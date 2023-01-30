Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
POLICE: BENJAMIN FOSTER RESPONSIBLE FOR DOUBLE HOMICIDE IN SUNNY VALLEY AREA
Officials with Oregon State Police and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office say that Benjamin Foster is responsible for a double-homicide, discovered in the Sunny Valley area Tuesday. Foster, the 36-year old Wolf Creek man who led authorities on a week-long manhunt, after attacking a woman he had been in...
kpic
MISSING: 83-year-old Bandon man with dementia and PTSD
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Coos County Sheriff's Office and Bandon Police Department are asking for the public's help to locate an 83-year-old man with dementia and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. 83-year-old Clarence Edward Pitts walked away from his home in Bandon on Tuesday, January 31 at around 1:00...
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants Pass
An ex-convict from Las Vegas, Nevada who was charged and convicted of torturing his ex-girlfriend in 2019 is now on the run in Oregon after allegedly torturing a woman in a small town called Wolf Creek about 20 miles north of Grants Pass.
kpic
UPDATE: Missing woman found safe
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE: As of 9:41 p.m. the Coos County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Alicia has been found and reunited with family. CCSO thanks everyone for their help in locating her. --- Original Story:. Monday morning the Coos County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a call regarding...
KDRV
Foster Manhunt: FBI, ties to Phoenix, car recovered from drive over embankment
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Grants Pass police are working to find an attempted murder suspect tonight, and they're working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) met with the FBI today to develop leads to find 36-year-old attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster of Wolf Creek. GPPD...
kpic
Lane County Sheriff: 23-year-old man assaults father with frying pan, replica firearm
MAPLETON, Ore. — Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls about a dispute in the 11700 block of Maple Ave. in Mapleton. "One caller mentioned they overheard what sounded like gunshots during the dispute," LCSO said. Deputies arrived and contacted 23-year-old Steen Joseph...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED STORE THEFT
Winston Police jailed a woman early Wednesday following an alleged store incident. A WPD report said the 35-year old allegedly walked into a convenience store on Northwest Main Street and started eating and drinking items with no intention of paying for them. The suspect was charged with third-degree theft. She...
Oregon torture, Kidnapping suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot
Benjamin Obadiah Foster had barricaded himself under a house.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED-MISDEMEANOR
A Roseburg man was jailed for driving while suspended-misdemeanor, by Roseburg Police early Tuesday. An RPD report said at 12:15 a.m. the 57-year old was contacted as he was parking his vehicle at Gaddis Park in the 800 block of Northwest Highland Street. During his arrest, an officer allegedly located methamphetamine on his person. He was cited for unlawful possession of meth and for driving uninsured.
kqennewsradio.com
COOS COUNTY MAN JAILED ON RAPE CHARGES
A Coos County man has been jailed on rape and related charges following an alleged attack on Friday night. Sergeant Adam Slater of the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year old Sigmund “Ray” Caswell is accused of committing a sexual assault against a female victim at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Airport Way in Lakeside. Slater said the suspect left the area on his bicycle. A probable cause warrant was issued for the suspect.
KCBY
Owner of abandoned motorhome in the Elliott State Forest arrested on outstanding warrant
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Coos County Sheriff's Office says the owner of a motorhome parked in the Elliott State Forest for months was found to have an active warrant and arrested. Deputy Robert Baker was at the motorhome following up on a complaint that the vehicle had been...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING TRAFFIC STOP
Roseburg Police jailed a man following a traffic stop Saturday night. An RPD report said just after 7:10 p.m. and officer initiated a traffic stop on a pickup with inoperable tail lights and no license plate, near the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Chestnut Avenue. When officers walked up to the vehicle, the 28-year old driver said he was suspended.
kqennewsradio.com
TWO FUGITIVES JAILED IN SEPARATE INCIDENTS
Two fugitives were jailed by the Roseburg Police Department after being contacted separately on Monday. An RPD report said at 5:00 a.m. officers contacted a 28-year old at his camp in the 400 block of Southeast Spruce Street and knew he had a warrant for his arrest. He was detained and held without bail.
kezi.com
Drugs, identity theft material found in stolen car, Coos County deputies say
COOS BAY, Ore. -- Two people were sent to jail on Saturday after a stolen vehicle investigation led to deputies discovering numerous illegal drugs and identity theft documents in the stolen car, according to the Coos Bay Sheriff’s Office. The CCSO said that on January 28 at about 10:45...
nbc16.com
Lane County Sheriff: 'Female suspect departed southbound on foot' after robbery
SAGINAW, Ore. — Around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday (Jan. 28, 2023), the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a robbery that occurred at a business in the 79000 block of Highway 99 in Saginaw. "The female suspect departed southbound on foot with an undisclosed amount of...
kqennewsradio.com
COOS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SEEKING SUSPECT IN ALLEGED RAPE
Deputies with the Coos County Sheriff’s office are seeking the suspect in an alleged rape. Public Information Officer Sergeant Adam Slater said Friday night at 6:30 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to the Presbyterian Church on North 8th Street in Lakeside to take a report of a sexual assault that had just occurred. Slater said during the investigation it was discovered the victim had been forcibly raped and held against her will in the 600 block of Airport Way in Lakeside.
kqennewsradio.com
4 DUII INCIDENTS BETWEEN FRIDAY AND EARLY SUNDAY
Roseburg Police cited 4 people on DUII charges between Friday night and early Sunday, in separate incidents. Information from RPD said 1 took place Friday night, 2 happened Saturday night and 1 was early Sunday. 3 of the citations were related to traffic accidents that had taken place. No one was injured in those accidents. 2 of the driver’s were also cited for driving while suspended.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following an alleged trespass incident on Friday. An RPD report said at about 1:50 p.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Southeast Cobb Street, after a caller said there was a verbal disturbance. The 32-year old jumped the fence of a residence where he was not authorized to be at.
kpic
'Click it or Ticket' patrols underway in Coos Bay
COOS BAY, Ore. — Drivers going through Coos Bay may notice an increased police presence on the roads this week. The Coos Bay Police Department is joining law enforcement agencies statewide through February 12 for the "Click It or Ticket" campaign. Chief Chris Chapanar says the patrols will focus...
kpic
AMVETS sock hop fundraiser benefits Coos County Sheriff's Office K9 unit
AMVETS and the Coos County Sheriff's Office K9 unit will hold a sock hop to raise funds to support the K9 unit. The sock hop will take place on Friday, February 10 at the Coos Bay Eagles Club at 568 S. 2nd Street in Coos Bay. A fast-food style dinner...
