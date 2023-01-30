Linda L. Kuhn, 76 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on February 1, 2023, at the Morrison House in Zanesville, Ohio. She was born on October 13, 1946, in Canton, Ohio, daughter of the late Harry W. Kuhn and Louise (Fouch) Kuhn. Linda worked for the Coca Cola Co. for 52 years, where she retired. She was a member and volunteer at St. Nicholas Church. She served as a past board member of the Easterseals and was an active member and past president of the Eagles Ladies Auxiliary. She volunteered her free time at Good Samaritan/Genesis gift shop for 20 years and Rosecrans Bingo. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing Bingo, supporting the Cleveland Indians, and attending her family’s various functions.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO