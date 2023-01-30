ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Bill aims to lift veil of secrecy off California prisons

By Amy Larson
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MQhyZ_0kWUnjcP00

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — California’s prisons operate under a veil of secrecy with policies that severely limit access to what’s on the inside, according to a coalition of journalists and state senators.

State Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley introduced new legislation Monday that would reopen access to California prisons to news media and state officials to provide policymakers with the information they need for effective oversight.

“Current regulations are so onerous that there is no meaningful access. This bill will ensure access that is necessary to shine a light on what occurs inside our jails and prisons,” said Brittney Barsotti, general counsel of California News Publishers Association. “We cannot afford to be behind states like Florida when it comes to transparency.”

SB 254, which would also apply to local jails, is sponsored by CNPA and co-sponsored by the California Broadcasters Association. If enacted, the legislation would restore transparency to prisons and jails to the level it was until the mid-1990s. It would also bring California back up to par with other states that provide both the media and public officials with greater access to their prisons, Florida, according to Sen. Skinner’s Office.

Sierra LaMar's killer breaks silence in rare prison letter

“The news media plays a vital role in providing information to the public and policymakers about how our government operates. California used to allow the news media much greater access to state prisons, enabling us to learn more about prison conditions. But for the past three decades, California prisons have been among the least transparent in the nation,” Skinner said. “SB 254 will reopen access so we can collect more - and better - information about how one of our largest state programs functions,” Skinner said.

Until the 1990s, California allowed the news media much greater access to the conditions inside state prisons. News media traditionally could report on a wide range of prison issues, including the effectiveness of different rehabilitation programs, the quality and accessibility of health care and mental health care, and the use of solitary confinement.

The reporting on prisons also provided the public and policymakers with key information about the use of taxpayer dollars. This year, the budget for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), which operates state prisons, is $14 billion.

“When transparency is increased, trust follows," said Joe Berry, president of CBA. “This bill will allow local radio and television stations to keep their communities informed on how their tax dollars are being spent.”

In 1994, during the "tough-on-crime" era of then-Republican Governor Pete Wilson, the Legislature and governor gave CDCR the power to greatly restrict media access to prisons. Two years later, CDCR adopted some of the strictest regulations in the country, and they remain mostly in effect today.

SB 254 will be the Legislature's 10th attempt at restoring media access to prisons. Nine previous attempts were vetoed by governors.

The bill would also apply to city and county jails because state realignment of prisons allowed for tens of thousands of would-be prison inmates to serve their sentences in local jails, Skinner’s Office wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Dbwk_0kWUnjcP00
This July 9, 2020, file photo shows a correctional officer closing the main gate at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

SB 254 would also allow members of the Legislature, along with the governor and cabinet members, judges, and members of the Committee on the Revision of the Penal Code, to tour prison facilities upon request. This provision of the bill is modeled after a Florida's prison access law.

SB 254 would also:

  • Allow representatives of the news media to tour prisons and jails and interview incarcerated people during tours or in prearranged interviews - as long as the incarcerated person consents to being interviewed and unless the tour or interview would pose an immediate and direct threat to the security of the institution.
  • Allow representatives of the news media to use video cameras and other recording devices, which are now mostly prohibited.
  • Prohibit prison and jail officials from monitoring news media interviews or recording them
  • Protect incarcerated individuals from being punished for participating in a news media interview.
  • Direct prison and jail officials to inform the incarcerated person's attorney of record before a prearranged interview.

“California prides itself on operating a transparent and open government. SB 254 will allow us to live up to that ideal when it comes to our prisons and jails,” Sen. Skinner said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 11

Isaiah Ramirez
2d ago

Good. Now we can see what officers are affiliated with organized crimes. This vail needs to be lifted on local law enforcement agencies as well.

Reply
3
James c
2d ago

watch in a couple of years there going to turn the prisons into a vacation resort lol

Reply(2)
6
Tamela B
3d ago

Yeah by all means let's coddle and protect the poor criminals in PRISON!!

