Police pursuit ends in foot chase
A police pursuit ended in a foot chase, with the suspect arrested Tuesday evening. Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department attempted to stop a vehicle for failing to display a registration plate. The Montgomery County driver fled the scene on Bensalem Church Road outside of Robbins. “Deputies pursued...
Dunn man accused of firing gun, threatening drivers, trying to pull man out of car, Harnett sheriff says
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Dunn man is in custody after authorities said he fired a gun, yelled at drivers, and tried to pull a man out of his car. Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said Wednesday that Terry Antoine Fredrick, 39, faces five charges and was being held in the county’s detention center on a $390,000 bond.
Police identify man killed in Spring Lake break-in
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified the Spring Lake man they say was killed by someone who broke into his home. The Spring Lake Police Department said Thursday that Charles Michael Conley, 26, was killed in the home invasion just after 10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Fourth Street.
School fight where principal intervened under investigation in Anson County
ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Wadesboro Police Department is looking into an incident in Anson County where a school employee put his hands on a student. It happened Tuesday at Anson High School. A video posted on social media shows a man putting his hands around the upper body...
Florence family believes police charged wrong person in murder investigation
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Va'Deljima Roy Smoot was arrested two weeks ago without incident on outstanding warrants for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to police. Police said Smoot’s charges stem from the shooting that killed Tony Michael Smoot on Jan. 8 on Brunson...
4th person arrested for July killing in Spring Lake, sheriff’s office says
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A fourth person has been arrested for their role the death of a man in Spring Lake in July 2022. Davinus Jamel Elliott was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in the 800 block of Bedrock Drive in Fayetteville for an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder, felony conspiracy and an order for arrest for a true bill of indictment for these same charges, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said.
Robeson County homicide investigators on scene of man found dead in car in Lumberton
LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found dead in a car Wednesday in the area of H
Man gets 10 years in prison for 2020 drive-by shooting in Dunn
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon was sentenced to a decade in prison for possessing a firearm after opening fire during a drive-by shooting toward a group of individuals in Dunn in 2020. According to court documents, on Dec. 19, 2020, Dunn police officers were patrolling downtown businesses when...
Sheriff: Shootout leads to crash in the Newtown community of Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A shootout led to a crash Thursday afternoon in the Newtown community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Pernell said someone in a car fired at a home, and that a person in the home returned fire, causing the vehicle to then crash into a tree.
Crankey’s Little Store robbed at gunpoint
WAGRAM — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday evening. According to Capt. Randy Dover, around 5:30 p.m. a tall white male walked into Crankey’s Little Store on North Turnpike Road. The man was wearing a ski mask and had a firearm.
1 dead in shooting outside Robeson County store
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A shooting took place Wednesday morning around 6:30 a.m. where one person was killed outside of a store on West Third Street in the Pembroke area of Robeson County, according to Pembroke Police Chief Adrian Hunt. Hunt said they are still in the early...
Man exposed himself to child inside Sanford Dollar General, police say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Monday for exposing himself in front of a child inside a Sanford Dollar General, according to its police department. On Monday, shortly before 9 p.m., Sanford police officers were called to the Dollar General at 2237 Jefferson Davis Highway in reference to a man inside the store exposing himself to a child.
Marlboro County man arrested after victim beaten, left badly wounded
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The suspect in a beating in Marlboro County over the weekend is in custody, investigators say. According to the report, around 4 a.m. Saturday, deputies with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on McDowell St. in McColl for a reported male subject who crawled to the 911 caller’s home and appeared to be badly beaten.
Marlboro County man wanted in N.C. arrested, facing more charges
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man wanted out of North Carolina has been arrested and now faces more charges. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Tykeem Ivery, of Bennettsville, was arrested Tuesday after being wanted out of Scotland County for aggravated assault. Deputies said a...
Florence woman accused of holding elderly victim in home with no running water, electricity
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman was arrested after officers said she held an elderly adult in a home with no water or electricity. The Florence Police Department said it was called to a home on Rebecca Street for a welfare check on an elderly person on Tuesday afternoon.
Marlboro County man jailed in beating captured on security video, sheriff’s office says
MCCOLL, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marlboro County man is facing charges after investigators said he was seen on a Ring security video beating a man who was later taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The video showed Rodriguez Ramone Peterkin, 25 of Clio, kicking a man in the face while he was crawling away […]
Do You Recognize This Break-In Suspect?
PRINCETON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect. On January 20, 2023, the suspect in this store security image allegedly broke into the manager’s office and supply room at Ormond’s Convenient Store, located at 9610-B US Hwy 70 East in Princeton. The...
Death investigation underway on Meadow Road in Robeson Co.
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a death Wednesday morning at the intersection of Meadow Road and Hornet Road, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Community members said a body was found in that area. Wilkins said homicide investigators are working the incident. He added more...
Hamlet Police charge pair with trafficking meth
HAMLET — A man and woman are facing multiple drug charges, including meth trafficking, following an investigation in Hamlet. According to the Hamlet Police Department, officers found and seized:. an unspecified quantity of clonazepam (Klonopin) 221 grams (7.79 ounces) of marijuana. 69.5 grams (2.45 ounces) of methamphetamine. a scoped...
75-year-old arrested on felony drug charges in Hoke County
SHANNON, N.C. (WNCN) — Just outside of Red Springs, a home was searched in connection to an illegal narcotics investigation. A search warrant was served at a residence in the 1400 block of Shankle Road in Shannon by the Special Operations Unit of the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office. The unit had been investigating the sale of narcotics at the location by a 75-year-old suspect, Johnny Lee Scott.
