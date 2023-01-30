Read full article on original website
Finally, There’s Proof That Iowa Is Filled Full of Bad Drivers!
Bad drivers, every state has them, and some states have their unfair share. If you've ever driven on 41st Street in Sioux Falls, you would swear South Dakota would be one of those states. Think about it, how many times have you personally been motoring down South Dakota's busiest city...
One Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota Restaurant Made Most Romantic List
One of the key ingredients to a memorable Valentine's Day celebration is finding the perfect romantic spot for dinner with that special someone in your life. To help point you in the right direction, OpenTable analyzed 13 million reviews from its website and app to come up with the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America.
Vanity License Plates More Expensive In Minnesota
Car owners will always make me laugh when coming up with a new vanity plate name for the sweet ride. Or, even their old junker. The vanity license plate has been around for years and in some instances it keeps us guessing well after the stoplight. In many states, a...
Famous New York Pizza Chain Is Opening Up Stores In Iowa
Some Iowa folks are about to get a chance to chow down on some delicious New York Style Coal Brick-Oven pizza in their own towns. I've eaten at a lot of different pizza joints in many states. Some pizza places stand out more than others. From what I've heard Iowa...
Here It Is, The 5 Best Things About February In South Dakota
I hate winter. Let's just get that out of the way first. I think maybe I loved winter until I was about, oh, ten years old. Playing in the snow, ignoring the cold. It was a hoot. But truth be known, it's been a long time since I was ten.
Judging by some bills, South Dakota must have no real problems left to solve
Everything is OK in South Dakota. We’ve taken care of all our problems, big and small. We’re on the right track and no one can stop us now. Cynics who read the above paragraph and don’t believe it should direct their attention to the Jan. 25 meeting of the House State Affairs Committee. During that […] The post Judging by some bills, South Dakota must have no real problems left to solve appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
kotatv.com
South Dakota might bar rank-based voting
PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) - Ranked-choice voting would not be allowed under a bill passed in a Senate committee Wednesday. Senate Bill 55 bans ranked voted in any form in any South Dakota election. Ranked-choice voting is also known as instant runoff voting. It passed the Senate State Affairs Committee 7 to 1.
Tons Of New Streaming Shows For Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota
It's a new month and that means a whole bunch of new streaming shows on your TV to watch during this bitter-cold weather. During this crazy long and cold winter in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota we are looking for some warm indoor entertainment. Check out this monster list of...
Huge Crowd Sees Iowa Man Slide Into His Wedding Proposal
Going to a sporting event is always exciting! You truly never know how each game is going to play out. In fact, one woman did not think a hockey game would end in a marriage proposal. During a break in action at the Des Moines Buccaneers game, staff pulled people...
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota Attorney General bringing election bills to the legislature
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has submitted several pieces of legislation that deal with election issues. He says there have been some issues over the past few years. Jackley says the laws should apply to all types of elections. Jackley says some loopholes have to be closed.
The Most Expensive High School in all of Minnesota
If you've ever attended a private college, you know how costly it can get. The same goes for private high schools as well. In fact, private secondary education institution tuition has skyrocketed in recent years. Education A Lot recently compiled its list of the priciest high schools in each state....
Small CO town was one of the coldest places in America Tuesday morning
While it was bitterly cold across all of Colorado Tuesday morning, a small town in Moffat County was one of the coldest places anywhere in the country.The town of Maybell has just 76 people and is located along Highway 40 about 25 miles west of Craig. The coldest air temperature ever recorded in the state of Colorado was in Maybell on February 1, 1985 when the thermometer dropped to -61 degrees.It wasn't quite that cold Tuesday morning but Maybell was the coldest location in Colorado with -42 degrees. Only a handful of remote areas in Utah and Wyoming were colder than Maybell.Nearby Craig was also extremely cold with -41 degrees which makes Denver's official low of -6 degrees seem mild.After the frigid start on Tuesday, high temperatures will reach the 20s across much of the state. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will finally reach above freezing on Wednesday followed by 40s developing on Thursday and Friday. It will also remain dry across Colorado through Friday with sunny skies each day and clear skies each night.
sdpb.org
Explaining the fish kill phenomenon
This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. A South Dakota fish kill made the rounds on TikTok and left many with questions. SDSU extension water resources field specialist, David Kringen, walks us through the process of when and why we see winter fish kills. He also guides us through reporting a fish kill.
3.1-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Colorado, largest in year-plus
According to the United States Geological Survey, a notable earthquake took place at 11:36 PM on the night of January 31, rattling the area around Trinidad. The 3.1-magnitude quake took place about 3 miles west of El Moro, Colorado and about 4 miles north of Trinidad at a depth of about four miles. This was the second earthquake to take place in Colorado this calendar year, with the other quake being a weaker 2.6-magnitude quake that occurred on January 6 in the Glenwood Springs area.
8 Words That Mean Something Really Different In South Dakota
If you've lived in South Dakota for a bit you know these words. If you aren't from here you might be a bit confused. South Dakota has some pretty cool stuff that people elsewhere don't get exposed to until they visit our fine state. Fun things like Chislic, Kuchen, Al's...
newscenter1.tv
“A win-win for everybody” S.D. Ellsworth Development Authority announces tentative but promising solution for EAFB residents
RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEDA) announced a tentative but promising solution, the Ellsworth Community Clean Water Project, to provide water to residents near the Ellsworth Air Force Base who were impacted by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). “There are several different solutions that were...
890kdxu.com
Whatever Happened To The Town That Southern Utah Forgot About?
Utah's history is rich, especially in our corner of the state. Ghost towns like Grafton and Old Irontown evoke emotions from Utah historians. These places were once vibrant communities that for one reason or another, were abandoned and eventually turned into the ghost towns that they are today. But nobody...
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Sheep Rancher Says Wolves Decimated Family Business, Pushes For Compensation
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s tough to get compensation for the sheep wolves kill when all that’s left for wildlife agents to find is “a little bit of wool in the brush,” said rancher Laura Pearson. Wolves have all but ruined...
KELOLAND TV
Noem brings in China Policy Initiative chair on ag threat
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The chair of America First Policy Institute’s China Policy Initiative spoke to several dozen South Dakota lawmakers at the state Capitol on Monday at the invitation of Governor Kristi Noem. Steve Yates explained why, from his perspective, it would be a good idea for...
