Nashville, AR Food Bank Distribution For Wednesday 2/1, Postponed

UPDATE: Harvest Regional Food Bank was going to be in Howard County with its TEFAP USDA Commodity Mobile Pantry this Wednesday, February 1, the weather has changed that. Harvest Regional Food Bank will distribute TEFAP USDA Commodities directly from their truck on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, starting at 9:00 am and lasting until approximately 11:00 am or until all boxes have been distributed.
NASHVILLE, AR
Crossing County Lines With This In East Texas Is Illegal

That's right, as in "against the law." What is it you ask? Firewood. Taking firewood out of the eleven Texas counties listed below is illegal. Six of the counties are in East Texas and two of them under this State mandated firewood Quarantine are Bowie and Cass. What does that mean, it means if you cut it here, you burn it here.
TEXAS STATE
NE Texas Murder Trial Underway

The murder trial of ravis Turner is underway in Bowie County. He’s accused of killing his girlfriend, 29-year-old Jennifer Garrett. Her body was found in August of 2021 at a residence in Texarkana and Turner was arrested later that same day. The trial is expected to last about a week.
TEXARKANA, TX
Texarkana & Surrounding Areas School Closings & Delays

It is a cold, wet morning and in parts of the Texarkana area there is more than just rain there is some freezing rain and a little bit of snow. Freezing rain is nothing to take lightly. There are some area schools that have closed today or have a delayed opening today Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
TEXARKANA, TX
Hope police log

Jonathan Sinyard, 38, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Delphine Pearce, 60, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Corey Beavers, 40, Texarkana, TX Failure to Appear. Stephanie Jones, 63, of Little Rock, AR Failure to Comply. Wilbert Johnson Jr., 35, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. 1.25.23. Johnathan Bobo, 43,...
HOPE, AR
Some Parts of Arkansas Without Power+Texarkana School Closings

Old Man Winter is working overtime some parts of Northern Arkansas are without power due to freezing rain and sleet that continues to push across much of the state. As of this morning, around 10,000 residential and businesses in Region 8 had no electricity in the Jonesboro, Arkansas area. Meanwhile, Entergy Arkansas has reported stating that by 11 a.m., that number had dwindled to 3,779 customers. Work crews have been working hard to restore power as quickly as possible for that area. The counties affected the hardest by the power outage were Crittenden and Mississippi Counties.
TEXARKANA, TX
Here Are Some Great Things to do This Weekend in Texarkana Jan 27 & 28

The weekend is here! Why does it seem so long to get here and then in a flash it's over? A study, once reported that to make the most of a weekend and make it 'feel' longer is to go out and do something. You are creating memories instead at events instead of just relaxing on the sofa. So, check out these events around town this weekend and make your weekend seem longer!
TEXARKANA, AR
Queen City PD: Older trucks may be theft targets

Drivers of older model Dodge, Ford, and Chevy trucks have been the target of thefts in recent months, with the stolen vehicles being subsequently used for attempted ATM thefts. Police remind truck owners to be sure they lock up their vehicles to keep them from being easy targets. The Hope...
TEXARKANA, AR
Freezing rain remains possible into Wednesday morning

A mixture of rain and freezing rain will continue across the ArkLaTex Tuesday night. The threat of ice will end Wednesday with attention turning to the threat of flood-producing rain Wednesday night and Thursday. A warming trend begins Friday with sunshine. The chance of ice will be highest Tuesday night:...
SHREVEPORT, LA
