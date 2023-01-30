Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
WVU football adds defensive lineman to 2023 class
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia head coach Neal Brown noted that his program would not have a busy signing day in February as it received most of its letters of intent in the early December period, but the Mountaineers did add one player to their incoming 2023 roster Wednesday when Corey McIntyre Jr. followed up on his verbal commitment with his official signing.
West Virginia looks for an upgrade in versatility at tight end
West Virginia has spent plenty of scholarship equity in upgrading its tight end position. It is expected to enter the 2023 season with six scholarship tight ends, but none are overloaded with experience for the Mountaineers. Despite that, WVU hopes that this year begins its upgrade at TE.
WVU assistant coaches' contracts share base salary, differ in term and performance incentives
For West Virginia's recent coaching hires, $200,000 appears to be the sweet spot. New WVU football assistants Bilal Marshall and Blaine Stewart, along with basketball assistant DerMarr Johnson, will all make that amount per year after being hired by the school. Stewart and Marshall will each have two-year contracts with...
Injury status, fouls and free throw performance loom as critical in WVU trip to TCU
There's life in WVU's men's basketball program yet. Left but all for dead by many observers after a disappointing home loss to Texas, the Mountaineers have rallied for two consecutive wins and are back in position to vie for an NCAA bid as they travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to face TCU in the first of its return games in the Big 12's double-round robin schedule.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Danni Nichols 1/31/23
West Virginia guard Danni Nichols notes that finding a way to win without teammate Madisen Smith at TCU was another sign of progress for Dawn Plitzuweit's first Mountaineer squad. Basketball. Danni Nichols. Big 12. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium...
Donna Maria Funk
NEWBURG — Donna Maria Funk, 79, of Tunnelton, WV, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born on April 10, 1943, in Morgantown, daughter of Doris (Wilson) Sulick of Tunnelton and the late John Sulick. Donna was founder and operator at Preston Hope House and served the community for over 38 years. She previously worked at Saint Michaels for seven years and Camp Dawson for six years.
Today is Monongalia and Preston County Day at the West Virginia Legislature
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Monongalia and Preston County Day at the Legislature will begin on Thursday morning as it always has — COVID years excepted — with a buckwheat cake breakfast at the Capitol showcasing Preston County’s signature food. After that, it’s down to business...
Stanley Lewis Chipps
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Stanley Lewis Chipps, 83, of Clarksburg departed this life on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, in the United Hospital Center, Bridgeport. He was born on November 30, 1939, in Salem, a son of the late Ernest Lee and Susie May Bond Chipps.
French Creek Freddie says bring on Spring
FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. (W.Va. News) – Thursday morning West Virginia’s famous groundhog prognosticator, French Creek Freddie, disagreed with his older brother Punxsutawney Phil. Freddie DID NOT see his shadow, which means Spring-like weather is just around the corner. All seats at the West Virginia Wildlife Center outside French...
Pierpont Culinary Academy moves to new facility inside Middletown Commons
WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WV News) — Pierpont Community and Technical College’s food service management students have a new place to call home thanks to the school’s brand-new culinary academy located at the Middletown Commons, which offers more space and experience to students. After being previously housed on...
Jacqueline “Jackie” (Montgomery) McClain
WESTON- Jacqueline “Jackie” (Montgomery) McClain, 94, of Weston went to be with the Lord on January 31, 2023 at Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Hospital in Weston. She had been under the care of Crestview. Nursing Home in Jane Lew. She was born in Morgantown on June 15, 1928:...
Michael Dennis O’Leary
Michael Dennis O’Leary, age 74, of Buckhannon, WV, died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Holbrook Healthcare Center in Buckhannon. He was born April 14, 1948, in New Bedford, MA, a son of the late Timothy and Jean Melanson O’Leary.
William Wolfe Sr.
TERRA ALTA — William Wayne Wolfe Sr., 76, of Terra Alta died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 at home. The son of the late Charles Reed and Lucy Conner Wolfe, he was born April 7, 1946, in Terra Alta.
Local businessman donates to St. Joseph's Foundation campaign
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Mike Ross, president of Mike Ross, Inc. and Ross & Wharton Gas Company, recently made a donation to the WVU Medicine St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation’s 2022-2023 campaign. The campaign, “Our Vision-Your Health, Advancing Surgical Services at St. Joseph’s Hospital” will provide advanced...
Asbhy named as Garrett County 4-H Educator
OAKLAND — Lacie Ashby has joined the Garrett County 4-H Team as the 4-H Educator. She is taking over the position of Ann Sherrard, who recently retired. “I was a tenured 4-H Educator equivalent to Ann in Allegany County,” Ashby explained. “After Ann’s retirement, I had the opportunity to transfer to her position in Garrett County. As a Garrett County resident, the location of this position works best for me.”
Diamond Appliance Repairs partners with Highpoint TV & Appliance
OAKLAND — Diamond Appliance Repairs of Oakland has partnered with Highpoint TV & Appliance in Salisbury, Pennsylvania. Chris Sevigny has owned Diamond Appliance since 2019. Partners Vernon Yoder and Mark Garlitz started Highpoint Electronics in 1986.
Accident Drane House Committee first meeting held
ACCIDENT — The first meeting of the Accident Drane House Committee was held Monday, Jan. 30, at the Accident Fire Hall, with 24 people in attendance. The meeting was led by Pam Schroth.
