Kansas State

South Dakota Searchlight

Judging by some bills, South Dakota must have no real problems left to solve

Everything is OK in South Dakota. We’ve taken care of all our problems, big and small. We’re on the right track and no one can stop us now. Cynics who read the above paragraph and don’t believe it should direct their attention to the Jan. 25 meeting of the House State Affairs Committee. During that […] The post Judging by some bills, South Dakota must have no real problems left to solve appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

South Dakota might bar rank-based voting

PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) - Ranked-choice voting would not be allowed under a bill passed in a Senate committee Wednesday. Senate Bill 55 bans ranked voted in any form in any South Dakota election. Ranked-choice voting is also known as instant runoff voting. It passed the Senate State Affairs Committee 7 to 1.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
CBS Denver

Small CO town was one of the coldest places in America Tuesday morning

While it was bitterly cold across all of Colorado Tuesday morning, a small town in Moffat County was one of the coldest places anywhere in the country.The town of Maybell has just 76 people and is located along Highway 40 about 25 miles west of Craig. The coldest air temperature ever recorded in the state of Colorado was in Maybell on February 1, 1985 when the thermometer dropped to -61 degrees.It wasn't quite that cold Tuesday morning but Maybell was the coldest location in Colorado with -42 degrees. Only a handful of remote areas in Utah and Wyoming were colder than Maybell.Nearby Craig was also extremely cold with -41 degrees which makes Denver's official low of -6 degrees seem mild.After the frigid start on Tuesday, high temperatures will reach the 20s across much of the state. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will finally reach above freezing on Wednesday followed by 40s developing on Thursday and Friday. It will also remain dry across Colorado through Friday with sunny skies each day and clear skies each night.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO
sdpb.org

Explaining the fish kill phenomenon

This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. A South Dakota fish kill made the rounds on TikTok and left many with questions. SDSU extension water resources field specialist, David Kringen, walks us through the process of when and why we see winter fish kills. He also guides us through reporting a fish kill.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
OutThere Colorado

3.1-magnitude earthquake rattles southern Colorado, largest in year-plus

According to the United States Geological Survey, a notable earthquake took place at 11:36 PM on the night of January 31, rattling the area around Trinidad. The 3.1-magnitude quake took place about 3 miles west of El Moro, Colorado and about 4 miles north of Trinidad at a depth of about four miles. This was the second earthquake to take place in Colorado this calendar year, with the other quake being a weaker 2.6-magnitude quake that occurred on January 6 in the Glenwood Springs area.
COLORADO STATE
newscenter1.tv

“A win-win for everybody” S.D. Ellsworth Development Authority announces tentative but promising solution for EAFB residents

RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEDA) announced a tentative but promising solution, the Ellsworth Community Clean Water Project, to provide water to residents near the Ellsworth Air Force Base who were impacted by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). “There are several different solutions that were...
RAPID CITY, SD
890kdxu.com

Whatever Happened To The Town That Southern Utah Forgot About?

Utah's history is rich, especially in our corner of the state. Ghost towns like Grafton and Old Irontown evoke emotions from Utah historians. These places were once vibrant communities that for one reason or another, were abandoned and eventually turned into the ghost towns that they are today. But nobody...
UTAH STATE
KELOLAND TV

Noem brings in China Policy Initiative chair on ag threat

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The chair of America First Policy Institute’s China Policy Initiative spoke to several dozen South Dakota lawmakers at the state Capitol on Monday at the invitation of Governor Kristi Noem. Steve Yates explained why, from his perspective, it would be a good idea for...
MARYLAND STATE
Sioux Falls, SD
Mix 97-3 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s, and 90s and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

