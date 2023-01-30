Report: PSG In Talks With Chelsea For Hakim Ziyech

PSG are in talks with Chelsea for the signature of Hakim Ziyech. The Moroccan would be open to leaving Chelsea.

PSG are now in talks with Chelsea to sign Hakim Ziyech, with the Moroccan open to a move away from the club in order to get more game time under his belt.

There is interest from the Premier League for Ziyech but a move to a team where he could win the league and France and continue to play Champions League football could be an interesting prospect.

No official bid has been made as of yet but talks are ongoing.

PSG are in talks to sign Hakim Ziyech. IMAGO / Moritz Müller

According to L'equipe, PSG are in talks with Chelsea over the signature of winger Hakim Ziyech.

The French champions have interest in Ziyech and the player has been open to a move away from Chelsea since last summer.

Chelsea may see now as the perfect opportunity to sell Ziyech due to his performances at the World Cup and how likely they are to get a higher price tag for him.

The fee Chelsea are looking for at the moment is unknown but it's thought to be around £25million.

Hakim Ziyech is open to a move away from Chelsea. IMAGO / News Images

PSG are reported to be in advanced talks for Ziyech which would also point to the fact Chelsea are open to the deal. Chelsea have always preferred to allow Ziyech to leave on a permanent deal as opposed to a loan.

Negotiations are ongoing and although nothing is officially confirmed yet it's a deal that can definitely happen. Deadline day will be a busy one for Chelsea.

