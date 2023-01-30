Read full article on original website
Kacey Musgraves to Tribute Loretta Lynn During Sunday’s Grammy Awards
This weekend means lots of great music as CBS brings us the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The annual music awards event is airing live on Sunday, February 5 with several of our favorite music superstars set to perform. Among these performances is a touching tribute to country music queen Loretta Lynn performed by Kacey Musgraves.
Dolly Parton Adds More Sparkle to Her Life with Two New Gold-Certified Singles
Fans know Dolly Parton for many things – her songwriting, her voice, her philanthropy, and her eye-catching fashion sense. Parton has a way of adding a little sparkle and flare to everything she does or wears. Now, her life has a little more shine to it. She recently received two new Gold records from the RIAA.
WATCH: Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Takes Scary Fall Down Icy Steps
Following a mixture of rain, sleep, and snow hitting Tennessee the night before, Miranda Lambert’s husband Brendan McLoughlin took a scary fall down some icy steps on Wednesday (February 1st). Being a good sport about the incident, McLoughlin took to his Instagram to share the video of what happened....
Sheryl Crow Speaks Out After Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nomination
Sheryl Crow was nominated to join the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and she couldn’t be more excited.“I’m still... The post Sheryl Crow Speaks Out After Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nomination appeared first on Outsider.
Chase Rice: 5 Songs That Shaped the Songwriter
Singer/songwriter Chase Rice will release his sixth studio album, I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell, on February 10. Not only does the album’s cover art honor his late father, but Chase is also hoping his vulnerability as a songwriter on the 13-track offering serves as a musical tribute to his “tough, hardworking dad.”
George Harrison’s Sister Louise Dies at Age 91
Louise Harrison, the sister of The Beatles lead guitarist George Harrison, has reportedly passed away at the age of 91. Marty Scott, a member of the Liverpool Legends, took to Facebook to reveal that Harrison had passed away on Sunday (January 29th). She had been receiving hospice care in Florida weeks before her death. Scott said that George’s sister passed painlessly and peacefully. “Since the day I met her, my life was changed forever,” Scott stated. He then spoke about how he and Harrison spent time together following the death of her brother George. “She was a huge part of my life and did so many things for me and Liverpool Legends.”
Chris Stapleton Announces New ‘All-American Road Show’ 2023 Tour Dates
Chris Stapleton’s year just got a lot busier with the announcement of 20 new dates on his All-American Road Show Tour. The new tour dates include stops in El Paso, Albuquerque, Syracuse, Baltimore, Omaha, St. Louis, Toronto, and more. And, as in years past, Chris is bringing along a motley mix of supporting artists on select dates, including Charley Crockett, Marcus King, Nikki Lane, Margo Price, Allen Stone, Marty Stuart, and The War and Treaty.
Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Hardy, Morgan Wallen & More Earn ‘CMA Triple Play Awards’
The Country Music Association revealed the recipients of the 13th annual CMA Triple Play Awards. The awards honor songwriters who... The post Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Hardy, Morgan Wallen & More Earn ‘CMA Triple Play Awards’ appeared first on Outsider.
Willie Nelson Reveals the Key to Living a Long Full Life Ahead of His 90th Birthday
Willie Nelson will be 90 years old on April 29th. However, you’d never guess his age by his output. It seems that Nelson is constantly making music, hosting iconic concerts, or appearing in commercials. In fact, it’s safe to say that Willie is doing more in his late 80s than most people do in the prime of their life and he shows no sign of slowing down.
