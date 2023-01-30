Read full article on original website
Driver injured in shooting on Dumbarton Bridge
FREMONT-- A driver was injured Wednesday afternoon in a car-to-car shooting on the Dumbarton Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol. The shooting was reported about 12:30 p.m. on the eastbound direction of the span, west of Thornton Avenue, the CHP said. The driver was hospitalized with minor injuries and is expected to recover. A CHP spokesperson said it wasn't known if he was hit by gunfire. No suspects have been arrested. No other information was available from the CHP about the shooting.
KTVU FOX 2
28-year-old woman killed on Castro Valley freeway ID'd
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A young woman who got out of a Chevrolet Malibu on the freeway in Castro Valley and then was struck by an oncoming Honda CRV has been identified. The Alameda County Coroner said Amber Reaves, 28, of Turlock is the person who was killed Monday morning at Interstate Highway 580 and the 238 connector about 5 a.m.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Placerville Multiple-Vehicle Crash Causes Three Injuries
Accident Near Mosquito Road Sends Three People to the Hospital. A multiple-vehicle crash northeast of Placerville on January 26 resulted in three injuries. The accident occurred around 4:12 p.m. just north of Mosquito Road and Volz Lane. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), one of the vehicles overturned in the roadway.
Repairs underway after two cars fall through eroded San Joaquin County street
SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. — Construction work is now underway on Kasson Road near Durham Ferry Road in San Joaquin County, 15 days after erosion led to a sinkhole which forced the closure of the roadway. "During the storms, the weekend before last, a detention basin above this section of...
Hit-and-run suspect arrested in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The suspect who allegedly hit a pedestrian with their vehicle Sunday was arrested, according to the Fairfield Police Department. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Beck Avenue after a witness reported seeing a vehicle swerve into the center median, hit a person walking between the double lines and driving away. The victim was left with major injuries, according to officials.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Double Fatality Accident After Driver Runs Red Light
Driver Runs Red Light, Leading to a Double Fatality Accident. A double fatality accident occurred in South Sacramento recently after a driver ran a red light, striking another vehicle, which was pushed into a Ford van. The accident happened at the Florin Road intersection with French Road a little after 10:15 p.m. When the driver, who was in a Toyota, ran the light, he hit a Nissan driven by a Sacramento woman, Stephanie Phan Ha, age 49. A passenger in the vehicle was Linh Phan, age 42. Both women died as a result of the collision.
One dead in three-vehicle crash on SR-4 near Martinez
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One person died after two SUVs collided with a disabled vehicle on State Route 4, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 4:17 a.m., CHP was informed of a three-vehicle crash on the westbound side of SR-4, just east of Pine Street. CHP says a Ford hatchback with one […]
KTVU FOX 2
Person dies on Highway 4 in Martinez
MARTINEZ, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 4 in Martinez early Wednesday because of a fatal traffic collision. Officers responded to a 4:17 a.m. report of a collision involving multiple vehicles near the Pine Street off-ramp. One person died during the crash. KTVU...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Manteca
(KTXL) — A pedestrian was killed Monday morning in Stockton after they were hit by a car that then fled from the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol Stockton Office. — Video Above: Truck falls into sinkhole near Tracy CHP said that the accident occurred near State Route 120 and French Camp Road outside […]
Police arrest suspect in homicide involving 18-year-old victim in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA - A suspect is in custody as police investigate a homicide involving that happened in Rancho Cordova, authorities said Wednesday.Details about the incident are limited, but a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the victim was an 18-year-old woman.Sheriff's deputies were called at around 1:15 p.m. to the scene in the 3000 block of Ramsgate Way, just off Mather Field Road.Further information on the suspect was not yet available.
Man dies weeks after Suisun City stabbing
SUISUN CITY, Calif. — An assault investigation has now turned into a homicide investigation weeks after a man was stabbed in Suisun City. According to a news release, officers responded to the hospital around 10 a.m. on Jan. 15 for a man who had been dropped off hours earlier with puncture wounds.
17-year-old shot in South Sacramento, taken to hospital with life threatening injuries
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 17-year-old was shot in South Sacramento Tuesday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. The shooting took place at the park near Power Inn Road and Meadowhaven Drive around 7:30 p.m. The teenager was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries, according to officials.
Homeless man arrested, accused of attacking Sac Metro firefighter
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a homeless man was caught on camera assaulting a Sac Metro firefighter. According to Sac Metro Fire Capt. Parker Wilbourn it happened on Jan. 17 as the crew was filling up at a gas station on Elverta Road and Dutch Haven Boulevard in Elverta.
2nd man arrested after fire at Moore's Riverboat Restaurant in Isleton
ISLETON, Calif. — A second man is now in custody after a July fire at the historic Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant in Isleton. The River Delta Fire District announced the arrest of Rolly ‘Brian’ Byrd, suspected of arson, Wednesday. The district says they’ll release more information in the coming weeks.
Suspect arrested in deadly I-5 shooting in Stockton, CHP says
(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said they made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened on Interstate 5 in Stockton. •Video Above: Truck falls into sinkhole in Tracy The shooting happened near I-5 and March Lane on Jan. 26, and officers were notified of the shooting around 9:05 p.m. At the scene, officers […]
1 dead, 1 injured in South Sacramento house fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person died and another was taken to the hospital after a fire Tuesday night, according to officials. The fire started at the 7900 block of Albion Way, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Officials say upon arrival there was heavy smoke and fire conditions with...
'A whole different beast': Sac Metro firefighters face new challenges with electric vehicle fires
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — With more electric vehicles on the road, firefighters are updating their training to better respond to the new technology. A Tesla heading eastbound on Highway 50 near Sunrise in Sacramento County caught fire Saturday, nearly costing the driver her life. “This incident could have been...
KTVU FOX 2
Young woman dies on I-580 after exiting car: CHP
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A 28-year-old woman from Turlock who appeared to have exited out of a car died Monday morning at Interstate Highway 580 and the 238 connector in Castro Valley. The California Highway Patrol reported the accident about 5 a.m. Sgt. Daniel Jacowitz told KTVU that early reports...
Incidents involving big rigs on wb I-80 in Vacaville, Richmond slow morning traffic in East Bay
A jackknifed big rig in Richmond that caused a fuel spill and a crash between seven cars and a big rig in Vacaville created traffic issues on westbound I-80.
