.
bladenonline.com
Heavyn Smith Inducted Into National Honor Society
Heavyn Smith, a junior at East Bladen High School, was recently inducted into the school’s Chapter of the National Honor Society. A student’s membership is based on character, scholarship, leadership, and service. Heavyn Smith is the daughter of Miss Carla Smith and Mr. Boris Powell. Her grandparents are...
wpde.com
Wilson High School receives largest donation amount ever from alumni association
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Wilson alumni association donated $50,000 to Wilson High School. This is the largest amount of money the group has ever donated to its beloved alma mater. “I am ecstatic about the donation from the Wilson High School Alumni Association,” said Dr. Eric Robinson....
'We value life experiences.' Police and fire in Apex, Fayetteville seek diversity on force
"We interact with the community more than any other arm of public government."
borderbelt.org
He occupied an NC newspaper 35 years ago to protest corruption. Now he has more to say
This story is a collaboration between the Border Belt Independent and The Assembly. Eddie Hatcher insisted he had proof of corruption in the sheriff’s office he wanted to bring to light. Timothy Jacobs had passion and a willingness to die. Together, Hatcher, then 30, and Jacobs, 19, crafted a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Endowment established at Robeson Community College honors former Columbus County teacher
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An endowment has been established at Robeson Community College in honor of Christopher Walker, an English Instructor who died in 2022 at the age of 35. In 2018, Walker was recognized as WWAY’s “Teacher of the Week” when he taught Language Arts and Social...
35 years ago today: WRAL News anchor had live TV conversation with man holding Lumberton newspaper staff hostage
LUMBERTON, N.C. — Thirty-five years ago, two men walked into a newspaper office in Robeson County and took 17 people hostage. On Feb. 1, 1988, Eddie Hatcher and Timothy Jacobs –two members of the Tuscarora tribe – walked into the Robesonian newspaper office in Lumberton with sawed-off shotguns and chained the door closed behind them.
New horror film 'Devil's Stomping Ground' based on a Chatham County legend
If you're looking for something a little spooky to do this Valentine's Day, you might want to check out the new film "The Devil's Stomping Ground."
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Elizabethtown experiencing technical difficulties
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Tuesday night, The Town of Elizabethtown sent out an advisory to the community regarding technical difficulties. The advisory stated that their computer system is experiencing difficulties that disable the town’s ability to process administrative actions until the problem is resolved. This is affecting all...
cbs17
Hoke County Commissioner Baldwin dies, remembered for strong leadership
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Hoke County Commissioner Lonnie Baldwin has died, the chairman of the board of commissioners said Tuesday. Baldwin’s age and cause of death were not immediately available. The U.S. Army veteran who told his local newspaper that he spent 25 years working in information science...
Wife of Fort Bragg soldier convicted of murdering girlfriend speaks to WRAL News
RALEIGH, N.C. — The wife of a man sentenced to life in prison spoke for the first time with WRAL News on Monday. Alonzo Dargan Jr. was arrested in October of 2022 for killing his girlfriend, Akeila Ware, and her unborn child. At the time, and to this day, he is married to Briana Dargan, who said she is still trying to understand what happened to her family.
WSOC Charlotte
Video shows Anson High School principal put student in headlock during fight
Videos circulating on social media appear to show the principal at Anson High School putting a student in a headlock chokehold, and now the Wadesboro Police Department tells Channel 9 it’s looking into the incident.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Teen unicyclist who made stop in Cape Fear reaches final destination
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– An update to a story we brought you in December about a 20-year-old unicyclist traveling from Maine to the Florida Keys, who made a stop in the Cape Fear along the way. Avery Seuter reached the Florida Keys on Saturday to complete a record-setting, one-wheeled, 2,400-mile...
Action needed to prevent future violence
To the Editor: As the new president elect of the Robeson County chapter of the NAACP, I feel it’s my civic duty to attempt to
Army Times
Fort Bragg authorities seek rape suspect
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The Army Criminal Investigation Division is seeking to question a man in a rape investigation that happened on post, a spokesman confirmed Monday. The alleged incident was reported during the morning of Oct. 11, in the parking lot of a gym on Armistead Road, Army CID spokesman Jeffrey Castro said.
Sorority gives back to the community
Under the leadership of Mrs. Kachina Singletary, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated ®, Rho Alpha Omega Chapter President, local AKA chapter continues to “Soar to Greater Heights of Service and Sisterhood.” On January 16, 2023, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, Rho Alpha Omega Chapter sponsored a Winter Apparel & Coat Drive. Members of Rho Alpha Omega collected 73 gently used or new coats, ten toboggans, and 15 pairs of gloves to donate to the Church Community Services of Scotland County, Inc. Since its founding on January 15, 1908, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® strives to be of “Service to All Mankind.”
Small Holidays: Groundhog Day Burrows South
LUMBERTON —Whether the groundhog weather prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow or not, the human forecasters at the National
Richmond County awarded $20k in emergency food and shelter funds
ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. Richmond County has been chosen to receive $20,696 for Phase 40 supplementing the county’s emergency food and shelter programs.
