Morgantown, WV

WVNews

WVU football adds defensive lineman to 2023 class

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia head coach Neal Brown noted that his program would not have a busy signing day in February as it received most of its letters of intent in the early December period, but the Mountaineers did add one player to their incoming 2023 roster Wednesday when Corey McIntyre Jr. followed up on his verbal commitment with his official signing.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

West Virginia looks for an upgrade in versatility at tight end

West Virginia has spent plenty of scholarship equity in upgrading its tight end position. It is expected to enter the 2023 season with six scholarship tight ends, but none are overloaded with experience for the Mountaineers. Despite that, WVU hopes that this year begins its upgrade at TE.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Injury status, fouls and free throw performance loom as critical in WVU trip to TCU

There's life in WVU's men's basketball program yet. Left but all for dead by many observers after a disappointing home loss to Texas, the Mountaineers have rallied for two consecutive wins and are back in position to vie for an NCAA bid as they travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to face TCU in the first of its return games in the Big 12's double-round robin schedule.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Danni Nichols 1/31/23

West Virginia guard Danni Nichols notes that finding a way to win without teammate Madisen Smith at TCU was another sign of progress for Dawn Plitzuweit's first Mountaineer squad. Basketball. Danni Nichols. Big 12. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Donna Maria Funk

NEWBURG — Donna Maria Funk, 79, of Tunnelton, WV, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born on April 10, 1943, in Morgantown, daughter of Doris (Wilson) Sulick of Tunnelton and the late John Sulick. Donna was founder and operator at Preston Hope House and served the community for over 38 years. She previously worked at Saint Michaels for seven years and Camp Dawson for six years.
TUNNELTON, WV
WVNews

Stanley Lewis Chipps

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Stanley Lewis Chipps, 83, of Clarksburg departed this life on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, in the United Hospital Center, Bridgeport. He was born on November 30, 1939, in Salem, a son of the late Ernest Lee and Susie May Bond Chipps.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

French Creek Freddie says bring on Spring

FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. (W.Va. News) – Thursday morning West Virginia’s famous groundhog prognosticator, French Creek Freddie, disagreed with his older brother Punxsutawney Phil. Freddie DID NOT see his shadow, which means Spring-like weather is just around the corner. All seats at the West Virginia Wildlife Center outside French...
FRENCH CREEK, WV
WVNews

Pierpont Culinary Academy moves to new facility inside Middletown Commons

WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WV News) — Pierpont Community and Technical College’s food service management students have a new place to call home thanks to the school’s brand-new culinary academy located at the Middletown Commons, which offers more space and experience to students. After being previously housed on...
WHITE HALL, WV
WVNews

Jacqueline “Jackie” (Montgomery) McClain

WESTON- Jacqueline “Jackie” (Montgomery) McClain, 94, of Weston went to be with the Lord on January 31, 2023 at Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Hospital in Weston. She had been under the care of Crestview. Nursing Home in Jane Lew. She was born in Morgantown on June 15, 1928:...
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Michael Dennis O’Leary

Michael Dennis O’Leary, age 74, of Buckhannon, WV, died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Holbrook Healthcare Center in Buckhannon. He was born April 14, 1948, in New Bedford, MA, a son of the late Timothy and Jean Melanson O’Leary.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

William Wolfe Sr.

TERRA ALTA — William Wayne Wolfe Sr., 76, of Terra Alta died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 at home. The son of the late Charles Reed and Lucy Conner Wolfe, he was born April 7, 1946, in Terra Alta.
TERRA ALTA, WV
WVNews

Local businessman donates to St. Joseph's Foundation campaign

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Mike Ross, president of Mike Ross, Inc. and Ross & Wharton Gas Company, recently made a donation to the WVU Medicine St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation’s 2022-2023 campaign. The campaign, “Our Vision-Your Health, Advancing Surgical Services at St. Joseph’s Hospital” will provide advanced...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Asbhy named as Garrett County 4-H Educator

OAKLAND — Lacie Ashby has joined the Garrett County 4-H Team as the 4-H Educator. She is taking over the position of Ann Sherrard, who recently retired. “I was a tenured 4-H Educator equivalent to Ann in Allegany County,” Ashby explained. “After Ann’s retirement, I had the opportunity to transfer to her position in Garrett County. As a Garrett County resident, the location of this position works best for me.”
GARRETT COUNTY, MD

