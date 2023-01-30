Specializes in ICU. Has 42 years experience. After two and a half years of dealing with the enormous physical and emotional weight of covid, a light is beginning to show. We have lost many of our experienced nurses throughout the covid pandemic. This created a huge gap in the experience level of nursing today. Nurses who were the go-to for standards of care, policy, and general nursing care experience were leaving. They either retired, found a new opportunity, or changed professions entirely. The bleeding of nurses has now started to become more of a trickle. Now comes the work of rebuilding. Getting nursing back to the "normal" we all knew ... before covid. The problem is we cannot go back. The world has changed, we have changed, and healthcare has changed.

5 HOURS AGO