Report: Liverpool Defender Set To Secure Loan Deal

Liverpool are continuing to do business ahead of Tuesday's deadline as they look to prepare their squads for the second half of the season.

It has been a relatively quiet January for the Reds with the only incoming being Cody Gakpo who was signed from PSV Eindhoven at the start of the month.

Despite calls from Reds fans for midfield reinforcements, manager Jurgen Klopp appeared to rule out further incomings after the 2-1 defeat to Brighton on Sunday that saw his team knocked out of the FA Cup.

The Anfield hierarchy continues to look towards the future however and promising defender, Luke Chambers, is on the verge of a loan move that will see him stay at SPL club, Kilmarnock, until the end of the season.

That's according to Neil Jones of GOAL who claims that the deal for the left-back, who can also play in central defence, has been agreed.

Chambers has already been involved with Liverpool's first team, taking part in their pre-season tour to Thailand and Singapore before joining up with the squad again in Dubai during the break for the 2022 World Cup .

The highly rated 18-year-old has already made 22 appearances for the Reds under-21s this season, scoring three times, and now looks to be on the verge of going on loan to gain experience at a senior level.

