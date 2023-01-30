Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Beyond the Playbook: CEC boy’s hockey transitioning to Section 7A next season
The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (CEC) boy’s hockey team will be doing something they’ve never done before, becoming a class single A team for the first time in program history next season. “It’s kind of a tough deal because we’ve been AA forever. My staff and I, we were we absolutely...
WDIO-TV
Duluth East celebrates Schubitzke, Svobodny on National Signing Day
Wednesday marked National Signing Day for college football. Duluth East celebrated hosting an afternoon signing ceremony. Carter Svobodny officially committed to the University of Mary Marauders football team, while Brady Schubitzke put pen to paper to join the University of Wisconsin-Stout Blue Devils. “My whole life I was always watching...
WDIO-TV
Head Coach Curt Wiese talks UMD football’s 32-man 2023 recruiting class
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) football team announced the signing of 32 players to their 2023 recruiting class. Of those incoming freshmen 16 are from Minnesota, 11 are from Wisconsin, three are from Nevada and two are from Illinois. The list includes four wide receivers, two tight ends, two...
WDIO-TV
Fresh off top ranked sweep UMD men’s hockey skates into No. 10 Western Michigan
Duluth morphed into upset city last weekend as the unranked University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team swept then-number one ranked St. Cloud State University. Skating in as underdogs the Bulldogs put away 11 goals in 5-3 then 6-3 wins, with four coming from Ben Steeves, while only allowing six goals to earn their third win in a row.
WDIO-TV
Duluth East, Denfeld both pick up wins on home ice
The Duluth East boy’s hockey team extended their win streak to five games on Tuesday, while Duluth Denfeld snapped a five game skid. The Greyhounds hosted Centennial where they won by the final score of 7-4. Caden Cole and Cole Christian each scored a goal in the first period.
WDIO-TV
Christian tallies 100th point helping Duluth East earn 6th straight win over Superior
Cole Christian tallied his 100th career point Wednesday helping the Duluth East boy’s hockey team to a 4-0 shutout win over Superior at the Duluth Heritage Sports Center. Christian scored the Greyhounds’ first two goals in the first period, the second being the milestone point, then added an assist off a Grant Winkler goal in the second period. Statton Mass scored East’s final goal in the third period.
WDIO-TV
Duluth’s Snow Removal Safety Explainer
We’ve had over 78 inches of snow this year, now that is quite a lot. And if you’ve peeked outside your window, it seems to keep piling up everywhere. Well, the city of Duluth has taken to social media to address the problem. They have released a snow removal safety video of sorts. It is a video full of tips, and knowledge on what the city is doing to combat the large amounts of snow.
WDIO-TV
What going on with all these potholes?
On a daily commute, drivers can encounter many things on the road, especially things like potholes. When it comes to the temperatures, the stress of the road can cause different road conditions and that can cause the road to break and shift. “Right now, we’ve been seeing lots of snow...
WDIO-TV
Gichi Gami Apothecary open now in West Duluth
Jill Kari and Alice Jondal met years ago when they both worked for Lake Effect Vapor. They decided to open their own business focused on health, happiness, and harmony. It’s called Gichi Gami Apothecary, and is part of the Spirit Valley neighborhood in West Duluth. Jondal explained, “Both being...
How Much Should You Pay When ‘Kitchen Tip’ Is On Restaurant Bill In Minnesota + Wisconsin?
Let me start by saying that my first jobs right out of high school were in Duluth restaurants. After starting as a busboy at the Old Country Buffet, I jumped ship and accepted a job at Orchards. Do you remember Orchards? It was located in the Miller Hill Mall, that...
Creepy! A Face Appeared In The Ice On Lake Superior Near Minnesota’s North Shore
Our recent cold weather is leading to Lake Superior forming some new ice. Aside from a handful of days, this winter has largely been pretty warm, so there hasn't been a ton of ice formation going on out on Gitche Gumee. While a vast majority of the lake is still...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Highway 53 Interchange Project
DULUTH, Minn.– The Minnesota Department of Transportation continues to try and keep drivers and the community up-to-date on what’s going on. Another camera has been added to the project site, and is available on the DOT website. During an online briefing today, the department said the project has also been fairly safe so far, with injuries to workers kept to a minimum.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Benedictine Ministries To Operate Out Of St. Scholastica Monastery
DULUTH, Minn. — The Benedictine Sisters Of The St. Scholastica Monastery in Duluth says they’re grateful the Vatican is loosing up rules for them to be able to bring on more sisters. The Vatican is allowing them to change the model of their Catholic sponsorship. The new structure...
drydenwire.com
Rance Hubbell Family Thanks The Community
WASHBURN COUNTY -- On behalf of the Rance Hubbell Family, we would like to thank each and everyone of you that came to celebrate Rance’s life, and be apart of the memories we shared of him. We appreciate the outpouring condolences, sentiments, and memories you have shared with us, and we will forever treasure them.
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Wisconsin, St. Louis County, Duluth
Wisconsin- The DNR is looking to award a local hunter. Nominations are now open for the 2022 Wisconsin Ethical Hunter Award. The annual award recognizes someone whose actions are symbolic of Wisconsin’s hunting heritage, including responsible, respectful and safe practices. Nominations include all hunting seasons, and the committee will focus on a singular action or event rather than long-term conservation programs. The deadline to submit hunters is February 15.
Fundraiser Started For Duluth Family Who Lost Home + Family Dog In Weekend Fire
Tragedy struck a Duluth family last weekend when a fire engulfed their two-story home during the early morning hours on Sunday, January 29. According to our media partners at WDIO-TV, the Duluth Fire Department responded to the fire at 6:43 am. At that time there were two family members, of a family of three, and several pets inside the house.
McDonald’s Testing New Strawless Lid In Duluth + Superior Area
The next time you visit a McDonald's in the Twin Ports area you'll notice something different with the lid on your beverage. Gone is the lid we've grown accustomed to, with a hole to insert your straw. In select markets across the United States, McDonald's is experimenting with a strawless...
979weve.com
Overnight Duluth Fire Destroys Garage
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Around 10:14 Wednesday night, the Duluth Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the 4100 block of Chambersburg Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found a large garage that was nearly fully involved in fire. The garage was connected to a two story house by a vestibule.
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth Vineyard Church investigating allegations against pastoral assistant
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Vineyard Church is responding to allegations of misconduct within the church. Members of the congregation received an email from the church saying they are looking into allegations against one of their pastoral assistants. The assistant is Jackson Gatlin, the son of Senior...
