Read full article on original website
Related
Mountain Democrat
Preserve It! Plan your canning garden
Would-a, should-a, could-a. Tired of singing that old song in your head every year? We have time, right now, to plan our gardening to suit our preserving needs. Canning, dehydrating and freezing methods should all be considered when planning our garden as well as things you want to eat fresh out of the garden.
Mountain Democrat
GDPUD hears storm impacts update
At the Jan. 10 meeting of the Georgetown Divide Public Utility District General Manager Nicholas Schneider reported recent storms have allowed the district to fulfill obligations in the refill agreement with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation related to the temporary water transfer of 2,000 acre-feet to the Westlands Water District.
Mountain Democrat
Sinkhole repairs $360K
The city of Placerville is sinking money into two projects to repair sinkholes which appeared in town last month. Placerville’s City Council approved budgets totaling $359,280 on Jan. 24 for two projects to repair sinkholes that appeared in town last month. The storms which saturated the state in the...
Mountain Democrat
Soroptimists offer ACE training
Soroptimist Club of Placerville hosts Adverse Childhood Experiences training, 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at The Breakroom, 4131 South Shingle Road in Shingle Springs. ACEs can impact kids’ health and well-being. They can have long-term effects on adult health and wellness. Their consequences can affect families, communities, and even society. Thankfully, ACEs are preventable. This training will help you understand, recognize and prevent ACEs. Get the insights needed to create healthier, happier childhoods for kids today and bright futures for adults tomorrow.
Mountain Democrat
Electric pianos needed for local students
The Family Resource Center and Placerville Union School District seek 12 88-key electric pianos — new or used — for music lessons for low-income, homeless and foster students. The Family Resource Center works with homeless, low-income and foster students to make sure there are no barriers to their...
Mountain Democrat
Helicopter to patrol power lines for problem trees
The scheduled helicopter patrols are part of the company’s vegetation management program to detect dead and dying trees near power lines. Patrols will occur along several electric distribution lines located in the Kyburz, Twin Bridges, Strawberry and Meyers. “Helicopter patrols allow our crews to identify hazard trees that could...
Mountain Democrat
Cameron Park Lake reopens to foot traffic only
Cameron Park Lake and its facilities were hit with severe weather on New Year’s Eve that closed the lake and surrounding area for nearly a month. At the January Cameron Park Lake meeting Cameron Park Community Services District Parks Superintendent of Parks Mike Grassle provided an update regarding the status of damages and repairs.
Mountain Democrat
Unicorn fans rally for Cadee
A whimsical request from 7-year-old Cadee Minnick couldn’t be denied. El Dorado County Animal Services Chief Officer Henry Brzezinski became friends with the little girl after she wrote a letter asking permission to have … a unicorn. “(I) would like your approval, if I can find one, to...
Mountain Democrat
Concert celebrates Cohen’s moving music
NEVADA CITY — Paul Emery presents A Thousand Kisses Deep: The Songs of Leonard Cohen, a reprise of the triumphant tribute to one of the most fascinating and enigmatic singer/songwriters at the Nevada Theatre Feb. 3 & 4. The lineup includes stellar northern California musicians — Paul Emery, Anni...
Comments / 0