ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

Ford To Sell German Factory To China's BYD: Report

It was just yesterday when we last talked about Ford’s future plans for the European continent. We have more details surrounding this new strategy but again, we have no good news for the company’s employees. According to a new report, Ford could sell one of its main plants in Europe to China’s Build Your Dreams (BYD).
Axios

Ford cuts Mustang Mach-E prices amid EV competition

Ford said Monday morning it's lowering prices for the Mustang Mach-E. Why it matters: The price war has begun amid growing competition in the EV market. “We are not going to cede ground to anyone," Marin Gjaja, a top Ford EV executive, in a statement. Driving the news: Ford is...
GEORGIA STATE
torquenews.com

Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!

Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Pumped the Brakes Monday

Tesla's strategy seems to be working -- Ford admits it might not make money on every vehicle. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Carscoops

China’s BYD In Talks To Buy Ford’s Saarlouis Plant In Germany

China’s BYD may be looking to strengthen its foothold in Europe and is in talks with Ford to buy the American automaker’s assembly plant in Saarlouis, Germany. The Wall Street Journal reports that Ford management in Germany is heading to China next week to discuss the terms of a sale with BYD, citing unnamed sources within the American company. Unfortunately, prices and other terms of the deal are not yet known.
teslarati.com

Tesla battery partner Panasonic to lean on 2170 and 4680 batteries for profitability

Tesla battery partner Panasonic cut its 2023 outlook by 12.5 percent after it missed earnings expectations. The Japanese company will lean on automotive batteries, including the 2170 and 4680 chemistries, to improve profitability for operations this year. Panasonic’s Earnings Call on Thursday revealed it struggled with headwinds caused by a...
KANSAS STATE
torquenews.com

Tesla’s Megapack Batteries Outpace Car Sales

Tesla's energy storage facilities increased 152% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2022, reaching an amazing 2.5 GWh and achieving the highest figures in the history of the company. Anyone familiar with Tesla, to a lesser or greater extent, will know that the company that Elon Musk runs is more...
CALIFORNIA STATE
insideevs.com

Tesla's Price Cuts Impacting Suppliers, Price War May Amplify Concerns

Tesla reduced the prices across its entire lineup this month, with some reductions as large as 20%. We've already alerted you about the growing impact of these price cuts on the global automotive market, in general, and now we have details about how Tesla's changes are putting pressure on automotive suppliers.
Reuters

China's BYD dreams big in auto powerhouse Japan

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Jan 31 (Reuters) - China's BYD Co Ltd (002594.SZ) unveiled its first dealership in Japan on Tuesday, taking on one of the biggest challenges in its explosive global rise as it seeks to win over customers deeply loyal to their own auto industry.
CNBC

Peloton CEO doesn't care that equipment is losing money, sees path forward in the app

Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy told investors he isn't concerned that its Bikes, Treads and Rows lost money during its holiday quarter. McCarthy touted the company's mobile app, which features on-demand fitness classes from Peloton instructors. The pricey exercise machines posted a negative gross margin for the holiday quarter, but the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy