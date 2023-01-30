Read full article on original website
Related
Pokémon GO Arlo February 2023: How to Beat
Arlo, a Pokémon GO Rocket GO boss, uses three of seven strong Pokémon in battle, here are the best Pokémon to counter Arlo's team.
PS Plus February 2023 Free Games Leaked
PlayStation's free games for PS Plus in February 2023 have been leaked once again.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Is a Pokémon Presents Happening in February 2023?
There has been no official announcement from Nintendo saying that there will be a Direct, or Pokémon Presents this February.
Best Pokemon for Greninja Tera Raid
Players should look for Pokémon like Klefki, Gastrodon and Clodsire to take on the Greninja Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Pokémon GO Electric Cup: Details, Best Pokemon to Use
The Electric Cup in Pokémon GO will allow players to face strong Electric-type Pokémon for excellent rewards, here are some of the best Pokémon to bring to the fight.
Amazon Prime Gaming February 2023: All Free Games Listed
Amazon Prime subscribers can get their hands on a number of free games in February 2023.
Xbox Games with Gold Line-Up February 2023
Xbox has revealed its Games with Gold line-up for February 2023, adding two games for players to add to their library over the next month.
Warzone 2 Ashika Island POIs: Full List
Ashika Island, a new Resurgence map with seven POIs, is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 2. After removing fan-favorite small maps, Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep, Warzone 2 will finally introduce a new playground for Resurgence fans. Ashika Island, inspired by Japanese architecture and design, is coming to the Battle Royale on Feb. 15.
Overwatch 2 Double XP Active Until Feb. 6
Overwatch 2 players will have an easier time finishing out the Season 2 Battle Pass thanks to a week-long Double XP promotion.
Warzone 2 Assault Rifle Tier List February 2023
Our Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 assault rifle tier list for February 2023 is here to go over the best guns to use on Al Mazrah. Although Season 2 will bring new changes on Feb. 15, the current assault rifle meta is still in a state of flux. Here is an updated tier list for the last two weeks of Season 1.
Will Fade be in Apex Legends Main Game?
Following the announcement that Respawn are sunsetting Apex Legends Mobile, players are wondering what's set to happen to mobile-exclusive Legend Fade. On Jan. 31, Respawn issued a statement revealing that they will be ending service for Apex Legends Mobile on May 1, 2023. "Following a strong start, the content pipeline for Apex Legends Mobile has begun to fall short of that bar for quality, quantity, and cadence," the statement read.
League of Legends Heartache and Heartthrob Skins Release Date
League of Legends has always been beloved for the new champion skins that are frequently released throughout each season. Numerous players have given praise to the skins because they just continue to improve over time. Riot Games has already released a few new skin lines for Season 13, including Mythmaker...
League of Legends Prime Gaming January 2023 Capsule Extended
The League of Legends Prime Gaming January 2023 capsule was supposed to end on Jan. 27, but the deadline to claim rewards has been extended to Feb. 16.
Valorant Patch 6.03 Release Date
Valorant Patch 6.03 should be released on Feb. 14, which is just one week after Patch 6.02. This helps Riot Games get back on track for their biweekly schedule.
Heartache Amumu Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Riot Games has already announced another set of League of Legends skins that is set to come out soon. The new League of Legends Heartache/Heartthrob skins will include three champions: Amumu, Vi and Caitlyn. As the name implies, the skins will have a romantic and Valentine's Day emphasis with the holiday right around the corner.
Microsoft Survey Asks Players if They're "Done Playing Halo Infinite"
A new Xbox survey has asked players if they're "done" with Halo Infinite.
Warzone 2 Ashika Island Resurgence Map Revealed
Ahead of Warzone 2's Season 2 launch, Activision have revealed a brand new map arriving on Feb. 15. The new Ashika Island map will make its way to Warzone 2 and will be used for DMZ and the return of Resurgence. This small map is set to launch alongside the Season 2 content update later this month on Feb. 15.
How Many New Heroes Are Coming in Overwatch 2 Season 3?
A new year ushers in a fresh batch of Overwatch 2 content. Season 2 of the game is still underway, but the first major update of 2023, beginning Season 3, will bring awaited changes to the game. These include, potentially, new heroes, maps and balance changes. Here's what we know about the new heroes coming with Overwatch 2's Season 3.
Respawn to Sunset Apex Legends Mobile
Despite only launching in May 2022, Respawn have announced that they plan to sunset Apex Legends Mobile this year. Yesterday, Jan. 31, Respawn issued a statement revealing that they will be ending service for Apex Legends Mobile on May 1, 2023. "Following a strong start, the content pipeline for Apex Legends Mobile has begun to fall short of that bar for quality, quantity, and cadence," the statement read.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0