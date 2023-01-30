ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Kacey Musgraves to Tribute Loretta Lynn During Sunday’s Grammy Awards

This weekend means lots of great music as CBS brings us the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The annual music awards event is airing live on Sunday, February 5 with several of our favorite music superstars set to perform. Among these performances is a touching tribute to country music queen Loretta Lynn performed by Kacey Musgraves.
Chase Rice: 5 Songs That Shaped the Songwriter

Singer/songwriter Chase Rice will release his sixth studio album, I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell, on February 10. Not only does the album’s cover art honor his late father, but Chase is also hoping his vulnerability as a songwriter on the 13-track offering serves as a musical tribute to his “tough, hardworking dad.”
George Harrison’s Sister Louise Dies at Age 91

Louise Harrison, the sister of The Beatles lead guitarist George Harrison, has reportedly passed away at the age of 91. Marty Scott, a member of the Liverpool Legends, took to Facebook to reveal that Harrison had passed away on Sunday (January 29th). She had been receiving hospice care in Florida weeks before her death. Scott said that George’s sister passed painlessly and peacefully. “Since the day I met her, my life was changed forever,” Scott stated. He then spoke about how he and Harrison spent time together following the death of her brother George. “She was a huge part of my life and did so many things for me and Liverpool Legends.”
Chris Stapleton Announces New ‘All-American Road Show’ 2023 Tour Dates

Chris Stapleton’s year just got a lot busier with the announcement of 20 new dates on his All-American Road Show Tour. The new tour dates include stops in El Paso, Albuquerque, Syracuse, Baltimore, Omaha, St. Louis, Toronto, and more. And, as in years past, Chris is bringing along a motley mix of supporting artists on select dates, including Charley Crockett, Marcus King, Nikki Lane, Margo Price, Allen Stone, Marty Stuart, and The War and Treaty.
