Milwaukee, WI

fox32chicago.com

Lake Villa head-on crash kills one, leaves another critically injured

LAKE VILLA, Ill. - One person was killed and another was critically injured in a head-on crash in Lake Villa Friday night. The Lake County Sheriff's office says a 74-year-old man driving a GMC Acadia northbound on Route 59 veered into the southbound lanes and stuck a Kia Sorento head-on just before 10 p.m.
LAKE VILLA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Mount Pleasant OWI crash, Illinois woman arrested

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Mount Pleasant police arrested an Illinois woman Friday night, Feb. 3 for a wrong-way crash. She was allegedly operating while intoxicated. Officers were called to the scene at Washington Avenue and Green Bay Road around 7:20 p.m. Four vehicles were involved. During the investigation, police determined...
DES PLAINES, IL
fox32chicago.com

North Chicago man charged with robbery at CTA Blue Line Station

CHICAGO - A North Chicago man is facing charges connected to a robbery at a CTA Blue Line Station on Chicago's West Side. Police say Brandon Walton, 31, was arrested on Thursday when he was identified as the suspect who robbed a 37-year-old man on March 24. Walton forcefully took...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Illinois man found guilty of stealing $18,700 through deception

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A man was found guilty Friday for stealing over $18,000 from several victims. Ricky Dugo, 55, was found guilty on one count of theft by deception for stealing $18,700. According to prosecutors, Dugo choreographed a well-thought-out scheme to take others’ money over the years. In this...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woodstock celebrating 30th anniversary of Groundhog Day film.

It's deja vu all over again. Woodstock Willie made his forecast today as the town continues to celebrate the anniversary of a movie that seems to really resonate with a lot of people. Tim McGill talked to screenwriter of Groundhog Day on Good Day Chicago.
WOODSTOCK, IL

