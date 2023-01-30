ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Pokemon for Greninja Tera Raid

Players should look for Pokémon like Klefki, Gastrodon and Clodsire to take on the Greninja Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Warzone 2 Ashika Island POIs: Full List

Ashika Island, a new Resurgence map with seven POIs, is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 2. After removing fan-favorite small maps, Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep, Warzone 2 will finally introduce a new playground for Resurgence fans. Ashika Island, inspired by Japanese architecture and design, is coming to the Battle Royale on Feb. 15.
Warzone 2 Assault Rifle Tier List February 2023

Our Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 assault rifle tier list for February 2023 is here to go over the best guns to use on Al Mazrah. Although Season 2 will bring new changes on Feb. 15, the current assault rifle meta is still in a state of flux. Here is an updated tier list for the last two weeks of Season 1.
Will Fade be in Apex Legends Main Game?

Following the announcement that Respawn are sunsetting Apex Legends Mobile, players are wondering what's set to happen to mobile-exclusive Legend Fade. On Jan. 31, Respawn issued a statement revealing that they will be ending service for Apex Legends Mobile on May 1, 2023. "Following a strong start, the content pipeline for Apex Legends Mobile has begun to fall short of that bar for quality, quantity, and cadence," the statement read.
League of Legends Heartache and Heartthrob Skins Release Date

League of Legends has always been beloved for the new champion skins that are frequently released throughout each season. Numerous players have given praise to the skins because they just continue to improve over time. Riot Games has already released a few new skin lines for Season 13, including Mythmaker...
Valorant Patch 6.03 Release Date

Valorant Patch 6.03 should be released on Feb. 14, which is just one week after Patch 6.02. This helps Riot Games get back on track for their biweekly schedule.
Heartache Amumu Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get

Riot Games has already announced another set of League of Legends skins that is set to come out soon. The new League of Legends Heartache/Heartthrob skins will include three champions: Amumu, Vi and Caitlyn. As the name implies, the skins will have a romantic and Valentine's Day emphasis with the holiday right around the corner.
Warzone 2 Ashika Island Resurgence Map Revealed

Ahead of Warzone 2's Season 2 launch, Activision have revealed a brand new map arriving on Feb. 15. The new Ashika Island map will make its way to Warzone 2 and will be used for DMZ and the return of Resurgence. This small map is set to launch alongside the Season 2 content update later this month on Feb. 15.
How Many New Heroes Are Coming in Overwatch 2 Season 3?

A new year ushers in a fresh batch of Overwatch 2 content. Season 2 of the game is still underway, but the first major update of 2023, beginning Season 3, will bring awaited changes to the game. These include, potentially, new heroes, maps and balance changes. Here's what we know about the new heroes coming with Overwatch 2's Season 3.
Respawn to Sunset Apex Legends Mobile

Despite only launching in May 2022, Respawn have announced that they plan to sunset Apex Legends Mobile this year. Yesterday, Jan. 31, Respawn issued a statement revealing that they will be ending service for Apex Legends Mobile on May 1, 2023. "Following a strong start, the content pipeline for Apex Legends Mobile has begun to fall short of that bar for quality, quantity, and cadence," the statement read.
