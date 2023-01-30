ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Lake, NC

sandhillssentinel.com

Harbor Freight opens in Aberdeen

Harbor Freight Tools opened its doors in Aberdeen on Tuesday for a soft opening to the public. The store will officially celebrate its grand opening on Feb. 18. The store is located at 1379 N Sandhills Blvd in the Town and Country shopping center and is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
ABERDEEN, NC
cbs17

Police identify man killed in Spring Lake break-in

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified the Spring Lake man they say was killed by someone who broke into his home. The Spring Lake Police Department said Thursday that Charles Michael Conley, 26, was killed in the home invasion just after 10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Fourth Street.
SPRING LAKE, NC
WRAL

Deadly home invasion in Spring Lake

New overnight, a deadly home invasion in Spring Lake. Police said it happened just after 10 last night.The suspect(s) got into the house and shot a man. New overnight, a deadly home invasion in Spring Lake. Police said it happened just after 10 last night.The suspect(s) got into the house and shot a man.
SPRING LAKE, NC
coastalreview.org

Bladen farm suspected in release of animal waste into creek

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources is investigating the release of tens of thousands of gallons of animal waste into a Bladen County creek over the weekend. A recirculation pipe failure is suspected in discharging what is estimated to be nearly 30,000 gallons of untreated...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

4th person arrested for July killing in Spring Lake, sheriff’s office says

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A fourth person has been arrested for their role the death of a man in Spring Lake in July 2022. Davinus Jamel Elliott was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in the 800 block of Bedrock Drive in Fayetteville for an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder, felony conspiracy and an order for arrest for a true bill of indictment for these same charges, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said.
SPRING LAKE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Southern Pines Chipotle opening Feb. 2

A much-anticipated addition to the Moore County restaurant scene will soon be opening its doors after a long wait, with the grand opening of the new Chipotle on Thursday, Feb. 2. The new location, situated on Highway 15-501 in Southern Pines, has been under construction for several months and is finally ready to open for business and welcoming diners of the Sandhills.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
wpde.com

Death investigation underway on Meadow Road in Robeson Co.

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a death Wednesday morning at the intersection of Meadow Road and Hornet Road, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Community members said a body was found in that area. Wilkins said homicide investigators are working the incident. He added more...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Child hit by vehicle in Raleigh on Six Forks Road, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night in Raleigh, police said. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department said a child was hit by a vehicle on Six Forks and East Millbrook roads in Raleigh. Police said the child has non-life-threatening...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Woman says Raleigh car dealer deceived her during sale

Jackie Boulter thought she was buying a car from a private seller, another person online. But records show the seller did not own the car. He was actually an employee at a local dealership and was selling the car through the business. Boulter shared a picture of the shiny, pre-owned...
RALEIGH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Elizabethtown experiencing technical difficulties

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Tuesday night, The Town of Elizabethtown sent out an advisory to the community regarding technical difficulties. The advisory stated that their computer system is experiencing difficulties that disable the town’s ability to process administrative actions until the problem is resolved. This is affecting all...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC

