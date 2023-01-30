Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDallas, TX
Star NFL Receiver Undergoes Multiple SurgeriesOnlyHomersDallas, TX
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Brick and Bones to Open in GarlandSteven DoyleGarland, TX
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Ex-Auburn football assistant blocks a bunch of Auburn media members on Twitter... for some reason?
Apparently Coach Ike Hilliard has caught the ol' block bug from his former head coach.
Top Louisiana Athlete Names LSU in Final 3, Sets Commitment Date
Lafayette native Ju'Juan Johnson includes the Tigers in his final three schools, decision inching closer.
South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler makes final recruiting pitch to 5-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor
Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor plans to commit on National Signing Day, but before that, teams are making their final pitches to him. Michigan, Oregon, Maryland, Miami and South Carolina are among the schools still in contention to land him, and each have visited his family over the past few weeks in their home. Current recruits from the programs have been pushing for him on social media as well, and on Tuesday, South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler joined in on South Carolina’s efforts.
Sporting News
Panthers owner David Tepper admits Matt Rhule hire was 'mistake': 'I could have run a better process'
The Matt Rhule era did not go as planned for the Panthers, and owner David Tepper took the blame for it at a Tuesday news conference. Tepper acknowledged while introducing Carolina's new head coach, Frank Reich, that he had learned a lot about the NFL's hiring process since he made Rhule his first coaching hire in 2020.
Has Ran Carthon already drafted Ryan Tannehill's replacement as Tennessee Titans QB in 2023?
After serving in the front office to advise several decisions on the San Francisco 49ers' quarterbacks, general manager Ran Carthon came to Nashville with a mission. Carthon served as a director of player personnel with the 49ers and was on the executive board when the team acquired Jimmy Garoppolo and drafted Trey Lance and Brock Purdy. As he begins his work with the Titans, Carthon will face a decision on retaining Ryan Tannehill or replacing him...
Georgia Tech was the Right Move for Bailey Stockton
At one time, Georgia Tech was a completely foreign place to Bailey Stockton. The slot receiver from Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, Georgia (just outside of Athens) had never been to campus and had never had that first-hand experience with the program or its facilities. That changed on a...
Turmoil in Lexington? Coach Calipari and Kentucky's AD No Longer on Speaking Terms
Despite a small run of success in recent weeks, things don't appear great in Lexington, Kentucky. The seat has become very warm for John Calipari, coach of the University of Kentucky Wildcats. It's clear that members of Big Blue Nation are frustrated with Calipari, and frustrations were at an all-time high after getting blown out by Alabama 78-52, and then following that up by being upset by South Carolina at home 71-68. In the latest AP rankings, West Virginia, Nevada, Oral Roberts and Saint Louis all got more votes than Kentucky did. How many more votes? Well, the Wildcats received zero votes, so does it really matter?
Musselman's Unplanned Handling of Walsh Unlocks Key to Future Wins
Unique stat indicates Hogs' coach may have key to be more consistent in SEC play
Adam Schefter Shares What Led to Cowboys, Kellen Moore Parting Ways
If you blinked, you missed it. On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore following their early exit from the playoffs. Less than 24 hours later, the Los Angeles Chargers announced Moore will be their new offensive coordinator, replacing Joe Lombardi. That’s quite the whirlwind. So,...
atozsports.com
College football insider gives the latest on Alabama’s attempt to hire Jeremy Pruitt
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is reportedly trying to hire former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt as his defensive coordinator in Tuscaloosa. Pruitt previously served as Alabama’s defensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017. He was also on Alabama’s staff in various roles from 2007 to 2012.
The Chicago Bears and the Importance of the No. 1 Pick in the NFL Draft
When the Indianapolis Colts took on the Houston Texans in Week 18 of the NFL's season, most were concerned about other games going on. In the sportsbook, the game would be played in the very corner, barely in sight as its ugliness should've scared away most viewers. Somehow, a game with such little appeal had dramatic consequences. With a loss, Houston would have qualified for the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft. There was plenty of incentive for the team to lose the game. Instead, the Texans pulled off a miracle.
College Football World Reacts To Alabama Coordinator Report
Another option has emerged for Alabama's next defensive coordinator. According to Tony Tsoukalas of Tide Illustrated, Todd Grantham is a "viable candidate" for the position if the Crimson Tide can't hire their preferred choice, Jeremy Pruitt. Grantham spent the 2022 season as an analyst for Alabama ...
Alabama breaks program record with historic rout of Vanderbilt
The No. 4 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide suffered one of the worst upset losses of the college basketball season last weekend against Oklahoma. They made sure to correct that in emphatic fashion in their next matchup against Vanderbilt, breaking a program record with a beatdown on Tuesday. Alabama practically had the game won by halftime, Read more... The post Alabama breaks program record with historic rout of Vanderbilt appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Rihanna's Super Bowl Boycott: Supporting Colin Kaepernick Kept Her Away from the NFL
Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII halftime show, presented by Apple Music, is set to be one of the best in years. With recent halftime performers such as Maroon 5 (Super Bowl LIII), last year's salute to Los Angeles and hip-hop (Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg) and The Weeknd (during Tom Brady's final Super Bowl win), the Barbados-born singer is maybe the most anticipated performer to take on the NFL's biggest stage -- especially while her fans, "The Rihanna Navy," wait for the Grammy winner's latest album to drop. However, some have not forgotten that Rihanna in 2019 turned down Super Bowl LIV, citing her support of Colin Kaepernick and his fight against police brutality and racial injustice.
The 9 NFL Teams Who Could Hit the Lamar Jackson Jackpot this Offseason
With all the looming speculation around Lamar Jackson to come this offseason, the idea that the quarterback could be traded has become a fan favorite. And after the Baltimore Ravens signed off-ball linebacker Roquan Smith to a five-year, $100 million deal, the idea that Lamar's next contract might come from a new team is the topic of conversation.
Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor Are Proving that Texas A&M Is a Basketball School, Too
When you think SEC hoops, a few programs immediately jump to mind. One, obviously, is Kentucky. Even though the Wildcats failed to qualify for the tournament two years ago and lost to Saint Peter's in the first round last season, coach John Calipari is still able to recruit top talent to Lexington every season. Rick Barnes has turned Tennessee into a perennial contender over the past five seasons. Bruce Pearl and Auburn made it all the way to the Final Four just a few seasons ago. And this year, Alabama has ranked in the top 10 of the AP Top 25 since December.
FanBuzz
Atlanta, GA
26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.https://fanbuzz.com/
Comments / 0