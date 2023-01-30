Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Super Bowl player charged with rape and kidnapping in Ohio
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden today announced the indictment of a Sarahsville man on rape charges. Joshua Matthew Sills, 25, was indicted by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies Sills is an offensive […]
WHIZ
D. Daniel Lazar
D. Daniel Lazar, 76, of Pataskala, Ohio, passed away after several years of health issues on Monday, January 30, 2023, at OSU Hospital, at 1:28 p.m. Daniel was born April 25, 1946 in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late David and Rosa (Cowden) Lazar. In addition to his parents, Daniel is also preceded in death by his sister, Agnes (Lazar) Smith; and a sister-in-law, Janice Lazar.
WHIZ
NFL Player Indicted in Guernsey County Rape Case
(CAMBRIDGE, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden Wednesday announced the indictment of a Sarahsville man on rape charges. Joshua Matthew Sills, 25, was indicted by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies. Sills is an offensive guard for the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles.
WTAP
Water line breaks on southbound side of SR-7 in Marietta causes road closure
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A water line break along the southbound side of State Route-7 in Ohio has caused traffic to detour onto West Virginia Route 2 in St. Marys. SR-7 southbound in Ohio, from Tennis Center Dr. in Marietta to the Hi-Carpenter Memorial Bridge in St. Marys, is closed due to the waterline break.
WHIZ
Mark D. Baldy
Mark D. Baldy, 63, of Roseville, died at 12:20 P.M. Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Licking Memorial Hospital, Selma Markowitz Hospice, and Newark. He was born October 15, 1959, in Zanesville a son of the late Henry and Ruby (Southwick) Baldy. He had worked for the Perry Metropolitan Housing Authority and the Perry State Forest.
Reward offered for info on Ohio arson fire
The Ohio State Fire Marshal has ruled a Saturday house fire was deliberately set.
WHIZ
William “Bill” Joseph Stinard
William “Bill” Joseph Stinard, 88 of Zanesville passed away peacefully at 1:04 A.M. Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the Genesis Hospital. Bill was born May 15, 1934 in Stow, Ohio the son of the late Harold Stinard and Dorothy Dye Stinard. He graduated from Stow High School in...
WHIZ
Ted D. Ansel,
Ted D. Ansel, 65, of Zanesville died at 6:45 PM Monday, January 30, 2023 at the Genesis Hospital CCU after a sudden illness. He was born January 23, 1958 in Zanesville Ohio the son of Don Ansel and Betty (Don) Beymer Payton. Ted retired from the City of Zanesville after...
WHIZ
Paul David Keith
Paul David Keith, 83, of Lore City, passed away February 1, 2023, at Highland Oaks Care Center, McConnelsville, OH. He was born November 16, 1939, in Cambridge, OH, son of the late, Robert Paul Keith and Wanda Leone Graham Keith. Paul was a United States Air Force Veteran. He was a member of the Cambridge Moose and Kipling VFW.
WHIZ
Carl H. Garner Sr.
Carl H. Garner Sr., 77 of New Concord, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2023 at the Embassy Suite in Cambridge. Carl was born on November 6, 1945 in Zanesville, Ohio. He is the son of the late Glenn and Edith (Hardy) Garner. Carl is survived by his sons, Marty...
WSYX ABC6
Warming center opening in Licking County Friday night
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Warming Centers in Licking County will be open Friday night in preparation for cold temperatures. The Licking County Emergency Warming Center Task Force said its threshold for opening a warming center is 10 degrees. The weather forecast along with anticipated snow accumulation and wind chill...
WHIZ
Water Line Project Begins On Maple Avenue
Zanesville, OH- The city of Zanesville is doing a survey of Maple Avenue for a water line project. The crews started today in preparation to replace water lines that have had a lot of problems recently. The goal is to replace the water lines between Taylor and Bell street. The mayor of Zanesville, Don Mason, told us the plan.
WHIZ
Mary Ann Young
Mary Ann Young, age 94 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully at 7:10 pm, Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Altercare, Zanesville. She was born November 17, 1928, in Cleveland, Ohio the daughter of Guiseppe (Joseph Charles) Imperiale and Nancy (Nunzia Triassi) Imperiale, immigrants to the United States from Italy. She was...
WHIZ
Eve Marie Angler
Eve Marie Angler, 59, of Zanesville, Ohio joined her son Matthew Alan Angler in eternal peace on Friday January 27, 2023. She left this life while held in the arms of her loving daughter. Eve was born November 28, 1963 in Zanesville. Eve leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved...
WHIZ
Linda L. Kuhn
Linda L. Kuhn, 76 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on February 1, 2023, at the Morrison House in Zanesville, Ohio. She was born on October 13, 1946, in Canton, Ohio, daughter of the late Harry W. Kuhn and Louise (Fouch) Kuhn. Linda worked for the Coca Cola Co. for 52 years, where she retired. She was a member and volunteer at St. Nicholas Church. She served as a past board member of the Easterseals and was an active member and past president of the Eagles Ladies Auxiliary. She volunteered her free time at Good Samaritan/Genesis gift shop for 20 years and Rosecrans Bingo. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing Bingo, supporting the Cleveland Indians, and attending her family’s various functions.
WTAP
Obituary: Masten, Sean Michael
Sean Michael Masten, 35, passed away unexpectedly on January 20, 2023, at his stepfather’s residence in Marietta, OH. Sean was born in Parkersburg, WV., the son of Sandra D. Pfalzgraf Wells and Timothy Wells. Sean was an excellent basketball player. He loved the sport and loved the NBA and...
WHIZ
Nursing Career Fair at OUZ
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Healthcare has become a major occupation in recent years and nurses are always in demand. Ohio University Zanesville Assistant Professor of Nursing John Byerly talked about an upcoming career fair that will draw 13 employers looking to hire nurses. “So the event is ‘A day in...
WTAP
Two-vehicle crash leads to one person taken to the hospital
WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two-vehicle crash occurred on Emerson Ave. near Corbitt hill Rd. in Waverly Tuesday morning. The call for the crash came in around 7:30 a.m. The driver of the red truck was entrapped in his vehicle, but he was able to self-extricate himself through the passenger side of the vehicle, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
WTOV 9
They're tearing things down to build them back up in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — Harrison County Commissioners met on Wednesday, and one topic on their agenda was the bids for the demolition grant for the county. That $500,000 of state funding will help removed 24 dilapidated structures in the county to make room for some new developments and bring in economic growth.
WTAP
Two-vehicle crash on I-77 south ends with one vehicle in a ditch
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two-vehicle crash occurred on I-77 south near mile maker 183 in Williamstown Tuesday morning. The call for the crash came in just before 8 a.m. One of the vehicles ended up in a ditch in the median of the roadway. No one was hurt during...
