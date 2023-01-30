Read full article on original website
Related
KATV
Entergy reassures that it is 'over-prepared' for ice storm in central AR
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Icey weather has already taken down power lines in Arkansas, mostly in the northeast part of the state early Tuesday morning. Entergy said that about 7,500 Arkansas households experienced power outages in the early morning hours, the majority of which have had power restored. Tuesday...
Kait 8
Power outages reported following 3 bouts of ice
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While many Arkansans slept, a third round of sleet and freezing rain moved across the state leaving thousands to wake to cold, dark homes. At 6 a.m. Thursday, Entergy Arkansas reported that 23,280 customers were without power. The hardest hit areas were primarily in the southern...
Kait 8
WATCH: Wednesday morning update on power outages
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Entergy Arkansas was reporting just under 900 outages statewide Wednesday morning. Brandi Hinkle, the media contact for Entergy Arkansas, said a third of those outages were in Mississippi and Crittenden Counties. “They took the brunt of ice this week,” Hinkle said. Hinkle said they are...
KATV
First responders in central Arkansas say they are staying prepared for winter storms
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — While many are home staying out of the cold weather and off Arkansas' slippery roads, first responders are prepared to work. "It's not your normal 9 to 5," said Captain Shawn Allen of Metropolitan Emergency Services. "They don't ring the bell and say to go home."
KATV
More than 67,000 power outages across Arkansas on Thursday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Story updated at 9:51 a.m.:. The number of Arkansans without power has reached a staggering 67,325 people. The power outage number is more than 30,000 Thursday morning, the majority of power outages is in the southern region of Arkansas. James Bryant over on Twitter is...
ARDOT provides update on Arkansas road conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State officials in Arkansas say keeping the roads clear is their top priority as the state braces for a third round of ice storms while still recovering from the first two. Tuesday night’s winter storm left roads across east Arkansas covered in a thick sheet of ice. Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesperson […]
KNOE TV8
Ice storm leaves thousands without power
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More than 10,000 Arkansans, many in Region 8, woke without power Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low 20s. Meanwhile, “galloping” powerlines threatened to knock out power to even more people. Entergy Arkansas reported 7,582 customers were without electricity at 6:30 a.m. Jan. 31....
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Icy Weather Wraps Up Thursday
ICE STORM WARNING continues through Thursday morning as another round of freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet at times, moves across the state. The most significant impacts will likely be south of US 64 through central Arkansas and southward to US 278 where .2 to.3″ of ice accumulation is possible. Dangerous driving conditions and scattered power outages will be possible with the heaviest icing from around 11pm through around 4am. Temperatures are expected to be rising above freezing by mid mid morning through early afternoon.
armoneyandpolitics.com
Entergy Prepares for Potential Power Outages, Inclement Weather
As the forecast has been calling for extreme winter weather throughout Arkansas through Wednesday, Feb. 1, Entergy released a statement explaining that possible power outages may occur. “Entergy has assembled restoration workers as well as additional resources from other states to respond as safely and quickly as possible. If you...
Linemen share why they made the trek to Arkansas to help in the case of major power outages
Power companies still have lots of crews coming in on stand-by for if this last final wave of the ice storm causes any power outages.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Ice Storm Warning extended until noon Thursday
A third round of wintry weather is likely later Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning after a first round dropped sleet & freezing rain Monday night and a more potent second round adding ice Tuesday afternoon.
Kait 8
ARDOT speaks on current road conditions
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – As winter weather continues in Northeast Arkansas, many are wondering when the ice will go away. Region 8 News spoke with District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee with the Arkansas Department of Transportation on current road conditions. You can view the interview above. You can find...
KATV
AR DoorDash suspends food delivery service after winter storms threaten road safety
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — If you plan on ordering out through DoorDash Tuesday, you won't be able to until Wednesday. DoorDash is operating under its Severe Weather Protocol and has suspended operations in central Arkansas and surrounding areas. The company said the precautionary measure comes as a severe winter...
ARDOT’s Dave Parker discusses icy road conditions
With temperatures dropping and sleet and freezing rain covering the roadways, Arkansans are seeing a growing concern over their commute.
5newsonline.com
Ice is coming to Arkansas tonight, what's the chance for power outages?
ARKANSAS, USA — Just one more round to go of winter weather for this week, but this one may pack the biggest punch of ice to parts of southern and central Arkansas. How much ice will fall where you live? (scroll down for power outages forecast) Tap HERE for...
Hardware stores prep for Arkansas winter weather
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As winter weather quickly approaches Central Arkansas, lots of folks have been heading to their local hardware store to grab essentials— like generators and ice melt. Ice melt is a hot item at Fuller and Son Hardware. Ice melt and heaters are two of...
KATV
Tuesday winter mix moves into central Arkansas; roads closures and dangerous ice expected
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the state braces for another round of storms moving in on Tuesday, many Arkansas roads are icy in the northern sections and have caused a number of closures to roads and bridges. IdriveArkansas shows most roads are covered with ice patches, and slush in...
The list of central Arkansas businesses, services shut down for winter weather
Multiple services are closing operations in central Arkansas due to the winter weather.
Kait 8
Ice Storm Warning: Multiple rounds of icy weather expected this week in parts of Region 8
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Many Region 8 residents woke up to power outages Tuesday morning and dangerous road conditions. They can expect to see more issues this week with more rounds of sleet and freezing rain. Many schools were closed Tuesday morning due to inclement weather. Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry...
KATV
Winter weather to worsen the blood emergency in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Our Blood Institute confirmed on Tuesday that due to winter weather the blood supply has reached dangerous emergency blood shortage status. According to OBI the states blood supply was already too low last week and the winter weather this week has only heightened the need.
Comments / 0