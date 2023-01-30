Infant Who Was Abducted & Returned Home Dies One Month After Kidnapping

Photo: Columbus Police

A six-month-old infant in Ohio has died just one month after he and his twin brother returned home safely from an abduction .

According to the Columbus Dispatch , Ky'air Thomas was taken to a hospital on Saturday (January 28) after police responded to a 911 call of an unresponsive baby in Columbus, Ohio.

Doctors were unable to revive the 6-year-old. Ky'air's official cause of death remains unknown amid an ongoing investigation into his death, police spokesperson Melanie Amato said.

"Tonight we are living a nightmare with the community for a second time in less than a month. I'm questioning God, 'Lord why Ky'air?' None of this seems real!" Ky'air's grandmother, Fonda Thomas , said in a statement on Sunday (January 29). "I'm begging the community again to have some compassion and empathy while lifting up our family, Kason, and his mother Wilhemnia, LaChez, my son, and the twins' father in prayer."

Ky'air's death comes after he and his twin, Kason , went missing in December at just five months old. Suspected abductor Nalah Jackson is believed to have stolen the vehicle in which the twins were in the backseat at a pizza shop in Columbus.

Ky'air was soon found by a bystander who spotted the five-month-old outside the Dayton International Airport in a parking lot. Kason, however, was still missing, so authorities put out an Amber alert.

Authorities said Kason was found safe three days later in large part thanks to two quick-thinking mothers.

While Kason's location was still unknown, Jackson was selling toys out of her car. One of the moms, Shyann Delmar , happened to buy some toys from Jackson and even gave her a ride to a nearby store. However, during their encounter, Delmar recalled that something about Jackson felt off.

Delmar was looking through Facebook the following day when she spotted a picture of Jackson's mugshot.

"I saw a mugshot," Delmar previously said, per News 5 Cleveland. "And I'm like, 'She looks familiar.'"

Now in cahoots with police, Delmar and her cousin Mecka Curry told Jackson that they were interested in buying more toys so the two moms could lure the suspect into their vehicle.

The pair successfully pulled off the plan, and police pulled over the vehicle holding Jackson, arresting her on charges of felony kidnapping.

The next step was finding Kason, who was still missing after the arrest. The two mothers checked local bus stops until they spotted a Honda holding the baby in a parking lot. Delmar and Curry flagged down police, who ultimately rescued Kason.

At the time, a Columbus Police spokesperson thanked the moms for their service.

"Social media can be a positive tool to help spread information like this, and it just helps us to effectively solve cases," IMPD Sgt. Shawn Anderson told News 5.

