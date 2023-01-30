ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS LA

Tech Talk: Cool gadgets for family pets

By KCAL-News Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04pmhI_0kWUq9s100

Tech Talk: Cool gadgets for family pets 04:14

Tech-infused pet gadgets have come a long way. From a litter box that automatically cleans itself to technology that's giving our pets a voice, buttons designed to allow your dog to communicate with you, new products are emerging all the time as a nascent pet tech market tries to cater to a nation of animal lovers.

We've rounded up the most notable pet tech products aimed at making pet-owning easier and that you can currently buy.

"TALKING" PETS

Have you ever wondered what your dog would say if it could speak to you? The dream of being able to communicate with your dog is coming closer to reality with the launch of FluentPet's new app-connected talking button system. The buttons, or hextiles, come in a pack, and you can pick the words to each button that motivate your pet.

For example, you can train your pet to push if it's hungry, needs to go outside or wants to play.

At CES, the company announced FluentPet Connect, a new app that notifies owners when their dog presses a button and collects data on how the buttons are used.

TRACKING AND SECURITY

Smart collars are one of the important things that a dog owner must have this 2023. The Wagz Freedom Smart Dog Collar uses GPS tech (know your dog's location within 10 feet) to allow owners to track their dog's steps, map walks, and monitor their dog's "Health and Happiness Score" on the Wagz app, using daily exercise, sleep time, breed and more to help monitor your pup.

The collar also offers a shock-free "wireless fence" feature that uses GPS technology to construct geofences that redirect your dog away from invisible borders outside your home. If your dog crosses one of the keep out zones, the collar will correct them using sound and vibration, and the collar redirects your dog rather than shocking them.

SECURITY AND PEACE OF MIND

If you wonder what your dog is doing while you're not home, the Petcube Bites 2 Lite is an interactive Wi-Fi pet monitoring camera that is also a budget-friendly treat tosser -- all while it keeps an eye on your pet.

And if you have a pet that is especially treat-motivated or a little anxious when you're not there, you can toss them treats however frequently you want using the smartphone app.

SELF-CLEANING LITTER BOX

If you think a robot vacuum is a godsend, then you'll love a robotic litter tray that self-cleans. Litter-Robot is an automatic self-cleaning litter box for your cat. This unconventional but clever piece of engineering is by far the most elegant solution I've seen to keeping a litter box turd-free. Because it's an automatic machine, Litter-Robot reduces the odors inside your home. The litter box is Wi-Fi-enabled, which lets users keep track of the waste and litter levels through an app.

::::

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Cat Creeping Up on Sleeping Puppy Leaves Internet Laughing: 'Stealth Mode'

Online commenters were left amused by a "stealthy" cat that was caught on camera "creeping up" on his puppy sibling in a video that has gone viral on social media. The clip, shared on TikTok by the pet's owner earlier this month under the username Lils.m03, shows the puppy sleeping peacefully on the sofa as the cat "creeps up" on him from behind the sofa, almost hitting him with his paws before backing off.
Money

Pet Parents: Shop Discounts up to 50% on Pet Essentials for Dogs and Cats

If you’re a pet parent, you know the importance of having all the essentials — food, beds, toys, and more — at home for your furry friends. It can be expensive, though, to have to buy all the things your pet needs. Luckily, Amazon is having a flash sale with discounts of up to 50% on all the essentials for your four-legged pals.
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Sachin

A cute video of the dog's adorable reaction to being adopted

Adopting a pet is an amazing and rewarding experience. Every animal deserves to be given a loving home, and there are plenty of opportunities available to those wishing to give a pet a secure and loving environment. One of the most adorable aspects of adoption is the reaction of the animal when it realizes it has been chosen and given a safe home.
msn.com

Woman’s Ziploc Hack Has Everyone Questioning Everything They Ever Knew

When packing your daily lunch to take with you to work or school, you may go through quite a few Ziploc bags. This makes sense if you typically pack a lunch that isn’t made from leftovers that you’ll have to warm up in the microwave, but instead involves making a fresh sandwich, some chips and other loose snacks that require you to store in a Ziploc bag to maintain its' freshness.
Upworthy

A hilarious toddler hypes up an entire restaurant. It will restore your faith in humanity.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 28, 2022. It has since been updated. At a crowded restaurant filled with adults, the last thing you probably want to see is a loud and grumpy baby on the verge of a tantrum. Well, a loud and happy baby is a different story altogether, it appears. In a video that has gone viral since it was first posted to Facebook, a baby can be seen hyping up an entire restaurant by raising his arms up high. Of course, when an adorable baby instructs you to be happy, that is exactly what you do! In the video, as everyone plays along with the little one, they cannot help but laugh too, Good Morning America reports.
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
28K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy