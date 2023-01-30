Read full article on original website
Related
Cult of Mac
HomePod 2 review roundup: Great sound but no giant leap forward
The first reviews of the updated HomePod say the new smart speaker sounds excellent but doesn’t break much new ground. Compared to Apple’s original smart speaker, the second-generation HomePod is more of an asset in a smart home than before. However, the device’s limitations on playing music from third-party sources mean that the home in question better be an Apple household.
Cult of Mac
Send a YouTube link that starts (and stops!) at a specific time [Pro Tip]
Say you want to send someone a link to a YouTube video, but you just want to show them a specific part halfway through. Doing this is really easy from both the YouTube website or the app. Let me show you how to share a YouTube video that starts at...
Cult of Mac
Free your earholes with these affordable bone-conduction headphones
AirPods are great and all, but what if you don’t want earbuds jammed into your earholes? These open-ear headphones use increasingly popular bone-conduction tech to deliver audio without plugging up your ears. These wireless bone-conduction earphones work with iPhones, Macs and iPads. And they let you mix your Apple...
Cult of Mac
Pump up Mac audio quality with new Sound Blaster X5
Creative’s new Sound Blaster X5, a USB sound card, digital-to-analog converter (DAC) and headphone amplifier, promises to jack up your Mac’s audio quality. It’s not cheap at $280. But the device launched Tuesday might make big difference in the sound flowing from speakers and headphones alike. Creative...
Cult of Mac
Jony Ive creates ‘perfect’ schnoz for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day
Legendary Apple design chief Jony Ive, responsible for the look and feel of iconic products like iPhone, grabbed headlines Wednesday for a new creation — a big, red paper nose. That may sound odd, but it’s for a good cause. Ive and his team came up with the...
Cult of Mac
Carry MacBook or iPad plus accessories in style with these new sleeves
If you like a touch of “soft and comfy” with your style, Elago’s fiber-fill sleeves for MacBook and iPad could be for you. They’re a soft cases for your devices that are also environmentally friendly because the material in them is recycled. And these sleeves won’t...
Cult of Mac
Dream job leads to ultimate home workstation [Setups]
Wouldn’t it be great if the right job opened the door to building a killer computer setup? It happened for design and product lead Jaime Creixems. Today’s featured setup is his M1 Max MacBook Pro and Studio Display-driven wonderland, complete with excellent audio equipment and fun sidelights like Lego sets.
Cult of Mac
Apple’s super-expensive Pro Display XDR gets a $300 discount
Looking to buy Apple’s 32-inch Pro Display XDR? Amazon is taking a whopping $300 off the stunning display, reducing the hole the purchase would otherwise make in your wallet. With an MRP of $4,999, the Pro Display XDR is an expensive piece of tech. But you can take advantage...
Cult of Mac
Who will be Apple’s next Jony Ive? Nobody, apparently.
Apple reportedly stopped looking for a replacement industrial design chief. This is surprising, as it’s a high-profile position once held by Jony Ive, who led the team that created the iconic look of the iPhone, iMac and more. The corporate rearrangement increases the power of Jeff Williams — Apple’s...
Cult of Mac
Adonit Star brilliantly merges iPad stylus with fountain pen [Review]
Adonit Star is the stylus for iPad users who love antiques; it’s designed to look like a fountain pen, not the usual plastic pencil. Despite the traditional design, it’s a fully functional stylus that’s ready for handwritten notes or sketching out ideas. I used it with my...
Cult of Mac
1Password 8 for iOS is about to get much better
1Password is among the best password managers for iOS, and it is about to get even better. Putting a pause on adding new features, 1Password developers have announced several improvements to the app’s fundamentals. Last year, AgibleBits released 1Password 8 with a new home screen and additional customization options....
Cult of Mac
Beautiful magnetic stand turns iPad into iMac
The Elago Magnetic Stand for iPads lifts the tablet up and does so beautifully. It closely mimics the design of the iMac, making the iPad into a small desktop. Most iPad stands offer a very limited selection of colors — perhaps only silver. Elago’s comes in a range of them, including pink.
Comments / 0