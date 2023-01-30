ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Kait 8

Power outages reported following 3 bouts of ice

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While many Arkansans slept, a third round of sleet and freezing rain moved across the state leaving thousands to wake to cold, dark homes. At 6 a.m. Thursday, Entergy Arkansas reported that 23,280 customers were without power. The hardest hit areas were primarily in the southern...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

WATCH: Wednesday morning update on power outages

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Entergy Arkansas was reporting just under 900 outages statewide Wednesday morning. Brandi Hinkle, the media contact for Entergy Arkansas, said a third of those outages were in Mississippi and Crittenden Counties. “They took the brunt of ice this week,” Hinkle said. Hinkle said they are...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
KATV

More than 67,000 power outages across Arkansas on Thursday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Story updated at 9:51 a.m.:. The number of Arkansans without power has reached a staggering 67,325 people. The power outage number is more than 30,000 Thursday morning, the majority of power outages is in the southern region of Arkansas. James Bryant over on Twitter is...
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

ARDOT provides update on Arkansas road conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State officials in Arkansas say keeping the roads clear is their top priority as the state braces for a third round of ice storms while still recovering from the first two. Tuesday night’s winter storm left roads across east Arkansas covered in a thick sheet of ice. Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesperson […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KNOE TV8

Ice storm leaves thousands without power

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More than 10,000 Arkansans, many in Region 8, woke without power Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low 20s. Meanwhile, “galloping” powerlines threatened to knock out power to even more people. Entergy Arkansas reported 7,582 customers were without electricity at 6:30 a.m. Jan. 31....
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Icy Weather Wraps Up Thursday

ICE STORM WARNING continues through Thursday morning as another round of freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet at times, moves across the state. The most significant impacts will likely be south of US 64 through central Arkansas and southward to US 278 where .2 to.3″ of ice accumulation is possible. Dangerous driving conditions and scattered power outages will be possible with the heaviest icing from around 11pm through around 4am. Temperatures are expected to be rising above freezing by mid mid morning through early afternoon.
ARKANSAS STATE
armoneyandpolitics.com

Entergy Prepares for Potential Power Outages, Inclement Weather

As the forecast has been calling for extreme winter weather throughout Arkansas through Wednesday, Feb. 1, Entergy released a statement explaining that possible power outages may occur. “Entergy has assembled restoration workers as well as additional resources from other states to respond as safely and quickly as possible. If you...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

ARDOT speaks on current road conditions

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – As winter weather continues in Northeast Arkansas, many are wondering when the ice will go away. Region 8 News spoke with District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee with the Arkansas Department of Transportation on current road conditions. You can view the interview above. You can find...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Hardware stores prep for Arkansas winter weather

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As winter weather quickly approaches Central Arkansas, lots of folks have been heading to their local hardware store to grab essentials— like generators and ice melt. Ice melt is a hot item at Fuller and Son Hardware. Ice melt and heaters are two of...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Winter weather to worsen the blood emergency in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Our Blood Institute confirmed on Tuesday that due to winter weather the blood supply has reached dangerous emergency blood shortage status. According to OBI the states blood supply was already too low last week and the winter weather this week has only heightened the need.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