Reply
11
Related
KMPH.com

Blood of fallen Selma officer on Newsom, fellow legislators, says Fresno DA

The Fresno District Attorney's office released a statement calling for legislators to hold criminals accountable following the recent murder of Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. During a gun legislation news conference on Wednesday, someone asked Governor Newsom about the statement made by the Fresno D.A where it said, "Governor...
SELMA, CA
KPBS

San Diego tribe becomes first in state to break with California gaming oversight

For the first time, a California tribe will break with state gaming oversight and instead work with the federal government to regulate its operations. The Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, based out of northern San Diego County, came to the decision after more than two years of legal battles over how the state uses money collected from tribes for oversight.
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Republican lawmakers announce proposals to stop crime in California

CHICO, Calif. - Assembly lawmakers met with law enforcement in Sacramento Monday to announce new legislation to stop crime in California. “You know, as a mother and a teacher, just seeing all the crime and the shootings, it scares me for my baby," said Alex Charlon who lives in Chico.
CHICO, CA
KCRA.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom to announce new gun control efforts in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom, state Attorney General Rob Bonta, and state Sen. Anthony Portantino on Wednesday are slated to announce new gun control measures that state leaders will pursue following multiple mass shootings across California. A press release from Newsom's office on Tuesday afternoon said the three...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Channel

Current open enrollment period for Covered California ends at midnight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For Californians in need of health insurance, time is ticking to sign up under Covered California. The deadline for applications for the 2023 enrollment period is midnight, January 31. The next open enrollment period starts November 1. "Covered California is California's state-based health insurance marketplace....
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Call Kurtis: DMV field offices are out of drivers handbooks

People with upcoming DMV written and behind-the-wheel tests are struggling to get their hands on a physical California Drivers Handbook.We've heard of people driving from office to office to find one, only to hear employees from DMV field offices say they've been out of the handbooks for some time. A digital version is available online, but this poses a problem for people who are not comfortable with a computer, especially senior citizens.Two days after we reached out to the DMV, they responded with these statements.While the DMV strives to get the latest version of the California Driver's Handbook out to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

California woman is the oldest living person in the U.S.

(KTXL) - A birthday parade will be held on Feb. 5 in Willits, California, for the oldest living person in the U.S. Born in 1908, Edie Ceccarelli of California is the oldest living person in the United States, and she will soon be 115. She lived independently until she was 107, according to a short […]
WILLITS, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Says Property Owners Should Not Be Forced to Allow Guns on Their Properties

Defends NY rule that would require property owners’ consent for guns in homes, businesses, and private property. January 31, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, as part of a multistate coalition, joined an amicus brief in support of a New York law that would criminalize possession of a weapon on a person’s private property without the owner’s express consent. The brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Christian v. Nigrelli urges reversal of a district court decision that would halt immediate enforcement of the law. The coalition of 16 attorneys general argue in the brief that New York’s restriction is one in a long line of government regulations designed to make gun possession and use safer for the public, and is a lawful exercise of states’ regulatory and police powers to enact such a law.
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

The price of California criminal justice reform

THE BUZZ: California’s newest progressive prosecutor reminded us Tuesday that the movement is far from defeated. Freshly elected Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price announced she would reopen investigations into eight deaths that involved contact with the criminal justice system: six of them cases where police officers fatally shotpeople, and two of them cases where suspects died in police custody or jail. Price cast those investigations, which will be overseen by a new police accountability unit, as following through on her pact with voters.
CALIFORNIA STATE
orangecountytribune.com

Anti-shoplift bill submitted

In an effort to stem the rash of retail theft ring robberies, Assemblyman Tri Ta (R-Westminster) has introduced a bill that would make it an automatic felony for non-residents to steal from retailers in California. “California will no longer be a haven for shoplifting,” said Ta. “With this bill we...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

California utilities told to apply credits immediately to lower home heating bills

After enduring emotional and often scathing public comment, state regulators on Thursday ordered utilities to immediately distribute funds to lower natural gas bills that have become unaffordable for many Californians this winter. The Climate Credits, which are typically issued in April, will reduce home heating bills by $43 to $56 for most Californians based on […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
foxla.com

California anti-human trafficking operation nets 368 arrests

LOS ANGELES - An anti-human trafficking operation in California resulted in the arrests of 368 people, law enforcement officials announced Wednesday. 82 law enforcement agencies, along with victim advocacy groups, conducted a statewide operation focusing on the rescue of ‘commercially sexually exploited victims and the apprehension of their exploiters.’
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

64K+
Followers
18K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy