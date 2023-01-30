In 2000, a massive die-off of lobsters caused financial difficulties for Captain Mike Harden, a Connecticut-based lobster fisherman and Coast Guard Captain. Unable to make a living from fishing alone, Harden needed to find a solution. He tried a variety of ventures, including a dinner cruise and selling lobsters himself. “It was my wife’s idea to take the small amount of lobster that I was still catching and start a food truck,” says Harden. When he opened the LobsterCraft food truck in 2012, selling delicious lobster rolls, the official state sandwich of Connecticut, it was one of the state’s first gourmet food trucks.

