Louise Harrison, the sister of The Beatles lead guitarist George Harrison, has reportedly passed away at the age of 91. Marty Scott, a member of the Liverpool Legends, took to Facebook to reveal that Harrison had passed away on Sunday (January 29th). She had been receiving hospice care in Florida weeks before her death. Scott said that George’s sister passed painlessly and peacefully. “Since the day I met her, my life was changed forever,” Scott stated. He then spoke about how he and Harrison spent time together following the death of her brother George. “She was a huge part of my life and did so many things for me and Liverpool Legends.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO