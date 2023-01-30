Read full article on original website
Victim of Caribou Apartment Building Fire Identified
State officials have identified the man who died last week in an apartment building fire on Water Street in Caribou. The body was found after firefighters responded to the early morning blaze on January 25th at a multi-unit apartment building adjoining other businesses. The Maine Department of Public Safety on Thursday identified the man as 30-year-old Jason Donahue of Caribou.
Truck Crash on Middlesex County Boulevard Early Thursday Morning
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - Early this morning, two trucks were involved in a crash on Middlesex County Boulevard in South Brunswick Township. Police released these pictures on their Twitter page. Two people were trapped in an overturned truck, according to a tweet. The Monmouth Junction Fire Department was able to free the two victims. They were transported by South Brunswick EMS to an area hospital. Their current condition is unknown at this time.
Driver killed in fiery crash in Morris County
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A driver was killed Wednesday night in a fiery single-vehicle crash in Morris County, according to Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Public Information Officer Meghan Knab. The crash happened at around 11:20 p.m. on Southgate Parkway near the intersection with South Street in...
Two Maine Women Busted In Drug Smuggling Case At Bangor Jail
Two Penobscot County Jail inmates have been charged with felonies. The charges came as a result of an investigation that was triggered after 3 female inmates overdosed at the Penobscot County Jail last month. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, authorities started looking into how the inmates came to...
NJ Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in her car: Police
Police say they found Dwumfour inside her car outside her home, with multiple gunshot wounds.
Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 15 in Morris County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday afternoon in Morris County. The crash happened at around 2:13 p.m. at the intersection of Route 15 North and Taylor Road, according to Jefferson Township Captain Robert Bush. Wilson Noriega, 78, of Jefferson Township was struck...
Dump Truck Takes Down Wires Closing Route 3 In Both Directions (PHOTOS)
A dump truck crash that took down wires closed Route 3 in both directions for hours Wednesday, Feb. 1 in Secaucus, authorities confirmed.The highway was expected to reopen at 2 p.m., following the morning rush hour incident, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Dump truck crash Route 3Secau…
Bridgewater Police Release Police Blotter, With Car Thefts, Shoplifting Incidents
BRIDGEWATER, NJ - The Bridgewater Township Police Department released its police blotter for the end of December and early January. A Sherlin Drive resident reported Dec. 22 that their vehicle was stolen from their driveway. According to police, the victim had been unloading items from their vehicle when someone entered the vehicle and fled the scene. The car was unoccupied and the key to the vehicle was still inside at the time.
Vehicle Strikes Utility Pole, Catches Fire in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, NJ — A vehicle caught fire early Tuesday evening after striking a utility pole outside the Walgreens on Leland Avenue. The vehicle was approaching the intersection at South Avenue. Members of the Plainfield Fire Division worked to extinguish the fire, while police directed traffic. Breaking News Network alerts stated wires were down, and there was a gas leak — the smell of gas was in the air — and County Hazmat was also on the scene, with BNN noting it was for fluid containment. A PSE&G truck was seen arriving, too. TAPinto Plainfield has reached out to Fire Director Kenneth Childress for comment, and will post an update if a response is received.
Tesla Driver Fled On Foot After Fatal Philly Hit-Run: Police
A driver is in police custody after authorities say he fatally struck a man in North Philadelphia and then fled the scene. The victim was crossing the 1700 block of West Hunting Park Avenue at about 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 when he was hit by a burgundy Tesla traveling westbound, the department said.
Police Investigate Shooting On West State Street In Trenton
February 1, 2023 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Details are still sketchy at this time but just after 11:00 a.m. a shooting occurred…
Franklin Traffic Alert: Easton Avenue Road Closure
SOMERSET, NJ - Commuters should avoid Easton Avenue between Davidson Avenue and Cedar Grove Lane due to a road closure, according to an alert from the county. The road is closed in both directions. The alert was sent at 5:03 am. The Township of Franklin issued an alert at 2:48 am notifying residents of a road closure on Easton Avenue between Davidson Avenue and Cedar Grove Lane due to down power wires. Please read below for announcement from Somerset County: AVOID EASTON AVENUE BETWEEN DAVIDSON AVENUE AND CEDAR GROVE LANE, EASTON AVENUE IS CLOSED IN BOTH DIRECTIONS IN FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
Wanted man accused of giving police false identity during traffic stop in Morris County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A man wanted was taken into custody in Washington Township after police say he provided them with a false information about his identity. On Jan 26, police stopped a vehicle on Route 46 and during the course of the stop, the driver, who...
13-year-old reported missing in Newark, police asking for help locating him
NEWARK, NJ – Newark police are asking the public for assistance in finding a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since last week. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé requests the public’s help with locating Zjamaal Boyd, 13, who was reported missing on January 26. Zjamaal, a habitual runaway, was last seen in the 200 block of South 10th Street. He was wearing a gray and black hoodie, blue jeans and black sneakers. Zjamaal, who frequents the area of 14th Avenue and 14th Street, is 5’3” tall and 130 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion, the The post 13-year-old reported missing in Newark, police asking for help locating him appeared first on Shore News Network.
Thursday, Feb. 2: Road Closures in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Plainfield Police Department advises residents on the following road closures around town for Thursday, Feb. 2. It is suggested residents plan alternate routes, and expect delays in these areas. George St. from Hillcrest Ave. to Harvey Pl. 7 AM — 3 PM 10 block Leland Ave. to North Plainfield border 7 AM — 3 PM Carlisle Terr. at East 2nd St. 7 AM — 3 PM Geneva Pl. / St. Nicholas Blvd. 7 AM — 3 PM Academy Ave. / Milton Pl. 7 AM — 3 PM Wiley Ave. / East Front St. 7 AM — 3 PM 803 South Ave. 8 AM — 4 PM 264 Garfield Ave. 7 AM — 3 PM Watchung Ave. at East 5th St. 8 AM — 3 PM 1369 South Ave. 8 AM — 6 PM Note: Locations are subject to change.
Skull Fished Out Of Delaware River ID'd As Missing Trenton Man
A skull fished out of the Delaware River nearly 40 years ago has been identified as belonging to a missing New Jersey man, authorities revealed Monday, Jan. 30. Richard Thomas Alt, a 31-year-old Trenton man, was last seen by loved ones on Christmas Eve in 1984, said Bucks District Attorney Mat…
25-Year-Old Morristown Woman Missing For Nearly A Month: Prosecutor
A 25-year-old Morristown woman with New York ties has been missing for nearly a month, authorities say. Imani Glover was last seen by a family member with another woman near 239 West 15th Street in New York on Wednesday, Jan. 4, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a Tuesday release.
2 girls hailed as heroes after saving 6 others from Middletown fire
Two girls are being called heroes for helping six others escape a fire in Middleton Township early Thursday morning. A fire broke out on Ideal Avenue - leaving one person injured, three people displaced and one house destroyed. Flames damaged a second home in the front of the property. In...
Parents reunite with NJ state troopers who helped deliver baby inside Warren County police station
HOPE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Some New Jersey state troopers who helped deliver a baby recently got a very happy reunion. The parents and baby Cole stopped by the NJ State Police Hope Barracks as they did earlier this month, except this time it was to thank the troopers.
Jersey Shore Man Indicted In Wife's Killing: Prosecutor
A Monmouth County Grand Jury has indicted an Ocean County man in connection with the killing of his wife and leaving her body on the side of the road, authorities said. Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
