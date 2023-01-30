ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Florida Authorities Arrest ‘The Pooping Perpetrator’ for Burglary After Suspect Jumped Naked into River and was Rescued by Police

By Jerry Lambe
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Collier detectives look into teen found in Texas in missing child’s case

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:588ec3f28506ec1cd1510418 Player Element ID: 6319616350112. A young man found in Texas has Collier deputies working to determine if he could be a Southwest Florida child missing since 2009. Six-year-old...
IMMOKALEE, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man injured in Immokalee shooting

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A man was injured in a shooting in Immokalee early Sunday morning following a fight, officials said. Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to the incident on Fahrney Street around 1:27 A.M. CCSO confirmed the man was shot twice and was rushed...
IMMOKALEE, FL
NBC 2

Truck crashes into Cape Coral canal

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A driver made a splash after crashing into a canal in Cape Coral, near El Dolrado Boulevard and Tropicana Parkway. The driver was standing on top of his fully submerged pickup truck when Cape Coral firefighters and police got to the scene. Dale Raleigh, who...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

South Trail Fire responds to five crashes in under an hour

Five different crashes, responded to by the South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District, involved either moderately or heavily damaged vehicles occurring Tuesday evening. According to the South Trail Fire Protection & Rescue Service District, in less than an hour, South Trail Fire & Rescue went to the scenes...
LEE COUNTY, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Missing North Port woman found alive by K-9

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A missing 76-year-old woman was found wandering in the woods by a K-9 in Charlotte County. Marie Ginette Saint Hubert of North Port was found by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, according to the North Port Police Department. The woman left her home in...
NORTH PORT, FL
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
104K+
Followers
13K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy