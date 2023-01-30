Read full article on original website
WSAZ
2 men arrested on drug charges
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two men from Michigan were arrested Wednesday on drug charges after officers seized suspected heroin and crack cocaine in Huntington. According to the Huntington Police Department, its SWAT Team executed a search warrant at a home just west of First Street on Seventh Avenue West. Police...
cwcolumbus.com
Woman shot by boyfriend in Scioto County, sheriff says
thepostathens.com
Police Blotter: Barking dog reported in Glouster; car abandoned for two months
The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Beech Road in The Plains regarding an in-progress breaking and entering report. The report stated items from the residence were seen being placed into a vehicle. When deputies arrived, they discovered no one at the residence. Upon further investigation, deputies spoke with the...
WTAP
Three people arrested for involvement in drug activity and theft in Athens County
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Three people were arrested for their involvement in drug activity and theft at a home on May Avenue in Chauncey, Ohio on Tuesday, according to Athens County Sheriff, Rodney Smith. Law enforcement had received information that numerous persons staying in a tent in the back...
WSAZ
1 dead in officer-involved shooting
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Jackson, Ohio, along Jisco West Road. Steve Irwin, press secretary for Attorney General David Yost, tells WSAZ the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations was requested to investigate the shooting by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Irwin says no officers were hurt.
WSAZ
Man arrested after allegedly shooting, injuring woman
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting and injuring a woman during a domestic situation. According to the Scioto County Sheriff, Reggie Wilson was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 31 after going on the run following a shooting that happened on Friday, Jan. 27 along Riddlebarger Road in Portsmouth.
Ironton Tribune
Man arrested after drugs intercepted
Spears arrested for first degree felony trafficking. A Chesapeake man is facing drug trafficking charges after a drug shipment was intercepted in West Virginia. According to a press release from the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s office, on Jan. 25, the Lawrence County Drug and Major Crime Task Force was notified by the Hurricane (West Virginia) Police Criminal Interdiction Unit that a large shipment of narcotics that was intercepted during a traffic stop.
WTAP
Injuries to infant being investigated
POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) – An infant has been hospitalized for what is suspected to be injuries sustained from being shaken. Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley said his office along with Child Protective Services is investigating the injuries to an infant from Meigs County. He said that when a...
police1.com
Gallia County Sheriff's Office - Gallipolis, Ohio
The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a hiring process for a specialized position of Detective assigned to work investigations of adult protective and child protective services. The current rate of pay for this position is $23.86 until June 1 2023, at which time the rate of pay will become $25.11.
Police dog sniffs out fentanyl along Ohio drug route
According to the Ross County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted 40 traffic stops from Thursday through Sunday, citing six drivers for driving under suspension and arresting six others on active warrants.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal’s motion to overturn conviction
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal Jeff Fisher’s motion to vacate his plea and overturn his conviction. In December of last year, Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas asking to vacate his plea and have his case dismissed, saying that new evidence proves his innocence.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Gallia Co. standoff ends with barricaded individual in custody
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — On Sunday morning, January 29, 2023, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office was called to respond to a residence on Hawthorne Lane in Springfield Township, on a report of a male who had brandished a firearm and was threatening to use it on himself. Upon arrival, deputies were able to speak with the individual, but he was uncooperative and barricaded himself in a second-story apartment.
sciotopost.com
Jackson County – Barricade Ends in Officer-Involved Shooting
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Investigation continues into fatal officer-involved shooting in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has assumed control of an investigation into a fatal shooting incident in Jackson County. The officer-involved shooting took place after a standoff between law enforcement and a suspect on Jisco West Road. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Circleville High-Speed Chase after Theft
Circleville – A High-Speed chase occurred in Circleville after a theft from Rural King around 10:40 am. According to early reports two white men left the scene of the Rural King after stealing several Power tools and jumped into a red Chevy truck without plates. Police were called and shortly afterward found the red truck.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fake money found in Jackson Co.
WELLSTON, Ohio — The Wellston Police Department is warning local residents and businesses to be on the lookout for fake money. The fake currency, which has been passed at a local business, is not real and has several noticeable signs that it is counterfeit. The police are advising people...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Deputies responded to a reported drive-by shooting in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drive-by shooting Tuesday evening. It was shortly after 8:30 p.m. when dispatchers received a call from a resident in the 1400 block of Normal Hill Road. According to the caller, an SUV (described as a...
WSAZ
More details released in officer-involved shooting
A street in Huntington, West Virginia, was dedicated in the late Billy Scott's honor. Fire on Wednesday afternoon damaged an apartment complex along Kingswood Drive in South Charleston, first responders say. Ironton Elementary students learn geography by getting letters from around the U.S. Updated: 2 hours ago. Valentine’s Day is...
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Drive-By Shooting Reported in Frankfort
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. deputy injured by drug trafficking suspect
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — In response to community concerns, the Ross County Sheriff’s Office and the US-23 Pipeline Major Crimes Task Force conducted increased enforcement efforts from Thursday, January 26 to Saturday, January 28, 2023. Over the three-day period, 40 traffic stops were made resulting in 6 citations for driving under suspension and 6 people being arrested on active arrest warrants.
