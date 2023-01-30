Lily Collins celebrates dad Phil Collins’ 72nd birthday with sweet photos

Lily Collins compared herself to dad Phil Collins in a sweet tribute for his 72nd birthday.

“Like father, like daughter,” the actress, 33, captioned an Instagram post on Monday, in which she shared photos where she and her dad posed alike or wore similar outfits. “Happy birthday, dad.”

In one of the snaps, the “In The Air Tonight” singer looked up at the camera while laying inside a bathtub. She then compared it to one of herself where she rocked in a fancy blue ensemble while inside a tub.

The Netflix actress also showed how she takes fashion inspiration from her old man as she shared multiple photos of the two of them wearing similar outfits. Like her dad, she rocked a tuxedo, a blue jacket and overalls in the photos shared on her social media.

“Thank you for being a constant inspiration, constant laugh, and constant legend,” she added in the post. “I love you so much and am celebrating you big time today!…”

Several of Lily’s fans flooded the comments section to share that they had no idea the actress was the daughter of the Grammy-winning artist.

She compared their style, showing photos where they wore similar outfits. Ron Galella Collection via Getty

“Am I the only one just learning This is her dad ?! Doh 😖,” one person wrote.

“PHIL COLLINS IS YOUR DAD?! This made my month,” a second person commented.

“Omg I didn’t even know this information! I love Phil😍,” a third said.

A few of her “Emily in Paris” co-stars also flocked to the post to send their birthday wishes to her dad.

Phil turned 72 on Monday. Redferns

“so cute!!!” Ashley Park wrote.

“My idol…😊,” William Abadie said.

Despite the sweet Instagram post, Lily has always had a complicated relationship with her father.

Back in 2017, she revealed in her memoir, “ Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me ,” that he wasn’t around much when she was a kid.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoDGV1XpnOC

“Because my dad was often gone, I never wanted to do anything that would make him stay away even longer,” the actress wrote.

“I became extra careful about what I said and how I said it, afraid he’d think I was angry or didn’t love him. And the truth is, I was angry. I missed him and wanted him there.”

Lily called her dad “a constant inspiration.” Todd Williamson

She wrote about how many of her “deepest insecurities” had stemmed from issues with her dad. Ultimately, Lily said that she forgave him.

“I now understand that my frustrations surrounding our communication are not about changing you, but accepting you as you are,” she wrote. “I forgive you for not always being there when I needed and for not being the dad I expected. I forgive the mistakes you made.”

Since then, the father-daughter duo have patched things up.

Last year, Lily took to social media to celebrate Father’s Day with a gushing post.

“On or off stage, to me you’re just Dad. Thank you for being such an inspiration now, then, and always. Happy Father’s Day – I love you so much…” she wrote last June.

Phil shares Lily with ex-wife Jill Tavelman, whom he was married to from 1984 to 1996.

He also has two sons — Nicholas, 21, and Matthew, 18 — with Orianne Cevey, whom he was married to from 1999 to 2008. And he and his first wife Andrea Bertorelli, whom he was married to from 1975 to 1980, share two kids: Joely, 50, and Simon, 46.