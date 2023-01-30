Florida Authorities Arrest ‘The Pooping Perpetrator’ for Burglary After Suspect Jumped Naked into River and was Rescued by Police

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodFlorida State
Popular food chain opening new location in FloridaKristen WaltersFort Myers, FL
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Florida witness videotapes two rectangle-shaped objects hovering nearbyRoger MarshPunta Gorda, FL
Related
Fort Myers Police Officer on paid leave after arrest
Fort Myers Police Department Officer Stevens Zuniga was arrested and charged with battery in Cape Coral on Sunday morning.
NBC 2
Three suspects broke into Golden Gate High School, stole more than $8,100
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– The Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a burglary that happened at Golden Gate High School on Jan. 30. Thieves entered multiple areas of the school and stole items including $8,100, an Apple TV, and a Cannon digital camera, according to CCSO. They entered...
Man sentenced to 30 months in prison for sneaking into teen's bedroom
A man's been sentenced to 30 months in jail after he was caught in the bed of a sleeping teenager in a Southwest Florida home last year.
NBC 2
Three wanted for stealing nearly $10K in auto parts and tools from Punta Gorda store
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying three men who stole nearly $10,000 worth of auto parts and tools from MSB Auto Parts in Punta Gorda. In the photos provided by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, two of the men are wearing camouflage...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier detectives look into teen found in Texas in missing child’s case
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:588ec3f28506ec1cd1510418 Player Element ID: 6319616350112. A young man found in Texas has Collier deputies working to determine if he could be a Southwest Florida child missing since 2009. Six-year-old...
WINKNEWS.com
Woman behind ‘Lights for Layla’ fraud accused of violating probation by not paying restitution
The woman who pled guilty to misusing money donated to add lights where a Lee County student was killed at a bus stop is expected in court after being accused of failing to pay restitution ordered by the court. According to court documents, Randi Romanoff, 33, failed to pay the...
Safe stolen from Cape Coral living room, contained over $100,000 in cash and more
Cape Coral police were called to a home yesterday after the residents reported forced entry and a stolen safe. According to the Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD), the caller stated that no one was home for approximately 30 minutes. Upon returning home, the victims found both the back sliding glass door and the door to the side fence open.
Punta Gorda man arrested on drug charges
Deputies arrested a Punta Gorda man for possession of cocaine and marijuana following a traffic stop on Monday.
Man injured in Immokalee shooting
IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A man was injured in a shooting in Immokalee early Sunday morning following a fight, officials said. Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to the incident on Fahrney Street around 1:27 A.M. CCSO confirmed the man was shot twice and was rushed...
Collier County Police find body floating in an Immokalee lake
The Collier County Sheriff's Office have found a body of a man floating in an Immokalee lake on Monday evening
police1.com
‘Pooping perpetrator’ located and arrested for restaurant break-in after viral video
A marine unit located the nude man, who was caught on camera breaking into a restaurant and defecating on the floor, swimming in the Caloosahatchee River — By Mark Price. A Florida burglary suspect has been dubbed the “pooping perpetrator” after detectives made a disgusting find at the crime scene.
NBC 2
Truck crashes into Cape Coral canal
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A driver made a splash after crashing into a canal in Cape Coral, near El Dolrado Boulevard and Tropicana Parkway. The driver was standing on top of his fully submerged pickup truck when Cape Coral firefighters and police got to the scene. Dale Raleigh, who...
Investigation underway after body found floating in lake near Immokalee apartment complex
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office tells NBC2 News that their investigation has ruled a man drowned inside a pond inside the Jubilation Gated Community off of Serenity Way and Lake Trafford Road. A resident living in a nearby home called authorities after spotting the body floating facedown at around...
Search for owner underway after antique gold watch discovered in Cape Coral park
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — You can find good fishing and a place to relax at Jaycee Park, but it’s not often you’ll strike gold. That’s what Sue Gibbons said happened on Monday while walking through the park. Gibbons said she saw her friend, also named Sue,...
Bicyclist dies after being hit by pickup truck in Cape Coral
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A bicyclist was killed Tuesday afternoon after he was hit by a pickup truck on Country Club Boulevard in Cape Coral. The man, identified as 71-year-old Lee Earl Cavanaugh, was riding north at the 1400 block of Country Club Blvd on the sidewalk on the east side of the road.
Click10.com
TROOPERS: ‘Smoking’ Mustang stopped doing 114 mph on dark Florida highway
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol has released video of a very reckless ride on a dark Florida highway. Troopers said they prevented a potential tragedy late Friday night, when they stopped this smoking Ford Mustang, which they say was going 114 mph on State Road 82.
WINKNEWS.com
South Trail Fire responds to five crashes in under an hour
Five different crashes, responded to by the South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District, involved either moderately or heavily damaged vehicles occurring Tuesday evening. According to the South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District, in less than an hour, South Trail Fire & Rescue went to the scenes...
Missing North Port woman found alive by K-9
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A missing 76-year-old woman was found wandering in the woods by a K-9 in Charlotte County. Marie Ginette Saint Hubert of North Port was found by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, according to the North Port Police Department. The woman left her home in...
Human remains discovered near Goodwill in Bonita Springs
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after human remains were found near a Goodwill store located in the Imperial Bonita Plaza on Bonita Beach Road. A medical examiner, as well as several Lee County deputies, were on scene investigating Wednesday afternoon. However, it’s not yet known how long...
1 seriously injured after vehicle rolls over in Naples crash
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A person is seriously injured after an SUV rolled over in a two-vehicle crash in Naples Wednesday evening. According to officials, at 6:56 p.m., Greater Naples Fire and Collier County emergency crews responded to the crash at Davis Boulevard and Market Street. The seriously injured...
Law & Crime
New York City, NY
104K+
Followers
13K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 0