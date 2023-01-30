ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ephraim, UT

kjzz.com

Family remembers central Utah father killed in collision

SALINA, Utah (KUTV) — A Salina family is remembering a man who was killed after they said he was crushed by a boat he was towing. Dwight Davis, 43, was pulling a boat he recently purchased on a trailer when it jack-knifed and got stuck in a ditch on SR-89.
SALINA, UT
kjzz.com

Search continues for man believed to be missing in Garfield County

MONROE, Utah (KUTV) — Search and rescue crews from numerous counties in southern Utah are searching in remote Garfield County for 32-year-old Austin Madsen. Madsen, a Mapleton resident, told family members that he may have been heading to Arizona. However, after a video circulated of his potential location, SAR crews were able to locate Madsen’s truck at a trailhead near Mount Dutton in Garfield County.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Fight to preserve historic Utah mine strengthens after recent string of thefts

EUREKA, Juab County — Utah archeologists are trying to find new ways to preserve an old mine as vandals continue to damage its historic buildings and machinery. The Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining on Monday was alerted about recent vandalism at the old Chief Consolidated Mine within the East Tintic mining district. The agency wrote that someone had ripped out the entire wall of what was the mine's main office.
EUREKA, UT
ABC 4

One is dead from a bizarre crash in Sanpete County

SANPETE COUNTY, UT
S. F. Mori

Ombu Grill Is A Korean Restaurant With A Large Variety of Food

Asian food has become popular around the United States. Korean BBQ is a favorite Asian food for many people. There are several choices for Korean BBQ in Utah. Ombu Grill was established in 2017 as a Korean BBQ restaurant. The owners opened the business because they wanted to give Utah its first all-you-can eat Korean BBQ and the experience of enjoying Korean food.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
upr.org

Utah's alfalfa debate on Monday's Access Utah

Today we’ll examine alfalfa. The Salt Lake Tribune editorial board says that alfalfa farming represents 0.2% of the Utah economy but uses 68% of available water and that the crop is an obvious target for water reductions and that Utah should buy out alfalfa farmers. The Utah Farm Bureau Federation says that Utah farmers have learned to be much more efficient with water and that we tend to forget everything that goes into producing food. Salt Lake Tribune reporter Brian Maffly and Utah Farm Bureau Federation President Ron Gibson join us today.
UTAH STATE

