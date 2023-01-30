Read full article on original website
Related
Longboat Observer
Where to find the hidden nightlife in Sarasota, Longboat
Despite rumors to the contrary, local nightlife doesn’t shut down when the sun goes down. (Heck, a few keep the lights on until midnight!) We’ve come up with a quick, but hardly complete, list of places that offer after-dinner drinks, a game of trivia, live music or a late-night nosh.
fox13news.com
Many people moving to Florida set their sights on North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. - While people continue to move to Florida, many have their sights set on North Port in Sarasota County. It has moving companies juggling more calls and moves from all over. The phones at Hank's Moving in Sarasota County continue to keep ringing. "We get anywhere from...
businessobserverfl.com
Noted entrepreneur replaces former Roy’s in Sarasota with French cuisine
The former Roy’s Restaurant location in Sarasota, a once-popular Hawaiian fusion eatery from noted chef Roy Yamaguchi, is getting a new life — this time under a French banner. The new brand at the spot, 2001 Siesta Dr., across the street from the Crossings at Siesta Key mall...
Mysuncoast.com
New road projects coming to Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his “Framework for Freedom” budget with money going to transportation and infrastructure, the Suncoast is looking forward to more road projects coming soon. On Jan. 30 Governor DeSantis announced Moving Florida Forward, a bold and historic infrastructure initiative. This...
sarasotamagazine.com
Embracing Our Differences Was Vandalized Last Night
The Embracing Our Differences exhibit at downtown Sarasota's Bayfront Park—which is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary season—was the victim of vandalism late last night, according to the organization's executive director, Sarah Wertheimer. Specifically, a piece called Women of the Bluest Eye by Tampa artist Donna M. Richardson, was...
Two beaches on Sanibel Island are set to open soon
Mayor Holly Smith says everything about the rebuilding process is incredible and are trying to get things back up and running as much as possible.
Mysuncoast.com
Residents attend FDOT meeting regarding new proposed Cortez Bridge
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents getting a firsthand look at the proposed new Cortez Bridge. FDOT holding a meeting at Kirkwood Presbyterian Church in Bradenton on Tuesday night talking all about their plans and sharing renderings. The new bridge would be built from 123rd Street West in Cortez to Gulf...
newsnationnow.com
Ft. Myers Beach residents still without housing and food after Ian
FT. MYERS, Fla. (NewsNation) — Hurricane Ian devastated the Florida coast four months ago — for many, it seems like time a lot of time has passed but those impacted are still dealing with the aftermath of the devastating storm. Residents in Fort Myers Beach, an island just...
Mysuncoast.com
Friday cold front on the way
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Highs are in the 70s, with a few 80s farther inland (again). By Friday, a cold front moves across Florida with a few afternoon and evening showers possible. Even after this front moves away, this time our highs could hold in the 70s, keeping the Suncoast the warmest part of the U.S.
srqmagazine.com
LobsterCraft Highlights Connecticut State Sandwich
In 2000, a massive die-off of lobsters caused financial difficulties for Captain Mike Harden, a Connecticut-based lobster fisherman and Coast Guard Captain. Unable to make a living from fishing alone, Harden needed to find a solution. He tried a variety of ventures, including a dinner cruise and selling lobsters himself. “It was my wife’s idea to take the small amount of lobster that I was still catching and start a food truck,” says Harden. When he opened the LobsterCraft food truck in 2012, selling delicious lobster rolls, the official state sandwich of Connecticut, it was one of the state’s first gourmet food trucks.
Free drywall for Lee County residents
FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Tuesday, Jan. 31, recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian will continue as Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and Rotary International will be distributing drywall, mattresses and supplies for those impacted in Lee County. According to GEM, every Fort Myers Beach resident can take up to 50...
Fort Myers Beach marina making recovery strides after becoming boat graveyard
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A local marina that became a boat graveyard after Hurricane Ian is making strides toward a full recovery. Salty Sam’s is one of the largest marinas on Fort Myers Beach. Ian’s 14 feet of storm surge pushed more than 130 docked boats underwater...
More Explores: Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers
The Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers have a little something for everyone!. For several displaced businesses on Sanibel Island, the Bell Tower Shops have become a new home. MacIntosh Books + Paper, Bubbly Latitude, Congress Jewelers, Adventures in Paradise and Synergy have all set up shop at Bell Tower!
WINKNEWS.com
Contractor gets $2,500 deposit then ignores Cape Coral clients
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-01:8f44f003ebb928a1a59c6582 Player Element ID: 6319559668112. A couple is asking the police for help after their contractor took their money then, missed appointments, and stopped responding to their calls in...
Mysuncoast.com
Port Charlotte man battling Stage 4 cancer receiving new roof to his damaged home free of charge
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been a very rough time for Brian Putman. He has been battling Stage 4 brain cancer since 2020 and now has bone cancer. Making things even worse is damage to his home from Hurricane Ian. “I wasn’t in the greatest shape financially to...
Three Florida Cities Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
One of them ranked at No. 2!
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles in Two Florida Counties
The fourth case of strangles in Florida for 2023 has been confirmed in Sarasota County. A Miniature Horse developed symptoms on December 26, including dyspnea, bilateral guttural pouch empyema and fever. The horse tested positive on January 5. It is now recovering. There is also another suspected case of strangles...
lazytrips.com
Can you Drive to Sanibel Island?
Sanibel Island is a beautiful tropical island just off the coast of Fort Myers, Florida with white sand beaches, shopping, and wonderful restaurants. The island is an ideal place to spend a day on the beach and enjoy year-long fun. Sanibel Island is a barrier island in Southwest Florida in...
Mysuncoast.com
North Port ranks as second fastest growing city in the U.S.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port is the second fastest-growing city in the U.S., according to a study by Quicken Loans. In April 2010, North Port had a population of about 57,000 As of July 2021, the city grew to approximately 80,000 people, US Census data shows. City Manager Jerome...
Town of Fort Myers Beach to begin bringing sand to the beach
The Town of Fort Myers Beach announcing an emergency berm plan to help restore and maintain eroding shorelines.
Comments / 0