sounds like someone raked in some big dollars to dismiss this case. that whole system is corrupted. if you paying big bucks you're not going to jail, but if you're low level and broke, you're going to jail.
The city of Detroit gets what it pays for. New police officer make approximately the same as a manager at a fast food place, so the quality of the work is reflective of the cost of the people they employ. I’m not comparing the officers to a fast food employee, only their wages. I’m saying the city can’t expect to be a top notch department running on all eight cylinders when they use low grade wages.
Sounds a little bit fishy to me! why did they need the specific box when they obviously had enough evidence for a warrant to conduct tohe raid. they could have proceeded without this box and still secured a conviction yet charges were dismissed.. Definitely corruption exists and people have been paid. No doubt
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
