Read full article on original website
Related
KMZU
Three Morgan County residents facing drug trafficking charges
MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. - A traffic stop by Moniteau County deputies results in the arrest of three Morgan County residents. Moniteau County Sheriff Tony Wheatley indicates in a press release the vehicle stop occurred Tuesday in High Point. The driver, Cameron Upton, of Barnett, allegedly admitted to the presence of fentanyl inside the vehicle. While speaking with Upton, deputies allegedly observed a back seat passenger, Landon McKinley, of Barnett, throw items out the window. The items were reportedly identified as fentanyl tablets.
ktvo.com
Deadly Macon County crash involves farm tractor, 18-wheeler
CALLAO, Mo. — UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol has now released the names of the two drivers involved in Wednesday afternoon's deadly wreck on Highway 36, two miles west of Callao. State troopers say a farm tractor operated by Nels Magnuson, 62, of Callao, was struck by an...
ktvo.com
Driver rescued from car partially submerged in northeast Missouri lake
NEAR NEWARK, Mo. — UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies the driver as Bryan Slings, 64, of Knox City, Missouri. State troopers said Slings ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a tree, drove over the embankment and into the lake. Slings had told emergency responders...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Sunday at about 2:00 am, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 24-year-old Ryan J Hess of Omaha, NE for alleged DWI and failure to maintain a single lane. He was processed and released. At about...
KTLO
Northern Arkansas and Southern Missouri continue to see covered roads
Another round of sleet and snow Tuesday afternoon has caused highways and roads to remain treacherous this morning. The roads throughout Baxter, Marion, and Ozark counties remain well-covered. IDriveArkansas.com <https://www.idrivearkansas.com/> currently shows most of the area’s main highways covered with ice and slush on them and these conditions extend down into central Arkansas. The Missouri Department of Transportation’s traveler information map <https://traveler.modot.org/map/index.html> shows Missouri highways showing improvement over yesterday with some roadways still showing covered areas of ice and slush.
ktvo.com
Liberty Utilities customers shocked when opening natural gas bills
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Thousands of northeast Missouri residents are experiencing sticker shock this week when they open their natural gas bills from Liberty Utilities. That's because the company drastically raised its rates on December 4, 2022. Liberty customers in Adair, Macon and Schuyler counties are the hardest hit, with...
ktvo.com
Crews to install new traffic lights and crosswalk controls along North Baltimore
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — On Thursday, crews in Kirksville will begin installing new traffic lights and crosswalk controls along North Baltimore Street at the intersections of Northtown Road, Potter Avenue and Rosewood Drive. The work will occur between 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and could cause possible traffic delays. Drivers...
The original section of the historic Redding-Hill House in Keytesville, Missouri was built in 1832
The historic Redding–Hill House is located in Keytesville, Missouri (Chariton County). It's also been referred to as the Hill Homestead or the House of Seven Hills. The original part of this house was constructed in 1832.
ktvo.com
La Belle homes goes up in flames; cause under investigation
LA BELLE, Mo. — Multiple fire departments battled a northeast Missouri house fire early Wednesday afternoon. Crews were paged out at 12:15 p.m. for a structure fire at 411 Main Street in LaBelle. Firefighters told the Edina Sentinel that smoke was coming from the front of the two-story home,...
Phys.org
Getting ready for the next 'big' quake in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone
There are hundreds of minor earthquakes each year in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ), but most of them are too small for people living in the area to feel. While several major earthquakes—magnitude 7.0 or greater—occurred between 1811-1812 in the NMSZ, none have happened since then, creating a knowledge gap in earthquake preparedness among people now residing in that area of Missouri, according to researchers at the University of Missouri.
ktvo.com
Teresa Lynn McCoy, 66, of Kirksville, Casady-Luscan Funeral Solutions
Teresa Lynn McCoy, age 66, of Kirksville, Missouri passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the Boone County Hospital in Columbia, Missouri surrounded by her family. Teresa was born on February 25, 1956, in Columbus, Ohio to the late Martha (McCoy) Brown. Teresa was a 1974 graduate of Dublin High School in Dublin, Ohio where she grew up. Her most rewarding place of employment was with Heartland Ministries from 2006-2013 where she lived and served. Teresa was known for her amazing work ethic, her contagious laugh and how she touched so many lives. She loved to go to church and participate in all of the ministry activities. Teresa had a glow about her; the glow of Jesus flowing through her which was evident in her passion to help others find their way. She loved spending time with her family, especially playing baseball with her grandchildren and the Sunday family dinners. Teresa was one of a kind and would give you the shirt off her back, even if that was all she had, and you needed it. She was very involved in Life Church in Kirksville, Missouri where she continued to worship God and serve in any capacity that was needed. Teresa was also very much involved in Celebrate Recovery.
ktvo.com
New opportunity for Heartland students to get weather questions answered
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. and OTTUMWA, Iowa — Storm Team 3 Meteorologist Matt Gunn has made multiple school visits around the Heartland in the past few months. No matter what grades the kids are in, Matt covers a variety of weather topics. Those include tornadoes, blizzards, weather instruments and how to...
Comments / 0