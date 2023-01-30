ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
On3.com

South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler makes final recruiting pitch to 5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor

Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor plans to commit on National Signing Day, but before that, teams are making their final pitches to him. Michigan, Oregon, Maryland, Miami and South Carolina are among the schools still in contention to land him, and each have visited his family over the past few weeks in their home. Current recruits from the programs have been pushing for him on social media as well, and on Tuesday, South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler joined in on South Carolina’s efforts.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Tennessean

Has Ran Carthon already drafted Ryan Tannehill's replacement as Tennessee Titans QB in 2023?

After serving in the front office to advise several decisions on the San Francisco 49ers' quarterbacks, general manager Ran Carthon came to Nashville with a mission. Carthon served as a director of player personnel with the 49ers and was on the executive board when the team acquired Jimmy Garoppolo and drafted Trey Lance and Brock Purdy. As he begins his work with the Titans, Carthon will face a decision on retaining Ryan Tannehill or replacing him...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Georgia Tech was the Right Move for Bailey Stockton

At one time, Georgia Tech was a completely foreign place to Bailey Stockton. The slot receiver from Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, Georgia (just outside of Athens) had never been to campus and had never had that first-hand experience with the program or its facilities. That changed on a...
ATLANTA, GA
FanBuzz

Turmoil in Lexington? Coach Calipari and Kentucky's AD No Longer on Speaking Terms

Despite a small run of success in recent weeks, things don't appear great in Lexington, Kentucky. The seat has become very warm for John Calipari, coach of the University of Kentucky Wildcats. It's clear that members of Big Blue Nation are frustrated with Calipari, and frustrations were at an all-time high after getting blown out by Alabama 78-52, and then following that up by being upset by South Carolina at home 71-68. In the latest AP rankings, West Virginia, Nevada, Oral Roberts and Saint Louis all got more votes than Kentucky did. How many more votes? Well, the Wildcats received zero votes, so does it really matter?
LEXINGTON, KY
FanBuzz

The Chicago Bears and the Importance of the No. 1 Pick in the NFL Draft

When the Indianapolis Colts took on the Houston Texans in Week 18 of the NFL's season, most were concerned about other games going on. In the sportsbook, the game would be played in the very corner, barely in sight as its ugliness should've scared away most viewers. Somehow, a game with such little appeal had dramatic consequences. With a loss, Houston would have qualified for the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft. There was plenty of incentive for the team to lose the game. Instead, the Texans pulled off a miracle.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Coordinator Report

Another option has emerged for Alabama's next defensive coordinator. According to Tony Tsoukalas of Tide Illustrated, Todd Grantham is a "viable candidate" for the position if the Crimson Tide can't hire their preferred choice, Jeremy Pruitt. Grantham spent the 2022 season as an analyst for Alabama ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Comeback

Alabama breaks program record with historic rout of Vanderbilt

The No. 4 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide suffered one of the worst upset losses of the college basketball season last weekend against Oklahoma. They made sure to correct that in emphatic fashion in their next matchup against Vanderbilt, breaking a program record with a beatdown on Tuesday. Alabama practically had the game won by halftime, Read more... The post Alabama breaks program record with historic rout of Vanderbilt appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanBuzz

Rihanna's Super Bowl Boycott: Supporting Colin Kaepernick Kept Her Away from the NFL

Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII halftime show, presented by Apple Music, is set to be one of the best in years. With recent halftime performers such as Maroon 5 (Super Bowl LIII), last year's salute to Los Angeles and hip-hop (Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg) and The Weeknd (during Tom Brady's final Super Bowl win), the Barbados-born singer is maybe the most anticipated performer to take on the NFL's biggest stage -- especially while her fans, "The Rihanna Navy," wait for the Grammy winner's latest album to drop. However, some have not forgotten that Rihanna in 2019 turned down Super Bowl LIV, citing her support of Colin Kaepernick and his fight against police brutality and racial injustice.
ARIZONA STATE
FanBuzz

The 9 NFL Teams Who Could Hit the Lamar Jackson Jackpot this Offseason

With all the looming speculation around Lamar Jackson to come this offseason, the idea that the quarterback could be traded has become a fan favorite. And after the Baltimore Ravens signed off-ball linebacker Roquan Smith to a five-year, $100 million deal, the idea that Lamar's next contract might come from a new team is the topic of conversation.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanBuzz

Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor Are Proving that Texas A&M Is a Basketball School, Too

When you think SEC hoops, a few programs immediately jump to mind. One, obviously, is Kentucky. Even though the Wildcats failed to qualify for the tournament two years ago and lost to Saint Peter's in the first round last season, coach John Calipari is still able to recruit top talent to Lexington every season. Rick Barnes has turned Tennessee into a perennial contender over the past five seasons. Bruce Pearl and Auburn made it all the way to the Final Four just a few seasons ago. And this year, Alabama has ranked in the top 10 of the AP Top 25 since December.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FanBuzz

FanBuzz

