This Atlanta man is giving away billionsAsh JurbergAtlanta, TX
Walmart Location in Vine City Undergoes Changes to Become MarketplaceBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, TX
The Cake House was rocking it at their grand opening SaturdayTracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death RowJade Talks CrimeSimms, TX
Weird Science : The day it rained fish in TexasJack BeaversTexarkana, TX
Third Annual Best Chili Cook-Off to benefit Hands-on Texarkana
The Sportsplex by HealthCARE Express will be hosting the 3 rd Annual Best Chili in Texarkana Chili Cook-Off to benefit Hands-on Texarkana. Fire up the stove, brown up the meat, and spice up the sauce. The Sportsplex by HealthCARE is hosting its third annual Chili Cook-off on February 11,from 4...
Nashville, AR Food Bank Distribution For Wednesday 2/1, Postponed
UPDATE: Harvest Regional Food Bank was going to be in Howard County with its TEFAP USDA Commodity Mobile Pantry this Wednesday, February 1, the weather has changed that. Harvest Regional Food Bank will distribute TEFAP USDA Commodities directly from their truck on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, starting at 9:00 am and lasting until approximately 11:00 am or until all boxes have been distributed.
Crossing County Lines With This In East Texas Is Illegal
That's right, as in "against the law." What is it you ask? Firewood. Taking firewood out of the eleven Texas counties listed below is illegal. Six of the counties are in East Texas and two of them under this State mandated firewood Quarantine are Bowie and Cass. What does that mean, it means if you cut it here, you burn it here.
Newly Opened Texarkana Restaurant Features Sweet Tooth Cravings
The first thing you will see when you walk into the newly opened Monjunis in Texarkana is a wall of lighted colored bottles and the second thing you will see is all the colorful cupcakes and cakes from Buttercups, a longtime Louisiana tradition. Buttercups Cupcakes. Shreveport-Bossier has two boutique shops...
Don’t Miss a Look Back in History & Texarkana’s Famous Postcard
Texarkana's Sesquicentennial continues all year as we have the chance to learn about the history of our great town. TXK150 along with the Texarkana Museum Systems will present a special program that will look back in time and the history of one of Texarkana's famous postcards. It's a long tradition...
NE Texas Murder Trial Underway
The murder trial of ravis Turner is underway in Bowie County. He’s accused of killing his girlfriend, 29-year-old Jennifer Garrett. Her body was found in August of 2021 at a residence in Texarkana and Turner was arrested later that same day. The trial is expected to last about a week.
Amnesty Program Being Offered to Citizens With Warrants
The City of Texarkana, Texas Municipal Court recently offered an Amnesty Program that began Wednesday, February 1, 2023, until Monday, April 17, 2023. Citizens with an outstanding warrant with Texarkana, Texas Municipal Court may come in before the April date and settle their warrant without being arrested. According to a...
Texarkana & Surrounding Areas School Closings & Delays
It is a cold, wet morning and in parts of the Texarkana area there is more than just rain there is some freezing rain and a little bit of snow. Freezing rain is nothing to take lightly. There are some area schools that have closed today or have a delayed opening today Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
See Amazingly Insane Stunts at Motto Xtreme Circus in Texarkana
If you are looking for some fun, I mean super extreme action then this is for you. This isn't anything like a traditional circus. No this is a Motto Xtreme Circus and it's coming to Texarkana. This is a high-energy show that combines action sports with circus feats and it's...
Don’t Miss 33rd Annual Kid’s Fishing Day Tomorrow at Lake Bob Sandlin
Texas State Parks is celebrating its 100-year anniversary all year long and one of the events is happening this weekend at Lake Bob Sandlin State Park near Pittsburg, Texas... the 33rd Annual Kid's Fishing Day!. Moms and dads, tomorrow is the day for some fishing fun at Lake Bob Sandlin...
Texarkana Braces for Possible Ice Storm Praying Not Like in 2000
The Texarkana area is under a Winter Weather Advisory from the National Weather Service with the potential of freezing rain or a winter mix with some ice accumulation possible. I don't know about you but every time I hear mention of ice in the weather forecasts I automatically think of...
Hope police log
Jonathan Sinyard, 38, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Delphine Pearce, 60, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Corey Beavers, 40, Texarkana, TX Failure to Appear. Stephanie Jones, 63, of Little Rock, AR Failure to Comply. Wilbert Johnson Jr., 35, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. 1.25.23. Johnathan Bobo, 43,...
Sulphur Springs Man Arrest for Unlawful Possesion of a Firearm
January 31, 2023 – Convicted felon Jordan Christopher Martin, age 37, was arrested by the Hopkins County Sheriff Department for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Martin, a former resident of Longview Tx now resides in Hopkins County. Martin was indicted in Harrison County Texas for aggravated...
Some Parts of Arkansas Without Power+Texarkana School Closings
Old Man Winter is working overtime some parts of Northern Arkansas are without power due to freezing rain and sleet that continues to push across much of the state. As of this morning, around 10,000 residential and businesses in Region 8 had no electricity in the Jonesboro, Arkansas area. Meanwhile, Entergy Arkansas has reported stating that by 11 a.m., that number had dwindled to 3,779 customers. Work crews have been working hard to restore power as quickly as possible for that area. The counties affected the hardest by the power outage were Crittenden and Mississippi Counties.
Here Are Some Great Things to do This Weekend in Texarkana Jan 27 & 28
The weekend is here! Why does it seem so long to get here and then in a flash it's over? A study, once reported that to make the most of a weekend and make it 'feel' longer is to go out and do something. You are creating memories instead at events instead of just relaxing on the sofa. So, check out these events around town this weekend and make your weekend seem longer!
Wreck Closes 271 Between Talco And Bogata
They are reporting icy roads on 271 south. Please drive with care. For the latest road conditions, go to www.drivetexas.org.
Queen City PD: Older trucks may be theft targets
Drivers of older model Dodge, Ford, and Chevy trucks have been the target of thefts in recent months, with the stolen vehicles being subsequently used for attempted ATM thefts. Police remind truck owners to be sure they lock up their vehicles to keep them from being easy targets. The Hope...
Multiple East Texas school districts cancel, delay classes Tuesday due to wintry weather
Wintry weather is impacting several school districts in East Texas. Many were closed Monday, and some have late starts or cancelations on Tuesday due to flooded roadways and poor road conditions. Big Sandy ISD - 10 a.m. start Tuesday. Gladewater ISD - 2-hour delayed start Tuesday. Ore City ISD: 10...
Freezing rain remains possible into Wednesday morning
A mixture of rain and freezing rain will continue across the ArkLaTex Tuesday night. The threat of ice will end Wednesday with attention turning to the threat of flood-producing rain Wednesday night and Thursday. A warming trend begins Friday with sunshine. The chance of ice will be highest Tuesday night:...
Texarkana Police Arrest 71 Year old Grandmother & Grandson For Deadly Conduct
Wow, just wow. Texarkana Texas Police have arrested a 71-year-old grandmother from Texarkana along with her grandson for deadly conduct. It all happened Tuesday morning January 31 when TTDP arrested 71-year-old Helen Sanders and her 16-year-old son at her home on Casteel Street. Sanders' grandson got into a fight with...
