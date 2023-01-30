Read full article on original website
Pedophile Biden
2d ago
I know exactly where this happened as i drove by on my way to work. I believe there is going to be a lawsuit involved as odot did not have the bridge at the accident treated and it was froze over. Which caused the accident.
4
Lisa Keister
2d ago
I'm a truck driver and saw this today while heading NB. No idea it was a fatality. prayers for the victims and families 😢
4
WDTN
Deadly Turnpike pile-up included banned vehicles: I-Team
(WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found a massive, deadly pile-up on the Ohio Turnpike Christmas weekend involved vehicles that had been banned from the Turnpike that day due to severe weather. The Ohio State Highway Patrol has now determined two vehicles involved should not have been on...
wqkt.com
Wadsworth woman killed in head-on crash
A head-on collision this week in Norton claimed the life of a Wadsworth woman. The crash took place Monday morning, on State Route 21. Police say a northbound vehicle crossed over the median into the southbound lanes at around 7am and struck a southbound vehicle. 64-year old Cynthia Bishop was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other driver was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. At the time of the crash, the area was under a winter weather advisory because of a mix of snow and ice on the roadway. The crash remains under investigation.
newsnet5
Man severely burned in Canton house fire
CANTON, Ohio — Canton Fire officials confirm a 38-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being trapped inside of a burning home. Crews were called to a house fire along Seventh Street Northwest around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they moved in, they discovered the unresponsive...
Coroner: Body found at I-80 exit in Hubbard Twp.; investigators looking for driver
The body was found at the 232 mile marker at I-80.
cleveland19.com
Suspected homicide: woman found dead in Shaker Heights apartment
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a suspicious death as a homicide after a body was found inside an apartment in Shaker Heights. Officers arrived at the building in the 3500 block of Tolland Road early Tuesday night when they discovered the body. Both the Cuyahoga County Medical...
2 dogs dead, 1 man hospitalized in Canton house fire
Two dogs have died and one person was taken to the hospital after a home caught fire in Canton late Wednesday night.
newsonthegreen.com
Man jailed for fatal accident in 2021
A Brookfield man who pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges stemming from a fatal traffic accident in Wayne County was sentenced Nov. 30 to 6 months in jail. Judge Mark Wiest also fined Zachary Carpenter, 29, of 5907 Stewart Sharon Road $1,000, and suspended Carpenter’s driver’s license for 5 years.
Akron Leader Publications
West Side Neighborhood Watch
WEST AKRON: Police patrolling Noble Avenue Jan. 23 spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen from Copley and stopped the driver. She provided a false identity and said she borrowed it from a friend named Jasmine in Akron. The theft report described the suspect as a Jasmine, and police identified the woman as that woman, charged her with falsifying her identity and receiving stolen property and took her to the Summit County Jail.
cleveland19.com
Woman dies in Akron apartment fire
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One woman died after an apartment fire in Akron Tuesday evening. Akron Firefighters responded to the building located in the 700 block of Fleming Dr. around 6 p.m. When crews arrived on the scene, the fire was fully involved. The victim, a 20-year-old woman, was found...
Woman killed in Akron fire identified
One victim was killed and several people were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire in Akron Tuesday evening.
cleveland19.com
Independence police chase ends in a crash (dash camera video)
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old man was transported to a local hospital early Wednesday morning after crashing his vehicle during a police chase. According to Independence police, officers spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area of Chestnut Road and OH-21 around 2 a.m. Police attempted to pull over the...
cleveland19.com
Man dies, 2 dogs injured in Canton house fire
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton firefighters pulled an unresponsive man from a burning home late Wednesday evening. The fire began around 11:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of 7th St. NW. A neighbor called 911 after seeing the flames. When firefighters arrived on the scene, fire was coming from...
Norton police: Driver in State Route 21 crash dead after head-on collision
NORTON, Ohio — One is dead and another injured after a crash on State Route 21 southbound at the Dorothy Road overpass. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. On the morning of January 30 at...
cleveland19.com
Man shot in parking lot of Mentor hotel
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A man visiting from out-of-state was shot in the parking lot of a hotel Wednesday morning. The shooting happened around 8 a.m. on Emerald Court. Mentor police said the 30-year-old victim told them he was sitting in his vehicle when two men in a white sedan shot him.
cleveland19.com
1 person dies in Akron apartment fire
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - One person died after an apartment in Akron Tuesday. Akron Firefighters responded to the building fire located in the 700 block of Fleming Dr around 6 pm. When crews arrived on the scene it was fully involved. The fire was called under control at about 6:10...
WATCH: Akron man arrested after driving wrong way on I-480 from Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — An Akron man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly driving the wrong way with a stolen vehicle on I-480. Independence Police say 26-year-old Daniel Filmore was arrested after he crashed his vehicle into a barrier wall on State Road in Parma after driving in the wrong direction on I-480 East.
cleveland19.com
Suspect breaks into Cleveland apartment building, steals packages, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke into an apartment building and stole several packages is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The crime happened in the area of West 105th Street and Lake Avenue on Jan. 23, according to police. Take a...
cleveland19.com
Portage County traffic stop finds suspected Khat, $5,600 cash
FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Freedom Township traffic stop led to deputies finding suspected Khat and thousands of dollars in cash, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The traffic stop was conducted by deputies with the P.A.C.E. Unit for misdemeanor violations on I-80 on Jan. 31, according to...
cleveland19.com
Missing Cleveland 14-year-old found, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say they are looking for a missing 14-year-old. Sa’Love Johnson is missing from her home on the 15000 block of Whitcomb Road in Cleveland, officials say. Police say she may be traveling in a vehicle with someone but they do not have a...
cleveland19.com
Suspect steals items from 2 cars, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of trespassing into two cars and stealing several items is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need hep identifying the suspect. The crime happened in the 2900 block of West 41st Street at 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, according to police.
