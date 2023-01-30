ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailie Deegan, Brad Keselowski, Bobby Labonte and Ryan Newman to Race Full-Time in 2023 SRX Season in Primetime on ESPN

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) has announced the first four full-time drivers who will compete for the 2023 SRX Championship. Brad Keselowski, the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion and current driver and co-owner of RFK Racing, will make his SRX debut, running all six races this summer. He is joined by Hailie Deegan, who is racing a full SRX schedule after running five total races throughout the first two seasons, with a career best 2nd place finish at Knoxville Raceway in 2021. Ryan Newman will return to SRX full-time, looking to build off a strong 2022 season that saw him finish 2nd place in the Championship to Marco Andretti. NASCAR Hall of Famer, Bobby Labonte, who finished 3rd in the SRX championship in both 2021 and 2022, will return to the series for a third season.
2023 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum NASCAR Odds, Time, and Prediction

Since 1979, Busch Light Clash has been the curtain-raiser to the new NASCAR campaign. Initially, the event used to take place at Daytona International Speedway before moving to Los Angeles – the 2023 Busch Light Clash is staged at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Such, it’s a great way to...
Breaking: NASCAR Announces Significant Penalty Decision

On Tuesday, NASCAR announced that drivers will not be allowed to run against the wall to gain speed. That's a move Ross Chastain used during the Martinsville Cup playoff race in 2022.  NASCAR said there will be a time penalty for those who use the "Chastain move" at any and all ...
TALLADEGA, AL
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Look: New Photo Of Phil Mickelson Is Going Viral

Phil Mickelson has been out of the public eye - well, kind of - ever since he left the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf series. Audiences haven't really seen him compete in quite a while as the LIV Golf competitions were mainly broadcast on YouTube. Those that haven't see Mickelson in a few months were ...
‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Makes Major Announcement About New Project

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings is kept busy throughout much of the year. He’s often charged with running the beloved American game show as its lead host in addition to managing related functions during the offseason. However, despite an all-encompassing schedule, Jennings made a major announcement on Tuesday about a more personal, new project. Taking to Twitter, the all-time reigning Jeopardy! champ shared with fans that his Junior Genius series of kids’ books will soon become available as an audiobook. Read on for further information.
Chase Elliott 2023 Car: Hooters (Photos)

The 2023 NASCAR season is set to begin. The season opens this week with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. View the 2023 Chase Elliott paint scheme below. Paint schemes are being released across the board ahead of the new season. Hendrick Motorsports became the latest as they’ve launching an updated Hooters car for Chase Elliott.
NASCAR Won’t Let Rain Ruin Its Oval-Racing Fun Anymore

Is there anything worse than a rain delay in sport? It’s so disappointing when a soccer match is abandoned because the referee decides the pitch is too waterlogged. Or in tennis, there’s nothing like the sight of a grounds team rushing onto the court to cover it over and shield it from the deluge. Now, NASCAR is looking to put a stop to similar delays of its own with a new wet weather pack that could be used at some races on the calendar.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Gold Medalist Skier Dies at 31

Tragedy has struck the international world of competitive skiing after the tragic death of a former world champion in freestyle skiing over the weekend at the young age of 31. World champion Kyle Smaine's family announced Monday that he was one of two men that were killed over the weekend following an avalanche in Japan. Smaine, who won gold at the 2015 FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships in halfpipe, was reportedly skiing with several others when they were swept away by the snow.
NASCAR driver injured and brother killed in Mexico wreck

A Nascar driver was injured and his younger brother was killed in a car crash in Mexico. Max Gutiérrez, 20, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the collision with a pickup truck but Federico Gutiérrez, 17, passed away. The older brother was airlifted to a hospital in Mexico City after the incident on Sunday, according to Nascar.com. The older brother competed in four Nascar Craftsman Truck Series races last year, driving for AM Racing. He has raced in the ARCA Menards Series multiple times. In 2021, he won the ARCA Menards Series East race at New Smyrna Speedway in Florida. Federico...
FLORIDA STATE
