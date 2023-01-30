Read full article on original website
Related
Top Tesla investor has buyer's remorse and says Elon Musk is 'killing' the EV company with stock sales
Tesla's third largest shareholder appeared to show some buyer's remorse as he criticized Elon Musk's share sales. "I am 100% in Tesla bc I believe in Elon Musk and Tesla. But he is killing SH and Tesla. If I knew I wouldn't invest in Tesla," Leo KoGuan tweeted. But in...
Tesla's set to cash in on a $1 trillion market for delivery robots that's on its way, according to Cathie Wood's Ark
Cathie Wood's Ark predicts the market for delivery robots to grow to $1 trillion by 2030. Tesla is well positioned to expand into the technology, and that should boost the stock toward Ark's 2026 price target of $4,600, the fund said. Ark alluded to Elon Musk's comments at Tesla's earnings...
Elon Musk reiterates his belief that Tesla will 'be the most valuable company on earth' amid record quarter for the EV maker
Elon Musk reiterated his belief that Tesla will be "the most valuable company on earth." The comments came during the electric vehicle maker's fourth-quarter earnings call. Tesla stock is down 59% from its 52-week high, but has rallied nearly 30% year-to-date. Elon Musk stood behind his view that Tesla will...
Ford Mach-E Price Cuts Right Strategic Move, Says Analyst: Why Tesla Is 'Uniquely Positioned' In This 'Game Of Thrones Battle'
Ford Motor Co. F announced on Monday that it was lowering the Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle prices across trims, which is seen as a reactive move to EV industry leader Tesla Inc.’s TSLA string of price cuts. What Happened: Tesla’s up to 20% price cuts announced in mid-January kicked...
Ford To Sell German Factory To China's BYD: Report
It was just yesterday when we last talked about Ford’s future plans for the European continent. We have more details surrounding this new strategy but again, we have no good news for the company’s employees. According to a new report, Ford could sell one of its main plants in Europe to China’s Build Your Dreams (BYD).
Virginia Reject Proposed Ford Battery Plant Over China Fears
Ford is on a mission to manufacture more components for its EVs in the United States. Virginia does not appear interested. The post Virginia Reject Proposed Ford Battery Plant Over China Fears appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford cuts Mustang Mach-E prices amid EV competition
Ford said Monday morning it's lowering prices for the Mustang Mach-E. Why it matters: The price war has begun amid growing competition in the EV market. “We are not going to cede ground to anyone," Marin Gjaja, a top Ford EV executive, in a statement. Driving the news: Ford is...
torquenews.com
Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!
Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
CNBC
General Motors doesn’t expect significant U.S. production of EVs until second half of year
General Motors executives said they don't expect significant production increases of new EVs until the second half of this year. The problem? Battery cell production at GM's new or under-construction U.S. plants, executives said. As GM slowly increases production, others such as Hyundai and Ford have been ratcheting up production...
Ford Who? Elon Musk Reveals Tesla's True Rival
Legacy carmakers and upstarts are all battling to compete with Tesla. But for CEO Elon Musk, his main rival is not who you think.
Consumer Reports Recommends 1 Car Brand Other Than Tesla for the Most Reliable EV Models
Why does Consumer Reports recommend one car brand with Tesla as the most reliable EV automakers? We've got the answers for you here. The post Consumer Reports Recommends 1 Car Brand Other Than Tesla for the Most Reliable EV Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
$1M Lottery And Just 1 Stock To Bet On: Cathie Wood Would Pick This EV Maker Without Even Blinking
Ark Invest founder Cathie Wood appeared on a Twitter Spaces hosted by Cardone Capital’s Grant Cardone late on Wednesday in which she discussed a host of things ranging from her company’s investment approach, the emerging futuristic platforms, technology in education and her favorite stock — Tesla Inc. TSLA.
Motley Fool
Why Tesla Stock Pumped the Brakes Monday
Tesla's strategy seems to be working -- Ford admits it might not make money on every vehicle. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Tesla and Ford's EV price cuts make no sense, but Elon Musk has the edge over his rivals due to scale, Bank of America says
Ford announced price cuts for its electric vehicles shortly after Tesla did the same. The moves don't make sense, but Tesla's larger scale gives it a near-term advantage, BofA said. Overall, strategists said price cuts in the EV market could result in higher sales volumes. Tesla kicked off 2023 by...
Carscoops
China’s BYD In Talks To Buy Ford’s Saarlouis Plant In Germany
China’s BYD may be looking to strengthen its foothold in Europe and is in talks with Ford to buy the American automaker’s assembly plant in Saarlouis, Germany. The Wall Street Journal reports that Ford management in Germany is heading to China next week to discuss the terms of a sale with BYD, citing unnamed sources within the American company. Unfortunately, prices and other terms of the deal are not yet known.
teslarati.com
Tesla battery partner Panasonic to lean on 2170 and 4680 batteries for profitability
Tesla battery partner Panasonic cut its 2023 outlook by 12.5 percent after it missed earnings expectations. The Japanese company will lean on automotive batteries, including the 2170 and 4680 chemistries, to improve profitability for operations this year. Panasonic’s Earnings Call on Thursday revealed it struggled with headwinds caused by a...
torquenews.com
Tesla’s Megapack Batteries Outpace Car Sales
Tesla's energy storage facilities increased 152% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2022, reaching an amazing 2.5 GWh and achieving the highest figures in the history of the company. Anyone familiar with Tesla, to a lesser or greater extent, will know that the company that Elon Musk runs is more...
insideevs.com
Tesla's Price Cuts Impacting Suppliers, Price War May Amplify Concerns
Tesla reduced the prices across its entire lineup this month, with some reductions as large as 20%. We've already alerted you about the growing impact of these price cuts on the global automotive market, in general, and now we have details about how Tesla's changes are putting pressure on automotive suppliers.
China's BYD dreams big in auto powerhouse Japan
YOKOHAMA, Japan, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China's BYD Co Ltd (002594.SZ) unveiled its first dealership in Japan on Tuesday, taking on one of the biggest challenges in its explosive global rise as it seeks to win over customers deeply loyal to their own auto industry.
CNBC
Peloton CEO doesn't care that equipment is losing money, sees path forward in the app
Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy told investors he isn't concerned that its Bikes, Treads and Rows lost money during its holiday quarter. McCarthy touted the company's mobile app, which features on-demand fitness classes from Peloton instructors. The pricey exercise machines posted a negative gross margin for the holiday quarter, but the...
Comments / 0