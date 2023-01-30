Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
1 man in hospital following early morning shooting in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning. According to police, they responded to an apartment on Pidge Avenue in Pawtucket around 6:40 a.m. and found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds to his chest. The victim was taken to Rhode Island...
ABC6.com
One dead after car crashes into Cranston home, police say
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston police say one person is dead after crashing into a Dyer Avenue home Wednesday night. Major Todd Patalano with Cranston police said the car was traveling southbound when it allegedly struck two vehicles and then ran into the residence of 699 Dyer Ave. No...
ABC6.com
Police identify man who died after crashing into Cranston home
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston police on Thursday identified the 73-year-old man who died after crashing into a home. The crash happened at about 9 p.m. Wednesday on Dyer Avenue. Police said Guido Romano, Jr. was driving a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder south on Dyer Avenue, when he hit an...
ABC6.com
Man arrested on drug charges after shooting in Pawtucket held without
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man who’s facing several drug charges after being arrested in Pawtucket following a shooting was held without bail Thursday. Anthony Oliveira was arrested Wednesday on Pidge Avenue. Pawtucket police said Wednesday that a man was hospitalized after being shot in the chest twice.
ABC6.com
Heavy police presence seen outside Pawtucket home
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Heavy police presence was seen outside of a Pawtucket home Wednesday morning. Police were seen just before 7 a.m. at the corner of Pidge Avenue and Unity Street. While police have yet to confirm their activity, ABC 6’s Yanni Tragellis saw officers take a man...
ABC6.com
Cumberland police search for woman reported missing
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Cumberland police said Thursday they are searching for a woman who was reported missing earlier this week. Police said Donna Tiberio was last seen Tuesday afternoon leaving her home, walking south on Broad Street — possibly into Central Falls. No further information was immediately...
ABC6.com
Police: suspect of Brockton Dollar Tree shooting on the run
BROCKTON, Mass. (WLNE) –Brockton police identified a suspect in Tuesday’s shooting that left one dead and one injured. Police said former employee, Louis Soto, 32, is wanted in connection to the shooting and is on the run. The gunman reportedly walked into the store and opened fire, striking...
ABC6.com
70-year-old man killed in Woonsocket, police say
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Chief Thomas Oates with Woonsocket police confirmed a 70-year-old man was found dead. According to police, the man was discovered at approximately 4:45 p.m. Monday evening on Cato Street. Police say they are investigating the incident as a domestic dispute. The man’s exact cause of...
ABC6.com
Woonsocket woman charged with murdering father faces judge
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Woonsocket woman charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing her 70-year-old father was arraigned in Providence District Court Thursday. The murder happened Monday night on Cato Street. Jennifer Pamula waived the reading of the facts in court but according to the affidavit, police were...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating after two adults were victim of reported armed robbery while walking
The Fall River Police Department is investigating a reported armed robbery that took place in the city this week. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Monday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., units responded to Warren and Reeves Streets in response to a report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers located...
iheart.com
Providence, Woonsocket Police Investigate Deaths
Police in the state continue to investigate a paid of deaths. In Providence, a woman was shot and killed Monday after as she was in a home on Prudence Avenue. That is in the Silver Lake area of the city. Officials have provided few details. This morning police have confirmed...
ABC6.com
Man arrested on drug charges in Pawtucket arraigned Thursday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Anthony Oliveira, who is facing several drug charges after being arrested in Pawtucket Wednesday following a shooting on Pidge Ave. was arraigned in Providence District Court. Pawtucket police said Wednesday that a man was hospitalized after being shot in the chest twice. Oliveira was taken...
ABC6.com
Man, 70, killed in apparent domestic dispute in Woonsocket, police say
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Woonsocket police said a 70-year-old man was killed in an apparent domestic dispute Monday. Police said the man was found just before 5 p.m. on Cato Street. The man’s name or cause of death was not immediately released. Chief Thomas Oates told ABC 6...
ABC6.com
Man facing charges for breaking into 5 Warwick restaurants
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said they arrested a man they said is responsible for five recent thefts from Warwick restaurants. Investigators of the burglaries at Gel’s Kitchen, PB&J, Sunnyside, Demo’s Pizza Factory and California Taco identified the suspect as George Andrews, 52, of Warwick. Police...
ABC6.com
Teen accused of illegally entering Tiverton High School, being ‘combative’ with police
TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Tiverton police are charging a 16-year-old for illegally going into Tiverton High School and then being combative with officers. Capt. Michael Miguel said the matter began just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, after police responded to Tiverton High School for a report of a person who was not supposed to be on school grounds.
5 displaced by Pawtucket fire
Firefighters had to open up the wall under one of the windows to get at the flames.
GoLocalProv
Student Arrested for Felony Assault at Providence High School
A student has been charged with a felony after an assault at a Providence high school on Wednesday. According to police, the incident occurred at the Providence Career and Technical Academy. The student, an 18-year-old, will be charged as an adult, according to police. No additional details are being released...
ABC6.com
Landlord shot, killed in Providence while attempting to evict tenant
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A landlord was shot and killed in Providence Monday while attempting to evict one of her tenants living in the home, according to police. Police said 35-year-old Jennie Jensen was shot on Prudence Avenue. Maj. David Lapatin said the suspect, 26-year-old Rufus Watson, was allegedly...
NECN
Teen Injured in Drive-by Shooting Over the Weekend in Providence
A teen was injured in a drive-by shooting in Providence, Rhode Island, over the weekend. Providence police told WJAR-TV that a 15-year-old boy was shot while walking down Florence Street around 11 p.m. Someone in a car reportedly shot at the teen in the area of Joslin Park and then drove off.
GoLocalProv
BREAKING: Woman Shot and Killed in Providence
A woman was shot and killed in Providence on Monday afternoon. According to police, the shooting took place shortly after 2:30 PM. The incident occurred on Prudence Avenue in the Silver Lake neighborhood of the city. Police say they are looking into it being the result of a possible landlord-tenant...
