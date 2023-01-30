ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DBLTAP

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

When Does LoLdle Refresh?

LoLdle is a website that contains five different gamemodes that are similar to the popular Wordle game. LoLdle is meant for League of Legends players that are interested in testing their knowledge about the game, characters, and lore. There are different game modes including champion quotes, skin splash arts, and...
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Anniversary Collection Event 2023 Skins Leaked

Apex Legends' Anniversary Collection event for 2023 is approaching, and some of its upcoming content has already been leaked. Apex Legends first launched back in 2019 and each subsequent year Respawn have rolled out an Anniversary Collection event, usually including a variety of special cosmetics, collectibles and more. With the game heading towards its fourth anniversary, players are expecting the same treatment this year.
DBLTAP

League of Legends Heartache and Heartthrob Skins Release Date

League of Legends has always been beloved for the new champion skins that are frequently released throughout each season. Numerous players have given praise to the skins because they just continue to improve over time. Riot Games has already released a few new skin lines for Season 13, including Mythmaker...
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy