FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KING-5
Dramatic rescues during fire at dog daycare
Seattle Fire said the blaze is under control and all workers are accounted for. Crews were working to rescue some of the over 100 dogs staying at the facility.
Crews rescue dogs after fire at Seattle dog daycare facility
SEATTLE — A dryer fire at a Seattle dog daycare facility put more than 100 dogs in danger, but firefighters were able to clear the building just after noon. The fire was first reported before 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the 13000 block of Lake City Way NE. Seattle...
Homeowners checking on possible raccoon nest in front yard, locked out of home by intruder
SEATTLE — A man is in custody early Thursday morning after police said he barricaded himself inside a home in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. The Seattle Police Department was called just before midnight when homeowners said they were locked out of their home. The homeowners told police they were in the front yard because they thought a raccoon was nesting. The suspect found an opening, got inside the house and locked the homeowners out.
KOMO News
Man arrested after barricading himself in stranger's home in Wallingford
SEATTLE — A man was taken into custody early Thursday morning after an hours-long standoff in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), a man in "crisis mode" barricaded himself inside someone's home near the intersection of North 46th Street and Burke Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the homeowners did not know the man who entered their home and barricaded himself inside.
Man shot in White Center Wednesday night; 2 suspects escape
On Wednesday night, Feb. 1, 2023, just before 11 p.m,, the King County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 9700 block of 8th Place SW in White Center. Deputies arrived and located a male adult victim with gunshot injuries, who was transported to Harborview...
KOMO News
115 dogs rescued after doggy daycare catches fire in Seattle's Lake City area
SEATTLE — More than a hundred dogs were rescued after the doggy daycare they were in caught fire in north Seattle Wednesday morning. The fire was reported just before 11 a.m. in the 13000 block of Lake City Way Northeast. The fire began inside the Dog Resort, a dog daycare and boarding business, that's across the street from the Fred Meyer in the Lake City neighborhood.
KING-5
BREAKING: SWAT teams surround Seattle home after intruder locks homeowners out
Some Seattle homeowners found themselves locked out after an intruder slipped inside while they were outside checking on some raccoons. A standoff with police ensued.
Man stabbed in University District, suspects not yet located
Seattle police responded to a report of rocks being thrown at a man but quickly learned a man had been stabbed Tuesday evening in University District. When officers arrived just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of NE 45th Street and University Way Northeast, a man was found with a non-life-threatening stab wound to his chest. It was reported the 53-year-old male victim was in an alleyway visiting a nearby business when a man and woman approached him.
KOMO News
16-year-old driver shot and killed in Tacoma identified
TACOMA, Wash — The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the 16-year-old shot and killed in Tacoma last month as Wyatt Owens. The medical examiner released his identity on Thursday along with the cause and manner of his death ruling that his death was a homicide. On the evening...
'We are in disbelief': Community mourns loss of man killed in Renton shooting spree
RENTON, Wash. — Friends of Mahamadou Kabba are trying to heal after he died last week from injuries when he was shot multiple times during a shooting spree in Renton. “We are still in shock. We are still in mourning. It’s unbelievable. We are in disbelief, some people still don’t want to believe the fact that this is true,” said Sulayman Jawara, one of Kabba’s close friends.
q13fox.com
1 dead after deadly collision with train in Puyallup Valley, investigation underway
PUYALLUP, Wash. - One person is dead after they were hit by a train in the Puyallup Valley on Wednesday, authorities say. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Officer (PCSO), deputies responded to the 4500 block of Pioneer Way E near Chief Leschi Schools at around 9:20 a.m for a deadly collision.
KOMO News
1 person shot in Lakewood robbery, police searching for shooter
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Pierce County deputies are investigating a robbery that resulted in someone getting shot in a 7-11 parking lot. Around 1:21 p.m., deputies received a call reporting that someone had been shot near a 7-11 located at 10649 108th Ave SW. Deputies say that two people were...
q13fox.com
Woman arrested, suspected of drive-by shooting in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE - A 35-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for firing several gunshots in downtown Seattle, then driving away. Officers were called around 7:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired near Second Ave and Bell St. Witness accounts say a woman was in a fight with a man, which led to her firing a handgun. She then put the gun in the trunk of her car and sped away.
q13fox.com
Tacoma police investigating homicide after woman found dead in home
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead inside a Tacoma home Wednesday morning. Officers responded to South 8th Street and South Anderson Street for a report of a woman asking for help for her son who was having a mental health crisis. When...
KOMO News
Harborview Medical Center sees 'dramatic increase' in gunshot patients
SEATTLE — New data from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle shows the staff at the level 1 trauma center treated 526 patients with gunshot wounds in 2022. Dr. Eileen Bulger, the chief of surgery at Harborview, said the hospital has recorded a "dramatic increase" in firearm injury cases since 2020. That year the hospital treated 401 gunshot wound victims. That number has been increasing since 2018 when the hospital treated 308 gunshot victims.
Train hits, kills person in Puyallup Wednesday morning
A person was hit and killed on the train tracks in Puyallup Wednesday morning, authorities report. Sound Transit confirms that a southbound Sounder train hit a person on the tracks. The person was not at a crossing. The accident happened at Stewart Ave. and 19th Street NW in Puyallup. We...
KOMO News
Owners turn to community for help after Shoreline restaurant hit by thieves again
SHORELINE, Wash. — The owners of a family-run restaurant in Shoreline are looking for help from the city and community following a second break-in that has left them shaken. Insuk Kim said she and her husband, Young Jim Kim, are afraid of what could happen next. They opened Nara Chinese Restaurant 16 years ago 15033 Aurora Ave N and said many of the problems only started recently.
KING-5
Collision on southbound I-5 causing 9-mile backup
SEATTLE — A collision on southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle is blocking all but the HOV lane. The collision occurred near South Spokane Street and is causing a nine-mile backup. Law enforcement is warning drivers to expect delays and urging them to take alternate routes if possible. Due to...
foodsafetynews.com
Well-known Seattle restaurant at the center of outbreak investigation
Seattle’s popular Tamarind Tree Vietnamese restaurant plans by the end of 2023 to move from its location of the past 20 years in the Little Saigon district of the International District to a more uptown building on Capitol Hill. What Tam Nguyen, owner of Tamarind Tree, did not plan...
A 20-year old passenger dies in a single car accident on I705 / SR509 ramp in Tacoma Around
Tacoma - At 1:21 PM, February 1, 2023, Washington State Patrol were called to the scene of a fatal collision on the ramp of SR509 and I705 in Tacoma. Johiadia Sealley, a 24-year old, male from Tacoma was driving his vehicle Southbound on SR509 approaching I705 Northbound, when he entered the ramp and left the roadway, striking the barrier. His passenger, a 20- year old, Jalisa Paden, was found deceased at the scene. The other passenger in the vehicle, 20-year old, Abraham Rodriguez, was unharmed.
